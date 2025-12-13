San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #33: Mukhamadullin Hurt, Celebrini & Crosby Exchange Compliments
PITTSBURGH — Yaroslav Askarov is back in the goal for the San Jose Sharks.
Askarov, battling an illness over the last week, will bookend this five-game road trip this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He started the road trip at the Dallas Stars, before Alex Nedeljkovic took over for the next three contests. Nedeljkovic won two of them, stopping 82 of 88 shots.
Shakir Mukhamadullin, in his first game back after four-straight healthy scratches, got an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky called it day-to-day.
“He’s probably frustrated. But again, we think this is very short-term,” Warsofsky said. “We’re confident that he’ll be ready for next week.”
Nick Leddy and Vincent Iorio will come in for Mukhamadullin and Timothy Liljegren (healthy scratch).
“I think his game has just slipped a little bit here,” Warsofsky said of Liljegren, “consistency-wise, just killing plays, one-on-one puck battles, things that he did a really good job of early in the year. We gotta get him back, being that guy that can shut down top lines. More of a reset, he’s played a lot of hockey.”
Ryan Reaves (upper-body) was a game-time decision, but he’s in. Ty Dellandrea (lower-body) is still a game-time decision.
San Jose Sharks (15-14-3)
Reminder that SJHN spoke with Sidney Crosby about Macklin Celebrini last week:
Celebrini also spoke about Crosby recently in Toronto:
Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-7)
The Penguins acquired Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak from the Edmonton Oilers for Tristan Jarry yesterday.
Head coach Dan Muse will share more line-up details at about 10 AM PT.
The Sharks had one of those “we outplayed the other guys and lost 3 nil” games in the early season losing streak last time. It’s a good measuring stick this time out. I hope they have some jump today. It wasn’t the easiest road trip, but if they can get a dub and go 3-2, that would be fairly impressive
Some offense, some mature road play and hopefully a big win to close out the road trip! Let’s score some goals in Pittsburgh today boys!!!
Mukhamadullin can’t seem to stay healthy
I’ll admit to being a bit unsettled by the frequency of injuries to Mukh and Misa
I’ve said this on here but I think Mukh has been playing hurt and playing through it. Also seems like teams are targeting his lower back quite a bit. Many sports injuries really come down to pain management, it may have flared up a bit.