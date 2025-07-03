Marleau on Coaching Son Landon, Impressions of Misa, Thornton Going to Hall of Fame (+)

Patrick Marleau is seeing a lot of familiar things at development camp.

The San Jose Sharks development coach is currently coaching his 18-year-old son Landon, camp invitee. He’s also coaching a No. 2 pick attempting to make the NHL in his draft year, much like Marleau, class of ’97, did nearly three decades ago.

On Wednesday, Marleau talked about Michael Misa and Joe Thornton going to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Here’s Marleau full media availability.