Sharks Add to Defense, Sign Orlov & Claim Leddy

The San Jose Sharks added two veteran defensemen to their ranks on Thursday morning.

First, the San Jose Sharks signed unrestricted free agent Dmitry Orlov, 33, to a two-year contract that carries a cap hit of $6.5 million per season. Per Puckpedia, the contract also has a full no-trade clause in the first season, with a modified no-trade in the second season. The 5-foot-11 left-handed defenseman spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. Last season, he recorded 28 points and a +16 in 76 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and ultimately helped them reach the Eastern Conference Final.

Previously, he played his first 12 seasons with the organization that drafted him in 2009, the Washington Capitals. Throughout his career, Orlov has played 867 games in the NHL, has a total of 327 points, and is a +134. He won his only Stanley Cup to date with the Capitals during the 2017-18 season.

Then, the San Jose Sharks announced they claimed defenseman Nick Leddy, 34, off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. The 6-foot-0 left-hander spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Blues before being placed on waivers on Wednesday. Injuries kept Leddy on the sidelines for most of the 2024-25 season, appearing in just 31 games. He’s in the final year of his contract, which carries a $4 million cap hit, and has a 16-team Trade List. He previously won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2012-13 season.