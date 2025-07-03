San Jose Sharks
Sharks Add to Defense, Sign Orlov & Claim Leddy
The San Jose Sharks added two veteran defensemen to their ranks on Thursday morning.
First, the San Jose Sharks signed unrestricted free agent Dmitry Orlov, 33, to a two-year contract that carries a cap hit of $6.5 million per season. Per Puckpedia, the contract also has a full no-trade clause in the first season, with a modified no-trade in the second season. The 5-foot-11 left-handed defenseman spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. Last season, he recorded 28 points and a +16 in 76 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and ultimately helped them reach the Eastern Conference Final.
The #SjSharks signed 33 y/o LD Dmitry Orlov to 2 year $6.5M Cap Hit Deal:
Year 1 5.4M Salary & 2M Signing Bonus, Full No Trade Clause
Year 2 4.1M Salary & 1.5M SB, 15 Team No Trade Clause
Rep'd by Gandler/Diamond ISAhttps://t.co/kxfnHXIJHR
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 3, 2025
Previously, he played his first 12 seasons with the organization that drafted him in 2009, the Washington Capitals. Throughout his career, Orlov has played 867 games in the NHL, has a total of 327 points, and is a +134. He won his only Stanley Cup to date with the Capitals during the 2017-18 season.
Then, the San Jose Sharks announced they claimed defenseman Nick Leddy, 34, off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. The 6-foot-0 left-hander spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Blues before being placed on waivers on Wednesday. Injuries kept Leddy on the sidelines for most of the 2024-25 season, appearing in just 31 games. He’s in the final year of his contract, which carries a $4 million cap hit, and has a 16-team Trade List. He previously won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2012-13 season.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Nice! Do you guys think Orlov will be traded for a pick at the deadline? Feels like a trademark move by Grier at this point
Really solid adds, you flip Vlasic Walman and Ceci from the start of last year with Leddy Klingberg and Orlov.
Ive always been high on Orlov, I think he’s better than Walman and I’d rather have Leddy and Klingberg. All three are veterans that can move the puck. Leddy and Klingberg have had injuries so have a lot to prove but I think this is an upgrade that also doesn’t block any young players out
I joked about it earlier but for real – did we need two veteran LDs whose best days are behind them? Are BOTH of these guys better than not buying out Vlasic?
Ferraro Klingberg
Mukh Liljegren
Orlov Desharnais
Leddy Thompson
Thrun
Cagnoni
Dickinson
That’s seven guys just on the left, if we count Sam. Say Mukh plays his offhand, Thompson and Cags marinate again in the AHL, it’s still a headscratcher. Are they moving Thrun and/or Mario for winger help? I’d value them both higher than Lilj or Desharnais but the right side is a cliche at this point.
Roster has 8 d-men signed now to NHL deals.
8 — without Dickinson, Cagnoni or Thompson.
Not uncommon to have 10 (or even more d-men) get games in over the course of a season.
But yes, the roster is a bit d-man heavy and definitely left-side heavy.
That said, the defensive group is decidedly better than it was at the start of last season. Even if its still not good
Not the kind of big moves that excite us fans but, hopefully, the kind of smart moves that make the Sharks defense respectable in the short term while not encumbering the team with big, long contracts.
Klingberg, Orlov and Leddy are all solid pros, even if we still lack a number one. If Mukhamadullin can maintain the form he was showing pre-injury, Ferraro can be a steady-Eddie, and either Thompson or Thrun improves, you can almost see a passable group. If Dickinson earns a spot on the team, even better.