Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Smith, Kurashev Leave Game With Injuries…When Will There Be Update?

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

PITTSBURGH — The San Jose Sharks just enjoyed one of their greatest regular season wins ever.

But now, after coming back from a four-goal third period deficit for the first time in franchise history, they’ll now wait on an injury update on both Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky offered no update on these apparent upper-body injuries post-game.

The San Jose Sharks have Sunday off, so the most likely day that we’ll get an update on Smith and Kurashev is Monday.

Kurashev, who’s skated with the Sharks’ top-six for most of the season, has six goals and 15 points in 31 games. He left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury after crashing into the boards chasing the puck.

Smith is second on San Jose with 12 goals and 29 points, behind Macklin Celebrini. He left the game in the third period after a huge hit by Parker Wotherspoon, which caused best friend Celebrini to jump Wotherspoon, and might have been the turning point for the comeback.

“I gotta go back and watch it again,” Warsofsky said of the hit. “Obviously, in a little bit of a vulnerable spot. See if it was a little high.”

Smith left the game favoring his right side.

The San Jose Sharks might not be done with injuries from this game either.

Already going into the contest dealing with a day-to-day upper-body injury for defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin, forward Adam Gaudette was seen post-game with a serious limp.

Good news, or promising sign, all these injuries didn’t prevent the Sharks from having a good time on their flight home from an improbable 3-2-0 road trip.

https://x.com/sharkvoice/status/2000005379766513748

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating