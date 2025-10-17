Iorio Knows Celebrini Well, Shares Anxiety of Being on Waivers & More (+)

Vincent Iorio knows Macklin Celebrini well.

For the last two summers, the new San Jose Sharks defenseman, claimed off waivers from the Washington Capitals yesterday, has been skating in the summer with Celebrini, Luca Cagnoni, Connor Bedard, and other NHL’ers in Vancouver.

Celebrini is excited to add his friend, both on and off the ice.

“He’s a good player. I’m excited,” Celebrini said. “[He’s] awesome. We get along really well.”

But the ties with Celebrini go deeper than that: Iorio revealed that his father Mario went to the same high school, Burnaby North, as Macklin’s dad Rick Celebrini, possibly at the same time.

The 6-foot-4 right-handed defenseman, a Washington 2021 second-round pick, will make his San Jose Sharks debut tonight against the Utah Mammoth.

He spoke on his relationship with Celebrini and Cagnoni, the anxiety of his first time on waivers, the experience from winning two Calder Cups, and his excitement to be on the ground floor of the rising Sharks.