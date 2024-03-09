Bordeleau Scores Twice, Chrona Gets 1st Win, Sharks Snap 9-Game Losing Streak

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Ottawa Senators into SAP Center.

Thomas Bordeleau scored (twice) and the Sharks snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 win.

Period 1

I'm told Joonas Korpisalo's nickname in Ottawa is "Four-Pisalo", so there's a pretty good chance that #SJSharks fans are getting free tacos tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 10, 2024

Bordeleau goal: Addison-Granlund-Eklund-Zetterlund-Bordeleau on PP1. I think that Zetterlund shot was going in regardless? But hey, good for Bordeleau, it’s good to see him get an opportunity with the top unit.

8 left: Burroughs with a slick move high, shakes off the Sen closing the point. He’s got sneaky offensive ability, not PP ability, of course. Barabanov looks motivated tonight, though he misses the cross-slot pass from Zetterlund.

The competition isn’t the strongest, but it’s a good San Jose Sharks period after a tough day yesterday, Sharks 3-2 Slot Shots, 2-1 High-Danger at even strength, and they even outpossessed the opposition, a rarity for them this season.

Period 2

1 in: Blind Vlasic pass leads to turnover and good Sens chance in slot.

3 in: Strong carry-in by “Timo” Kostin from DZ to OZ. Then shows his strength along the wall. No one questions this guy’s talent.

4 in: Batherson didn’t get much mustard, but cross-slot glove there by Chrona, will be a fixture on Magnus’s highlight reel in the future! Looked good. Not good there, letting Batherson, even coverage, slipping free for that shot. Looks like overall coverage error, Vlasic got beat in NZ, no problem, but couldn’t catch up so it became a 3-on-2.

5 in: Looked dangerous, but if it works, it’s skill, nice OZ drop by Bordeleau to Sturm.

Stutzle goal: It’s Stutzle, but I think you’d like a save there. Batherson was there in front, but still looked like sightline was OK.

10 in: Beaut Bordeleau chance, set up by Hoffman who made a nice feed himself. Like Bordeleau’s stick with it coming up the middle, lots of Sens sticks, just keeps going after it and gets a Grade-A. His “stick with it” looks higher this NHL time around.

Then Eklund with insistent stick in NZ, turns over Stutzle briefly. That’s good hockey.

9 in: Really like MacDonald holding in NZ, waiting for Granlund to get free, easy entry. Then Barabanov steps in front of Sanderson, takes it, behind Korpisalo. Barbie came to play tonight.

Bordeleau goal: No doubt on that one! Really impressive from Bordeleau, he finds a soft spot in the PK, corrals a pass that is slightly touched, puts it where he wants. That was a skill play. He’s scored three of the San Jose Sharks’ last four goals.

This is a fantastic view of Bordeleau (17) finding a soft spot in the slot to get open, make himself available for the Granlund pass https://t.co/ffmmsAzBGE — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 10, 2024

4 left: Really like that Zetterlund play in DZ, confident in a dangerous area, holds puck, attracts forecheck, gives it to the open man.

3 left: Love that Eklund effort, Granlund loses it on OZ entry, going to be a short-handed breakaway, but Eklund actually anticipates and he’s skating after Joseph before the Sen can build speed. He dives and sticks it away.

2 left: Same kind of play by Eklund, another PP turnover, but he anticipates and cuts off Giroux before the easy clear, then dances at the line for the keep-in on the two-man advantage.

Bordeleau, in just his last two games, is now tied (Zetterlund, MacDonald, Hoffman) for second on #SJSharks with 3 power play goals. Hertl, Duclair & Eklund are tied for team lead with 5 PP goals — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 10, 2024

Period 3

1 in: Bordeleau backchecks with some insistence on Greig. He said so himself, but he does look faster.

9 in: Good read by Thrun to jump up, Carpenter pass just misses him, that would’ve been a Grade-A.

8 left: Carpenter with a strong OZ shift, good vision and touch to find the open point twice.

4 left: Rough game for Hoffman, loses his skate blade in the middle of play, now hit from behind by Tkachuk, bleeding, no call. Looks like retaliation for Sturm on Pinto, according to the broadcast. But that’s BS, no call.

Granlund in a lot of pain at first after that game-winning shot block, but he looks better coming off the ice — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 10, 2024