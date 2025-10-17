Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Iorio Knows Celebrini Well, Shares Anxiety of Being on Waivers & More (+)

Published

1 hour ago

on

By

Credit: Washington Capitals

Vincent Iorio knows Macklin Celebrini well.

For the last two summers, the new San Jose Sharks defenseman, claimed off waivers from the Washington Capitals yesterday, has been skating in the summer with Celebrini, Luca Cagnoni, Connor Bedard, and other NHL’ers in Vancouver.

Celebrini is excited to add his friend, both on and off the ice.

“He’s a good player. I’m excited,” Celebrini said. “[He’s] awesome. We get along really well.”

But the ties with Celebrini go deeper than that: Iorio revealed that his father Mario went to the same high school, Burnaby North, as Macklin’s dad Rick Celebrini, possibly at the same time.

The 6-foot-4 right-handed defenseman, a Washington 2021 second-round pick, will make his San Jose Sharks debut tonight against the Utah Mammoth.

He spoke on his relationship with Celebrini and Cagnoni, the anxiety of his first time on waivers, the experience from winning two Calder Cups, and his excitement to be on the ground floor of the rising Sharks.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating