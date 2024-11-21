Askarov Strong in Sharks Debut, Drops 3-2 Shootout to Blues

The San Jose Sharks are at Enterprise Center to take on the St. Louis Blues.

Alex Wennberg scored (twice), but the Sharks dropped a 3-2 decision in the shootout.

Period 1

#TheFutureIsTeal lines look like: Eklund-Granlund-Zetterlund

Goodrow-Celebrini-Toffoli

Kostin-Wennberg-Kunin

G. Smith-Dellandrea-Grundstrom Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren

Thompson-Rutta Askarov — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 22, 2024

Kostin getting elevated, let’s see what he can do.

Walker goal: That’s on Askarov. Not the way to start your career in teal!

Wennberg goal: San Jose Sharks’ power play needed that. Granlund slick pass to Wennberg, and Wennberg sticks with it to make sure it goes in. Celebrini’s first road point.

4 left: What saves by Askarov! As Remenda notes, he’s going to be tough to beat low. So quick and strong low. Back-to-back chances for Buchnevich.

1 left: Blues pouring it on now, incredible save by Askarov on Kyrou. He’s more than made up for his early gaffe. St. Louis has had last eight shots.

You can thank Askarov that the game is close. Per Natural Stat Trick, Blues 22-11 5v5 Shot Attempts, 11-3 Scoring Chances, and 4-1 High-Danger.

Period 2

Just a thing I wonder about, no criticism. That Kostin shot, he does a good job using the ref as a pick in the corner, by the way. He shoots glove, lefty Binnington catches outside post. I wonder if coaches will tell him to shoot that blocker side, better chance to get a rebound up the middle.

4 in: Rutta one of the few Sharks defensemen who can really move people. Ceci too.

Perfect hard pass by Wennberg on 2-on-1. Kostin with a beaut move, but Walker on backcheck troubles Kostin enough, Kostin can’t quite slide it under Binnington.

Kyrou goal: Liljegren and Granlund can’t keep Kyrou from scoring net front. I’ve said this before, I think, but if you’re expected a first for Granlund at the Deadline, I don’t know. I love Granlund’s game and his leadership, but I think teams want size up the middle when they’re looking at the playoffs. That might be an example of it.

6 left: Granlund powers his way into zone. The way I see it, of course there’s going to an interest in a tenacious, skilled, two-way center like Granlund. But I wonder if he’s any contender’s favorite choice for available center?

Period 3

1 in: That pass can’t get through to Saad, Saad heels it, but Askarov glove.

4 in; Nifty Granlund pass to Zetterlund, ditches Schenn. Behind the net, behind the back, only Zetterlund sees it, Grade-A.

8 in: That’s another one, Celebrini has to dump it in sometimes or go backwards. He skates into three Blues, turns it over.

9 in: But then, Celebrini slips Thomas along the wall, so silky. Walman chance.

9 left: Great shift by Celebrini. Took over the shift, long shot high, then slows down Blues rush with temporary takeaway, leads Sharks out of DZ and pushes back defense, gains zone and stops up, drops it for Toffoli.

7 left: Oh man, good forecheck by Eklund, Sharks showing some urgency, Zetterlund then Granlund try to stuff it in, puck behind the net…and the ref whistles it down. Eklund is angry.

3 left Great diving effort by Celebrini to prevent a surefire empty netter.

Wennberg goal: A lot of great play high by the centermen Wennberg, Granlund, and Celebrini. A lot of subtle stuff to keep possession, keep Blues at bay. Like Remenda said, there were five Blues skaters that were trying to playing goalie, part of that is the high Sharks forwards are keeping them from being aggressive.

OT

Celebrini-Granlund-Walman to start.

3 left: Sensational defensive efforts by Granlund on a long shift.