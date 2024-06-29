BREAKING: Sharks Select Colton Roberts at No. 131

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks select Colton Roberts with their first pick of the fifth round, No. 131.

Colton Roberts is a 6’4″ defenseman from the WHL, playing for the Vancouver Giants. He scored 27 points in 62 games for Vancouver. Roberts fits the mold of defensemen the San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has taken this year. He’s mobile, with some physicality and a solid two-way game, with room to grow into a large frame.

From the Eliteprospects Draft Guide:

Roberts is likely more of a shutdown projection. Key word being projection. He has the retrievals and flashes of physicality but must tighten up his gap control footwork defending the rush and details

The San Jose Sharks next pick is No. 143.