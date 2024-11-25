Preview/Lines #24: Sturm Activated Off IR, Cold Running Through Locker Room

It’s unusual to have about 4-5 game-time decisions entering a game.

But that’s the case on Monday night for the San Jose Sharks, per head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

According to a source, there’s a cold running through the locker room.

“We have some guys nicked up,” Warsofsky said.

A couple of players who don’t seem to be a question mark are Nico Sturm and Henry Thrun.

Sturm suffered an upper-body injury on Nov. 14 against the New York Rangers and has been on IR since.

But he was activated today, and the San Jose Sharks, with a full 23-man roster, sent defenseman Jack Thompson down.

The Sharks are now carrying 14 forwards, six defensemen, and three goalies.

So that puts blueliner Thrun, who sat on Saturday night, back into the line-up, and probably Sturm too.

San Jose Sharks (6-12-5)

So who will start tonight?

Yaroslav Askarov went into the locker room first after morning skate, but when media entered, his stall was cleared out, suggesting that he had been sent down.

Mackenzie Blackwood followed, that’s my best guess for starter. But for what it’s worth, Warsofsky didn’t rule out an Askarov start.

Also, the Sharks chose to send down Thompson over Askarov, there should be a reason for that, though that could be as simple as getting the top goaltending prospect another day or two of NHL pay.

Vitek Vanecek was the last goalie in the room, so you figure he’s not starting tonight, unless San Jose is planning a Keyser Soze twist in a few hours.

“I’m not going to let you guys know the goalie until warm-ups,” Warsofsky said.

The Sharks bench boss is usually not evasive about his starter on the day of, maybe that has something to do with the cold running through the room, or not.

Los Angeles Kings (11-7-3)

As the @LAKings return to San Jose, is the 4-2 defeat in this building in October still in the back of their minds? "100 percent" More on how the Kings look to avenge that performance, and more, in today's game preview. https://t.co/GAEnv6eW1y — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) November 25, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.