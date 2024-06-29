Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

BREAKING: Sharks Select Colton Roberts at No. 131

Published

42 mins ago

on

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks select Colton Roberts with their first pick of the fifth round, No. 131.

Colton Roberts is a 6’4″ defenseman from the WHL, playing for the Vancouver Giants. He scored 27 points in 62 games for Vancouver. Roberts fits the mold of defensemen the San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has taken this year. He’s mobile, with some physicality and a solid two-way game, with room to grow into a large frame.

From the Eliteprospects Draft Guide:

Roberts is likely more of a shutdown projection. Key word being projection. He has the retrievals and flashes of physicality but must tighten up his gap control footwork defending the rush and details

The San Jose Sharks next pick is No. 143.

Related Topics:
5 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Gotlieb

This Vancouver giant is a Vancouver Giant

0
Reply
Old Time Hockey Fan

Hope he is not another Rathje..
Super slow, turnover machine.
Ie…human pylon.

0
Reply
Patrick

Mike Rathje had a 13 year career and played over 700 games. We can hope he is a Mike Rathje.

0
Reply
Rothgar

Rathje was #3OA, this kid is #131. Cut him some slack.

0
Reply
Rothgar

Last of the decent big RHD on the board, I think this is a good value pick.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta