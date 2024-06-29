BREAKING: Sharks Select Goalie Yaroslav Korostelyov at No. 194

LAS VEGAS — San Jose Sharks made their last pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, choosing Yaroslav Korostelyov, a goaltender out of the Russian junior league in the SKA St. Petersburg system.

A 6’2″ goaltender, Korostelyov was unranked by NHL’s Central Scouting.

Korostelyov appeared to have a strong MHL campaign, going over a .930 Save % for 22 games between two clubs, SKA-Yunior Krasnogorsk and SKA-1946 St. Petersburg.

The San Jose Sharks, after selecting no goaltenders in the 2023 draft, selected two in the 2024 draft. Korostelyov joins Swiss netminder Christian Kirsch, who was selected with the No. 116 pick.

Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said that Kirsch was the No. 1 goalie on San Jose’s board and Korostelyov was No. 2 or 3.

Korostelyov was the Sharks’ last pick of the Draft.