New Look, Same Result: Sharks Give Up Deciding Goal With 13 Seconds Left, Lose 4-3

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets into SAP Center for the debut of the new Cali Fin jersey.

Anthony Duclair (twice) and Fabian Zetterlund scored, but the Sharks lose a last-second 4-3 heartbreaker.

Period 1

2 in: Welcome back into the line-up, Kevin Labanc! Beaut set-up to Zadina for one-timer all alone.

Duclair goal: Carpenter makes life hard in NZ for Jackets right before, there’s a fumble, Duclair jumps on it, breakaway, maybe got lucky, but puck goes through Merzlikins.

Gaudreau has back-to-back breakaways on the same 4-on-4 shift, Kahkonen poke checks away the first bid, Gaudreau hits the post on the second. Welcome to another edition of the Celebrini Bowl! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 18, 2024

Second breakaway aided by a wild-looking Eklund backhand pass high that goes right to Johnny Hockey.

9 left: And there’s another breakaway for Gaudreau. He misses high.

Werenski goal: Too many Sharks get pulled over to one side of the ice by Gaudreau. I think Zadina bites when maybe he shouldn’t, that was Labanc’s man (Boqvist), and Zadina on Werenski. Labanc would’ve been able to toggle back to his man, he was helping on Gaudreau.

Marchenko goal: Maybe Kahkonen will want that back? But San Jose Sharks just giving all day to the Jackets to transport the puck up the ice.

1 left: Duclair flying out there tonight. Jackets stick it away, and Addison maybe tries to make a move, nothing doing, time expires. Sometimes, just want to see him have a more shot mentality.

Maybe just used to bad Sharks hockey, but SPORTLOGiQ actually has them up 4-3 High-Danger and 7-2 Slot Shots in All Situations. Interesting period.

Period 2

Gaudreau (no) goal: Funny if that’s the goal that Gaudreau finally scores, sticking his nose in around the net. But it’s offsides.

Voronkov goal: No one can tie up the big Russian in front of the net. Ferraro and Rutta get caught out there for two minutes-plus. Ferraro also broke his stick at a certain point. All comes from earlier too, minute-long Jackets shift, Sharks able to get it out, but only to NZ, CBJ cruises right back in.

Duclair goal: Provorov loses the pinch along the wall, that leaves his partner Severson on an island. Looking that over, I think Provorov has got to make a better decision, the puck never makes it to Granlund along the wall. Duclair just able to blow past anybody who can catch him, put it away. Nice pass by Zetterlund.

7 left: Ferraro shakes and bakes it away from Gaudreau, then hits the diagonal stretch pass. Good little play.

Zetterlund goal: Really nice job by Zetterlund then Duclair, I think, to settle down puck on PP, then for Duclair to find Granlund high, who gives it to Addison. And credit to Addison, I’ve docked him for not being enough of a shot threat, good shot-pass fake by him, a gimme for Zetterlund. Addison’s fake had pulled Merzlikins to one side far enough, Zetterlund didn’t even have to get all of it to beat him. Real credit to Addison, have to say.

2 left: Eklund slams his stick after a Merzlikins glove on a good chance, set up by Kunin. Tonight has been a little bit of a grind for him, I think.

1 left: It’s just Gaudreau, but Zetterlund just wears him like a mink coat on that carry up the ice, then throws him off at will.

Not shockingly, Gaudreau has pretty much doubled any player in terms of OZ puck possession, he’s at 1:02, next are Granlund and Chinakov at 00:32.

Period 3

Granlund penalty: Not much of a hold, in my opinion. Granlund hates the call. Even Jackets personnel sitting next to me thought that was a soft call.

4 in: That’s a pretty short-handed entry by Eklund, snakes his way into zone for a decent chance. That’s real nice, he navigates pressure from Gaudreau and Boqvist, fires it right before Werenski gets to him.

5 in: Good save by Granlund, dive may have stopped home run pass, diving to cover for Addison, who had his, wait for it, his shot blocked. Okay, so I look like an idiot haha. Still think he needs to be more of a shot threat, but this game not making case for me.

7 in: Kunin steals it from Gaudreau trying to exit, nice work. Starts a sequence where Sturm and Rutta do some good work together in the end, Rutta times a shot perfectly as Sturm cruises in front.

8 in: Like that Okhotiuk pass, facing Kahkonen, pressure on him, fires it off wall behind Kahkonen, bounces to Hoffman on wall.

Sillinger penalty: I’m not sure what Sillinger is arguing? Tough period for Bailey, blocked a shot, got smacked before the Sillinger trip.

4 left: Clever Granlund pass to front, then looks like Merzlikins interferes with Duclair, but no call.

3 left: Beaut feed by Emberson, deceptive, attacking down low to Kunin. Merzlikins stones him.

Jenner goal: Another breakaway at an inopportune moment. Remenda says Barabanov didn’t come back hard enough on backcheck.