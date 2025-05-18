Links
SJHN Daily: Wheeler on No. 2 Pick, Funny Celebrini & Crosby Interview
One of The Athletic’s experts on NHL prospects, Scott Wheeler, spoke with Brodie Brazil this week.
Wheeler said that while this year’s prospects aren’t quite of the same caliber as Macklin Celebrini or Connor Bedard, there’s still plenty of star quality in this draft.
Wheeler expects the New York Islanders to go for defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 overall pick.
While he hyped up Schaefer, he added that “Michael Misa isn’t a poor consolation prize either.”
Misa is considered by many to be the top forward prospect of this Draft. The San Jose Sharks, of course, have the No. 2 pick.
Brazil and Wheeler also talked the potential of a Victor Eklund pick from the Sharks, and his likely range. Wheeler sees a lot of similarities between the Eklund brothers.
“I think there’s a sense that he might sort of slip into 12, 13, 14, maybe 11 kind of range,” Wheeler said. “I’m a big fan of Victor’s game.”
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Noah Beck talks why he joined the San Jose Sharks.
The San Jose Sharks and the City of San Jose are approaching a long-term extension agreement for the Sharks to keep playing at SAP Center.
Egor Afanasyev may be joining the Sharks next year.
Other Sharks News…
Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby have been “making magic” together at World Championships.
You can understand why the Canadian camp was so excited when Sidney Crosby committed to the worlds. Four points today. Making magic with Macklin Celebrini.
"They don't know what a gift they got when Sid said he'd play."
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 17, 2025
I can't stop watching this angle of Celebrini's no-looker to Crosby.
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) May 17, 2025
They’re even doing fun interviews together!
SID AND MACK INTERVIEW THIS IS AMAZING
— ☆ briana ♡ (@celebrini17) May 17, 2025
Celebrini excited for the Sharks to take the next step.
I asked MacKinnon if he had any tips for Celebrini, one No. 1 pick to another…
"No advice for him. He's a pro. He is miles ahead of where I was at 18, mentally… I think with a good first half he's going to have a really good chance at the Olympic team. Really impressed."
— Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 17, 2025
Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini have connected on and off the ice this year.
What could the Sharks’ forward lines potentially look like next year?
Dallas pick now officially 29, 30, 31, or 32.
If Dallas beats Edmonton, the 4th becomes a 3rd.
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) May 18, 2025
Will former Shark Fabian Zetterlund get a contract based on his San Jose or Ottawa performance this year?
My favorite conversation through the first week-ish of #MensWorlds is Ryan Warsofsky — the youngest coach in the NHL.
"This day and age we're in such a hurry to get to the next best thing. I think you need to be where your feet are."
— Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 18, 2025
Around the NHL…
Alexander Ovechkin plans to return for his 21st NHL season.
Who are the options for the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach job?
After a rough Game Five, the Toronto Maple Leafs saved their season with a win over the Florida Panthers in Game Six. Game Seven is tonight.
Should Brendan Shanahan join the New York Islanders?
At World Championships Detroit Red Wings prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard picked up a game misconduct for interference.
The Winnipeg Jets were hoping to win for Mark Scheifele, following the death of his father. Unfortunately, the Dallas Stars eliminated them in Game Six OT.
The 2018 World Juniors hockey sexual assault trail is moving to a judge-only trial.
Last season, we all got firsthand look after firsthand look at how quickly Macklin learns. Having him skate with Crosby and McKinnon for three weeks is an incredible boon for the Sharks organization.
And if MacKinnon says he’s super impressed, he’s not the only one. Anyone who thinks the buzz isn’t building and guys don’t want to come here, I just don’t agree with you.
3-0 Panthers in the 2nd. If this holds, Toronto might be making major changes this offseason. No idea who they would prioritize, but I think we can safely assume Marner and Tavares wouldn’t be re-signed. Probably takes any Knies discussion off the table, but it would put two big fish in the freezer agent pool, which I think is good for the Sharks.
Ekblad is looking pretty good in game 7 here. Just saying…
FLA just has the heart of a champion, they are everywhere all at once full throttle seizing the moment like a champion. We’ll see if Toronto can dig deep in the third. Marner is MIA so far.
Perfect description. Florida does have the heart of a champion.
Yeah, Marner was so bad in Games 5 and 7 that I am starting to buy the narrative on him. I wasn’t a “this guy doesn’t show up in the playoffs” kinda guy, but man, Marner did not show in those two games, he was a joke and he looked soft. This is not what I wanted to come here and say. Now maybe he cost himself many, many millions of dollars and he’d be back in the range where I’d want to sign him again, but I’d want Grier to look at a bunch of other options, and I’m… Read more »
I’m fine either way but I think he might do better playing with Celly than Matthew’s or Tavares.
Saw the game from the 2nd period on. Reminded me of Game 7 vs Vegas. In that game, an ugly and likely serious injury stopped play for an extended period of time. And after the injured person was taken off the ice and the blood cleaned up, one team was focused and the other team wasn’t. I imagine its genuinely hard to refocus when something that serious-looking happens — hope Chris Rooney is OK. But in both cases, one team took off after play restarted and the other went flat. And that changed the game. Also, was it just me… Read more »
the more I think about it, the more I think it makes sense for GMMG to make a play for the 1st overall pick while retaining the 2nd overall pick. No doubt that’ll be costly. Up for consideration with draft picks: This years dallas 1st This year’s 33rd overall 2026 unprotected 1st (considered a considerably better draft class) 2026 (or 27) year’s EDM 1st 2027 unprotected 1st My offer is about roughly this; SJS 1st round pick 2025 (via dallas) SJS unprotected 2026 1st rd pick SJS unprotected 2027 1st round pick 2 from potential prospect/player list: Bystedt, Thrun, Cagnoni,… Read more »
Thinking about it more I would be ok with it but I can’t see it happening without a huge overpay. 2026 1st won’t be close to enough because it’ll have to be top 5 protected. No ones giving up an unprotected 1st next draft who isn’t a contender already.