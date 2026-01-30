Connect with us

Sharks Locker Room: Let’s See What San Jose Is Made Of

4 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

EDMONTON — It’s been a while since the San Jose Sharks have lost a game like this.

Up 3-0 going into the third period, the Sharks looked well on their way to closing out the Edmonton Oilers. But minutes left, the Oilers up an extra man, the Sharks gave up two goals in 2:06, to send the game into OT. There, a couple Timothy Liljegren mishaps led to a crushing San Jose OT loss.

So how do the San Jose Sharks bounce back?

That’s going to be the question for the rest of this road trip, especially with two of the three remaining games against opponents behind them in the standings, the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky and star Macklin Celebrini both repeated the apparent theme of this road trip, “Be where our feet are”, on separate occasions over the last few days.

Can the Sharks stay present, and take care of business, like they did at the Vancouver Canucks, in a dominating 5-2 victory, on Tuesday?

Put a bad loss in the rearview mirror. Don’t look too far ahead.

San Jose has done that consistently, especially over the last month and a half.

For these new-look Sharks, this is a one-off. Right?

We’re about to find out.

Timothy Liljegren

Yaroslav Askarov

Collin Graf

Graf, on trying to stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl:

They’re going to get their chances. It’s on us to try to limit as much as we can, or make sure they’re from the outside. We did a pretty good job until the end.

 

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on the decision to start Wennberg-Liljegren-Ferraro in OT:

We wanted to try to shut down McDavid and Draisaitl. [Our] guys were doing a pretty good job all night. We get the puck and we get what we want and we turn it over.

 

maxx

Ferarro should never be on the ice in any OT, period. That is coaching 101.

Ricky LaFleur

Why is nobody saying anything about Hymen (I’m sure he got a lot of shit growing up lol) cross checking Lilgegren in the back right in front of the ref? Also they need to do some soul searching together and ask themselves why they have built a pretty big team especially Chuck who skates so well and is the size of Tom Wilson and do not impose that size and speed on the other team late in games? They should be delivering big hits late in the game slamming the door shut on any momentum.

