SJHN Daily: Wheeler on No. 2 Pick, Funny Celebrini & Crosby Interview

One of The Athletic’s experts on NHL prospects, Scott Wheeler, spoke with Brodie Brazil this week.

Wheeler said that while this year’s prospects aren’t quite of the same caliber as Macklin Celebrini or Connor Bedard, there’s still plenty of star quality in this draft.

Wheeler expects the New York Islanders to go for defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 overall pick.

While he hyped up Schaefer, he added that “Michael Misa isn’t a poor consolation prize either.”

Misa is considered by many to be the top forward prospect of this Draft. The San Jose Sharks, of course, have the No. 2 pick.

Brazil and Wheeler also talked the potential of a Victor Eklund pick from the Sharks, and his likely range. Wheeler sees a lot of similarities between the Eklund brothers.

“I think there’s a sense that he might sort of slip into 12, 13, 14, maybe 11 kind of range,” Wheeler said. “I’m a big fan of Victor’s game.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Noah Beck talks why he joined the San Jose Sharks.

The San Jose Sharks and the City of San Jose are approaching a long-term extension agreement for the Sharks to keep playing at SAP Center.

Egor Afanasyev may be joining the Sharks next year.

Other Sharks News…

Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby have been “making magic” together at World Championships.

You can understand why the Canadian camp was so excited when Sidney Crosby committed to the worlds. Four points today. Making magic with Macklin Celebrini. "They don’t know what a gift they got when Sid said he’d play." 🔗⬇️https://t.co/4jhNLTvblthttps://t.co/4jhNLTvblt — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 17, 2025

They’re even doing fun interviews together!

SID AND MACK INTERVIEW THIS IS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/G2IUs0p5h8 — ☆ briana ♡ (@celebrini17) May 17, 2025

Celebrini excited for the Sharks to take the next step.

I asked MacKinnon if he had any tips for Celebrini, one No. 1 pick to another… "No advice for him. He's a pro. He is miles ahead of where I was at 18, mentally… I think with a good first half he's going to have a really good chance at the Olympic team. Really impressed." — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 17, 2025

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini have connected on and off the ice this year.

What could the Sharks’ forward lines potentially look like next year?

Dallas pick now officially 29, 30, 31, or 32.

If Dallas beats Edmonton, the 4th becomes a 3rd. — JD Young (@MyFryHole) May 18, 2025

Will former Shark Fabian Zetterlund get a contract based on his San Jose or Ottawa performance this year?

My favorite conversation through the first week-ish of #MensWorlds is Ryan Warsofsky — the youngest coach in the NHL. "This day and age we're in such a hurry to get to the next best thing. I think you need to be where your feet are."https://t.co/FKK9Z5Qjax via @SanJoseSharks. — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 18, 2025

Around the NHL…

Alexander Ovechkin plans to return for his 21st NHL season.

Who are the options for the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach job?

After a rough Game Five, the Toronto Maple Leafs saved their season with a win over the Florida Panthers in Game Six. Game Seven is tonight.

Should Brendan Shanahan join the New York Islanders?

At World Championships Detroit Red Wings prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard picked up a game misconduct for interference.

The Winnipeg Jets were hoping to win for Mark Scheifele, following the death of his father. Unfortunately, the Dallas Stars eliminated them in Game Six OT.

The 2018 World Juniors hockey sexual assault trail is moving to a judge-only trial.