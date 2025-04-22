Wennberg on Why World Championships Matter So Much to Him, ‘Special’ Sharks Atmosphere

Alex Wennberg established himself as a leader in his first year with the San Jose Sharks.

A few months into his first season in San Jose, after signing a two-year, $10 million contract, Wennberg was named an alternate captain after the Trade Deadline.

Throughout the season, the center played up and down the lineup, notching 35 points, including 25 assists, which was good enough for fourth on the team.

Memorably, he scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the San Jose Sharks’ first win of the season at Utah Hockey Club, and tacked on another overtime goal a week later against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The all-situations two-way center also ended up the main faceoff man for the Sharks, finishing the season with a 47.5% clip, taking more than any other Shark with 1,069.

The Swede will join countryman and teammate William Eklund at the World Championships, held in Sweden, this summer.

In his exit interview, Wennberg shared the personal reason why this year’s World Championships are so important to him, why free agents should choose the San Jose Sharks like he did.

Wennberg, on his first season with the San Jose Sharks:

I’m really happy about the move. I really love my time here so far and with the team that we had and what we’re building on right now, I feel like it’s obviously more steps to be made, but it’s been really fun, and I’m excited to see what’s ahead of us. So I’m leaving this season with a positive note and looking forward to what’s ahead.

Wennberg, on staying in San Jose past next year:

We’ll see. Obviously, the season just ended right now.

The only thing I can say, me and my family, we love it here so far. We’re going to be here next year, and then we’ll see after that. I just have positive things to say about it.

Wennberg, on the excitement of playing for Sweden at the World Championships in Sweden:

I grew up 20 minutes away from where the rink is, so it’s really, really special. And not only that, to have friends, family and grandparents all come and watch the games as well. It just gives a little bit extra to it. So really excited about that.

Wennberg, on why other players should come join the San Jose Sharks:

Hockey is the first thing you talk about. I think the potential here is huge. Obviously, with the players you have, the young core and everyone right now. A few guys had their first season in the NHL, you can just see the steps they’re making in the first year. So the future is brighter.

I feel like the old guys, the core we have, the energy in the group, the atmosphere, I feel like it’s really something that’s special. I’ve been in teams that lose before when the vibes are low and all that. But here it seems like everyone is working for one another. We have this group that you can tell it’s really connected, so it’s special. From my perspective, if people ask, I just have good things to say about this. And we’re just going to get better in so many parts of it.

Wennberg, on what the Sharks can do to attract more players:

It’s a great place to live, that’s one thing. But not only that, right now rebuilding is something to get this team better. Being in last place, it’s not the No. 1 place for everyone to go.

But you also got to look at the team and see the potential, see the future, see what’s ahead, and also see that even though we might not get more points this season than last one, but huge steps in the right direction.

Everyone has their own opinion and what they’re after. But if you ask me, for me to be part of this journey as well, to get to this team and help build it up, be part of the core, that’s something really exciting.

Wennberg, on playing against Macklin Celebrini at World Championships:

It’s going to be really fun to see them as well. We’re going to have them in the group stage, so it’s going to be fun to play against him. I’ve only played with him, so it’s going to be exciting to see how big a pain in the ass he is [to play against] on the ice.