Connect with us

Hockey History

Marleau on Coaching Son Landon, Impressions of Misa, Thornton Going to Hall of Fame (+)

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Patrick Marleau is seeing a lot of familiar things at development camp.

The San Jose Sharks development coach is currently coaching his 18-year-old son Landon, camp invitee. He’s also coaching a No. 2 pick attempting to make the NHL in his draft year, much like Marleau, class of ’97, did nearly three decades ago.

On Wednesday, Marleau talked about Michael Misa and Joe Thornton going to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Here’s Marleau full media availability.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating