Mike Grier might not be done adding to the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks’ line-up looked almost complete, after Grier added veterans Dmitry Orlov and Nick Leddy to the defense on Thursday, along with blueliner John Klingberg, and forwards Philipp Kurashev and Adam Gaudette on the opening day of free agency.

But Grier said on Thursday, “We could probably use a top-nine winger, if something like that comes available.”

This is in line with San Jose Hockey Now’s belief that the San Jose Sharks circled the likes of star wingers Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency.

So who’s left in free agency? There are no stars.

Jack Roslovic and Victor Olofsson make some sense.

One league source considers Roslovic the only logical UFA winger left to the Sharks, as he’s more well-rounded than the more one-dimensional Olofsson, who’s got a big shot. Roslovic can also play center and notched 22 goals last season.

SJHN has not been able to verify San Jose interest in either.

A source told SJHN that the San Jose Sharks had passed on Jeff Skinner, at least as of Wednesday.

There’s not a lot of scoring on the wing left in free agency otherwise.

The Sharks could also look to add some offense via trade.

Last summer, San Jose provided insurance for neophyte centers Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith by signing pivot Alex Wennberg. Wennberg came in especially handy after top center Mikael Granlund was traded and Smith was moved to wing last year.

This summer, the plan being to return Smith to center next year (and the possible addition of 2025 No. 2 pick and center Michael Misa), there appears to be more of a focus toward finding wingers to help San Jose’s projected top-three centers Calder finalist Celebrini, Smith, and Wennberg.

“We’ll keep our eyes open,” Grier said. “If not, we’re more than happy to let it play out and see what happens for the rest of summer, and then see where the kids are when camp starts.”

Grier is also looking for more than help on the wing, but not necessary for the San Jose Sharks.

On Tuesday, Grier stated that he’s looking for a San Jose Barracuda netminder to pair with prospect Gabriel Carriere: “We’re gonna look to probably add a little bit more of an experienced No. 3 down there.”