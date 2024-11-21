San Jose Sharks
Blackwood Making Strong Analytical Case To Be Named to Team Canada
Once, a young Mackenzie Blackwood was projected to be Team Canada’s starting goaltender of the future.
Now, after a few years of adversity, that’s a possibility again for the San Jose Sharks’ standout.
Blackwood, however, doesn’t pay much attention to that narrative arc, from 2019 Calder Trophy candidate to the New Jersey Devils trading him to the Sharks in the summer of 2023 for just a sixth-round pick to career revival.
“Everybody writes stuff all the time, and if you read everything, you drive yourself nuts,” he said. “I try not to look into stuff too much and just take it in stride.”
There have been an abundance of legendary goaltenders who have stepped between the pipes for Team Canada over the years.
The days of clear-cut number-one Canadian goalies seem to be in the past though, as there’s no Carey Price or Patrick Roy equivalent ready to step into the role today.
February 2025’s 4 Nations Face-off in Boston and Montreal is rapidly approaching, and Blackwood should be on the shortlist, even if he’s not the favorite.
At the beginning of the season, Blackwood wasn’t getting recognized as a potential candidate.
But now, his .910 Save % as of Nov. 20 is second amongst Canadian goaltenders who have played at least 10 games. Only 37-year-old Cam Talbot and his .920 have been better.
Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill are favorites because they’re Stanley Cup winners, but neither is clearing an .890 Save % right now. 2024 Stanley Cup Final starter Stuart Skinner isn’t either.
Logan Thompson (.913) might be seen as an up-and-comer, but at 27, he’s the same age as Blackwood.
According to Evolving Hockey, Blackwood’s +5.51 Goals Saved Above Expected makes him a top-three Canadien netminder so far this year, trailing only Thompson (+6.66) and Talbot (+5.88).
So no doubt, Blackwood is at least making a strong case. Final rosters for Canada, USA, Finland, and Sweden will be unveiled on Dec. 4.
Not that Blackwood is going out of his way to make a statement to Canada.
“I don’t care,” he laughed. “It’d be cool to play in that, but you don’t think about it too much.”
That calm is part of what’s helped Blackwood find his game in San Jose, after a couple injury-plagued seasons in New Jersey.
So regardless of how Canada looks between the pipes, it doesn’t seem like Blackwood will let it affect him. Which is good news for the San Jose Sharks.
I wish we would keep him and resign him to a longer-term deal, and end up with him and Askerov as long-term goalies. But if we trade him, what value do you think he can bring back? He at the moment is an above-average goalie. But maybe not a clear starter due to injury history. There have been deals in recent years where goalies went for a first round pick. But I would rather just keep him if we can’t get a first. I think better keep him than get a mid-round second pick or worse. What do you guys… Read more »
If we could get a 2nd I’d take that… Even if it’s not a high second, it could be packaged with other picks and/or prospects which could help us move further up the draft or acquire another need (RHD maybe).
Colorado seems like an obvious fit but I think I recall a tweet saying they are looking for a ”clear cut upgrade” over georgiev which I think Blackwood is but are the Avs convinced of that? Maybe a 2nd and mid prospect gets it done
Between Vanecek and Blackwood, I trade away the goalie which gets me the best return. Sharks placed their future on Askarov. While its not quite ‘all in’, its close. The right time to make a trade is likely based on what is happening with other teams. If 2 teams have big hopes for this season and substantial goalie issues, you can get a bidding war. Desperation is a useful quality in a trade partner. That said, there is often more than 1 quality goalie available, driving values down. John Gibson, for example. ANA can retain on any deal and has… Read more »