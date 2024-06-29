BREAKING: Sharks Select Nate Misskey at No. 143

Photo Credit: CHL.ca

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected Nate Misskey at No. 143 in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Misskey is an overage defenseman from the WHL, playing for the Victoria Royals. He was draft eligible last year but was undrafted after posting just 14 points in 65 games in 2022-2023.

A 6’4″ defenseman whose main trait is his physicality and work along the boards, he showed enough of an offensive production this year to get drafted. He scored 34 points in 44 games this season, as well as 3 points in 4 playoff games.

Concerns about his skating have come up on scout profiles, but physicality and size on defense has been a theme this year for San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier.

From the Elite Prospects Draft Guide:

Projectable, playoff-ready defensive game, upward trajectory, and flashes of offence – that’s the promise of Misskey. If he continues to improve his defensive skating and pivots, he could play in a bottom-pairing role, and there’s always a chance for more as his puck game improves.

Currently the San Jose Sharks have just one pick remaining, No. 194 in the 7th round.