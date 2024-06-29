San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Select Goalie Yaroslav Korostelyov at No. 194
LAS VEGAS — San Jose Sharks made their last pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, choosing Yaroslav Korostelyov, a goaltender out of the Russian junior league in the SKA St. Petersburg system.
A 6’2″ goaltender, Korostelyov was unranked by NHL’s Central Scouting.
Korostelyov appeared to have a strong MHL campaign, going over a .930 Save % for 22 games between two clubs, SKA-Yunior Krasnogorsk and SKA-1946 St. Petersburg.
The San Jose Sharks, after selecting no goaltenders in the 2023 draft, selected two in the 2024 draft. Korostelyov joins Swiss netminder Christian Kirsch, who was selected with the No. 116 pick.
Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said that Kirsch was the No. 1 goalie on San Jose’s board and Korostelyov was No. 2 or 3.
Korostelyov was the Sharks’ last pick of the Draft.
Haha “#2 or #3” I’m gonna guess he was #3 otherwise he would’ve just said “#2” lmao. Still nothing wrong with this pick whatsoever tho, just thought that was a funny quote
That’s some snappy analysis !! Well done Ty !!
don’t think anyone can have a good assessment on Russian players this time, could be hit or miss, or big hit or big miss
Its kinda interesting, though it seems like there was a lot on Chernyshov to evaluate. The lower the draft slot, the more you take the shot because the downside is minimal and the upside is potentially big.
Bunch a years ago, similar issue. Scout saw a Russian player, recommended his team draft the guy. Legend has it he was the only scout to have seen him play. So DET used pick 171 to select Pavel Datsyuk. As of this week, officially a first ballot HOFer. As if there was ever any doubt.
If sharks were only in on goalies available at 131 and 194, they are either geniuses and seeing something no one else does… or we need new goalie scouts… only time will tell and I hope Korostelyov wins a Vezina some day
Not sure why every draft choice needed a “breaking” headline, but OK. On the draft, the first 2 picks both feel like home runs. Sight unseen, if I’d been told the Sharks get Dickinson at 11, that’d seem like a major win. Not one list I saw had him lower than 10. That both he and Buium (who a lot of people liked even more) were there at 11 was shocking. At 33, Grier took a player (Chernyshov) who was universally in round 1 mocks, Between 13 and 21 in the 8 draft/rankings I used while McKenzie’s consensus had him… Read more »
Seen 4 draft grade articles.
So far, the lowest grade the Sharks have gotten is an A+
Wondering if Pierre McGuire is buying the Sharks rebuild now …