SJHN Daily: Musty Breaks Hand, Halttunen Suspended

One of the San Jose Sharks’ top prospects is going to be on the shelf for a considerable amount of time.

Less than a month after he ended his holdout and reported to the Sudbury Wolves, Quentin Musty broke his hand on Sunday night. As a result, he’s not going to be able to represent Team USA at the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Musty will reportedly be out past the Ontario Hockey League’s trade deadline, which is on January 10, 2025, so he’s going to miss a significant amount of time. In a season where he missed the beginning of the season because of a holdout, getting Musty as much playing time as possible was key for the San Jose Sharks.

OHL news – Sudbury's Quentin Musty (SJ) broke his hand last night in a game against the Oshawa Generals which means no WJC. The injury will also take him past the OHL trade deadline. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) November 25, 2024

When he has played, he’s shined. So far this season, he has recorded 20 points in just 11 games with the Wolves. So far this season though, he’s spending more time off of the ice than on it which Mike Grier certainly can’t be happy about.

