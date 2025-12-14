Smith, Kurashev Leave Game With Injuries…When Will There Be Update?

PITTSBURGH — The San Jose Sharks just enjoyed one of their greatest regular season wins ever.

But now, after coming back from a four-goal third period deficit for the first time in franchise history, they’ll now wait on an injury update on both Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky offered no update on these apparent upper-body injuries post-game.

The San Jose Sharks have Sunday off, so the most likely day that we’ll get an update on Smith and Kurashev is Monday.

Kurashev, who’s skated with the Sharks’ top-six for most of the season, has six goals and 15 points in 31 games. He left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury after crashing into the boards chasing the puck.

Kurashev goes hard into the boards. Currently on the bench getting treatment. No penalty on the play.#LetsGoPens 2, #TheFutureIsTeal 1 pic.twitter.com/gTi4zEglS5 — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) December 13, 2025

Smith is second on San Jose with 12 goals and 29 points, behind Macklin Celebrini. He left the game in the third period after a huge hit by Parker Wotherspoon, which caused best friend Celebrini to jump Wotherspoon, and might have been the turning point for the comeback.

“I gotta go back and watch it again,” Warsofsky said of the hit. “Obviously, in a little bit of a vulnerable spot. See if it was a little high.”

Smith left the game favoring his right side.

Macklin Celebrini sticks up for Will Smith after he takes a big hit that sent him to the locker room. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/t4er5jXik5 — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) December 13, 2025

The San Jose Sharks might not be done with injuries from this game either.

Already going into the contest dealing with a day-to-day upper-body injury for defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin, forward Adam Gaudette was seen post-game with a serious limp.

Warsofsky had no update on Smith or Kurashev. Also saw Gaudette limping around hallway, hope they’re all OK — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 13, 2025

Good news, or promising sign, all these injuries didn’t prevent the Sharks from having a good time on their flight home from an improbable 3-2-0 road trip.

https://x.com/sharkvoice/status/2000005379766513748