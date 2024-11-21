Preview/Lines #22: Askarov Will Make Sharks’ Debut Tonight

Yaroslav Askarov will make his San Jose Sharks debut tonight.

The top goaltending prospect, called up in the injured Vitek Vanecek’s stead on Monday, will get the starting nod against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

“Obviously a talented kid,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “excited to see what he do.”

Looking ahead, best guess is that Askarov’s stint with the Sharks isn’t too long this time around.

Vanecek was well enough to travel with his day-to-day upper-body injury, and San Jose chose to carry three goalies on this back-to-back road trip instead of recalling another skater.

Of course, Askarov’s time is coming. The San Jose Sharks traded the equivalent of two first-round picks for him in 2023 first-rounder David Edstrom and the 2025 Vegas Golden Knights’ first, and he’s actually the goalie with the most term on his contract in the San Jose organization.

Askarov is signed through 2026-27, while Mackenzie Blackwood and Vanecek are pending UFAs.

But tonight is probably more of a sneak preview than anything.

San Jose Sharks (6-11-4)

Askarov will start.

Will Smith is out, Givani Smith is in. This is a scheduled development day for Will.

This is a scheduled development day for Will Smith. Granlund is OK, Warsofsky says. Did come back after Lyubushkin hit but was pulled by the concussion spotter. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 21, 2024

Henry Thrun is out, Jack Thompson is in.

Warosfsky didn’t share any lines, but you figure Givani Smith will play on the fourth line and someone will move up from there.

St. Louis Blues (8-11-1)

Optional Blues skate, so best guess at a projected lineup with Pierre-Olivier Joseph expected to return. https://t.co/LSGR9D9Bx4 — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 21, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is 5 PM PT at Enterprise Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.