Wang Wants To Learn From Failure, Shares Advice From Development Coaches

Haoxi (Simon) Wang wants to learn from failure.

Wang has already made history, as the highest drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history.

With development camp underway, the defenseman now turns his attention to finding a way to stand out and further his development, with the ultimate goal being to eventually make the San Jose Sharks roster. The 6-foot-6 behemoth knows it won’t be a quick process, as he’s widely seen as a raw talent who may take a while to reach the NHL, but he’s motivated and ready to take as long as he needs to in order to reach that goal.

Wang has looked impressive at development camp, with his defending drill against Michael Misa showing his defensive skill. He discussed that drill, his thoughts on San Jose, his long-term development plans, and much more when he met with the media on Wednesday.

Michael Misa v. Simon Wang at #SJSharks dev camp pic.twitter.com/MJIUtWKpB2 — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) July 1, 2025

Haoxi (Simon) Wang, on his impressions of the city and the San Jose Sharks:

It’s top notch. Staying in Santana Row [is an] unreal experience. [There’s] a very nice plaza there, and shopping also.

It’s top-notch, all the way down. It’s unreal talking to all these coaches, assistants, the GM, development guys, and [I] just feel really special as a player. I can’t wait to get things started here.

Wang, on being on the ice with Joe Thornton:

Definitely starstruck, for sure. I was like, asking Jumbo for [something]. After that, [I was] like “Wow.” When I was a kid, I [looked] up to him as a player and [it’s] just pretty cool.

Wang, on what the San Jose Sharks’ defensive development coaches have told him to work on:

I think [Luca Sbisa] taught me a lot. Just making the small details even more specific. That’s something I learned a lot with scanning and picking up rims, boxing [out]. I learned a lot of small details that are gonna benefit my game in the future.

Wang, on if camp has given him drive to make the NHL faster:

Oh, 100 percent. With the city, the coaching staff, and the development guys, [it] just motivates even more to try to develop faster. But, I’m not in a rush to do anything. I like to take things slow, step by step, and wherever I get to, I’m happy and I’m proud of myself, and that’s all that matters.

Wang, on why he’s staying in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals one more season then going to the NCAA:

This year, I was in a lower role, and with next year, a lot of guys leaving the team, I’m going to step up a lot on both sides of the ice. I hope to develop my game even more. After that, I’ll go to college and play there until I dominate that league, and then turn pro.

Wang, on his approach to development camp and his drills against Michael Misa:

The goal for me is not to stop anyone, and it’s more like trying to learn the little details. I didn’t execute the game plan the coach had for me; I played it too passively, instead of being more aggressive. That’s something I would work on. I didn’t look at that thing as a success. I look at it as a learning experience.

I would like to fail. I want to learn from failing, and that’s part of how I am as a hockey player.

Watch the full interview here