Sharks Locker Room: Let’s See What San Jose Is Made Of

EDMONTON — It’s been a while since the San Jose Sharks have lost a game like this.

Up 3-0 going into the third period, the Sharks looked well on their way to closing out the Edmonton Oilers. But minutes left, the Oilers up an extra man, the Sharks gave up two goals in 2:06, to send the game into OT. There, a couple Timothy Liljegren mishaps led to a crushing San Jose OT loss.

No such thing as failure just an opportunity to learn. err on the side of aggression. The boys will bounce back better than ever Go Sharks!! #thebite pic.twitter.com/cmxmN15luE — jason demers (@jasondemers5) January 30, 2026

So how do the San Jose Sharks bounce back?

That’s going to be the question for the rest of this road trip, especially with two of the three remaining games against opponents behind them in the standings, the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky and star Macklin Celebrini both repeated the apparent theme of this road trip, “Be where our feet are”, on separate occasions over the last few days.

Can the Sharks stay present, and take care of business, like they did at the Vancouver Canucks, in a dominating 5-2 victory, on Tuesday?

Put a bad loss in the rearview mirror. Don’t look too far ahead.

San Jose has done that consistently, especially over the last month and a half.

For these new-look Sharks, this is a one-off. Right?

We’re about to find out.

Timothy Liljegren

Liljegren took the heat: "I made a bad turnover. I was trying to get it over to Wenny on the other side. Fanned on the puck a little bit…I tripped into the net, and they scored." Actually was having a good game before that & it looked like Hyman pushed Liljegren into Askarov. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 30, 2026

Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov, on what he saw on the Hyman OT winner: "Nothing, seriously, nothing." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 30, 2026

Collin Graf

Graf, on trying to stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl:

They’re going to get their chances. It’s on us to try to limit as much as we can, or make sure they’re from the outside. We did a pretty good job until the end.

Ryan Warsofsky

Toffoli's 2nd period absence was due to illness. Warsofsky said a couple Sharks dealing with it — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 30, 2026

Warsofsky, on the decision to start Wennberg-Liljegren-Ferraro in OT:

We wanted to try to shut down McDavid and Draisaitl. [Our] guys were doing a pretty good job all night. We get the puck and we get what we want and we turn it over.

Warsofsky says starting Liljegren-Ferraro in OT was a hope to win the puck back defensively (which worked until it didn't), then get Celebrini out on the attack in OT — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 30, 2026