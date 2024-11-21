San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #22: Askarov Will Make Sharks’ Debut Tonight
Yaroslav Askarov will make his San Jose Sharks debut tonight.
The top goaltending prospect, called up in the injured Vitek Vanecek’s stead on Monday, will get the starting nod against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
“Obviously a talented kid,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “excited to see what he do.”
Looking ahead, best guess is that Askarov’s stint with the Sharks isn’t too long this time around.
Vanecek was well enough to travel with his day-to-day upper-body injury, and San Jose chose to carry three goalies on this back-to-back road trip instead of recalling another skater.
Of course, Askarov’s time is coming. The San Jose Sharks traded the equivalent of two first-round picks for him in 2023 first-rounder David Edstrom and the 2025 Vegas Golden Knights’ first, and he’s actually the goalie with the most term on his contract in the San Jose organization.
Askarov is signed through 2026-27, while Mackenzie Blackwood and Vanecek are pending UFAs.
But tonight is probably more of a sneak preview than anything.
San Jose Sharks (6-11-4)
Askarov will start.
Will Smith is out, Givani Smith is in. This is a scheduled development day for Will.
Granlund is OK, Warsofsky says. Did come back after Lyubushkin hit but was pulled by the concussion spotter.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 21, 2024
Henry Thrun is out, Jack Thompson is in.
Warosfsky didn’t share any lines, but you figure Givani Smith will play on the fourth line and someone will move up from there.
St. Louis Blues (8-11-1)
Optional Blues skate, so best guess at a projected lineup with Pierre-Olivier Joseph expected to return. https://t.co/LSGR9D9Bx4
— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 21, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is 5 PM PT at Enterprise Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
He’ll be the 6th rookie to play for the Sharks this season (the NHL rookie definition says you can have played a few NHL before this season). Thompson, Askarov, Cardwell, Gushchin, Smith and Celebrini. Obviously Smith and Celebrini are the marque names, but I’ve also liked Thompson and Cardwell. Not seeing a clear path for Gushchin, even if he’s had some good moments Kind of hoping for a game where he gives up 2-3 goals. Good enough to be encouraging, not so good that he forces the Sharks to put him on the roster in the near term. Tend to… Read more »
I agree with your thoughts on Gusch. I do not see any clear path for him this season and seeing he is in the final year of his contract, we might have seen the last of him wearing a Sharks jersey. Possible trade asset? n tonights game I prefer Askarov to do as well as possible. I get your point about him forcing his way to the Sharks but I think no matter how well he does in tonight’s game he is destined for the Cuda. I do not think he can play himself into the Sharks with the one… Read more »
As much as I think that’s a pragmatic take I still have this little hope in my heart that Askari comes in gangbusters, forces them to keep him up, and he ends up winning the NHL’s Calder as ROY just like his hero Nabby while leading the team to a playoff spot. I mean a guy can dream.
Any update on Granny or Walman? Assuming no news is good news.
Granny update is in the article! He’s ok. Not sure what you mean about Walman tho
With Granny in, W. Smith out and G. Smith in I think it is anyone’s guess as how the forwards lines will be. It will be interesting how the coach makes up his lines. I do not suspect many changes with the defensive pairs. IMO it will be the same pairs and just slide in Thompson to the bottom pair with Rutta.
VERY excited to see Askarov!
Exciting to see another key piece of the future in action. Shooting on a goalie who catches right is weird, Askarov is going to have an advantage for a little while here before there’s a book on him.