Sharks Burned by Lack of Desperation, Lose 3-2 to Flames
CALGARY — The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Will Smith and Adam Gaudette scored, but the Sharks lost 3-2.
Period 1
1 in: Sloppy second line shift, Kurashev turnover, also they allowed Huberdeau an open walk down the slot for a high shot that just misses.
2 in: But great follow-up by the third line. Misa on entry feints toward the middle, then drops off to Eklund open on right lane for easy entry. That was brilliant. Eklund circles net, Sharks set up, Eklund draws a call.
Smith goal: Great patience by Wennberg, hold and hold, before beating Farabee’s outstretched stick for a slam dunk pass to Smith.
5 in: Bahl gives Celebrini an extra shot, after the Celebrini dump-in. Celebrini gives him a little slash low.
9 in: Smith and Klingberg show their puck poise, both holding a beat. Smith in his pass high to Klingberg, Klingberg is waiting to shoot for Graf to get in front and deflect.
10 in: Misa carrying behind Nedeljkovic gets pushed down, that’s the area of improvement next year. The increased quickness, we’re already seeing.
9 left: Eklund stops up Pachdal on forecheck. He’s been real shot in the arm for third line.
Klingberg penalty: San Jose Sharks have been okay, but they haven’t been taking it to the Flames like they should. Can’t give a lesser opponent life.
7 left: Marvelous diving clear by Goodrow on PK, all the way down.
Ostapchuk penalty: But the Sharks are just putting unnecessary pressure on themselves. Now a short 5-on-3 for Calgary.
Frost goal: Nedeljkovic with a big first save, but hard rebound lands right in front for Frost. Sharks now down 14-8 shots. Hopefully, a wake-up call, but San Jose still has to kill a 5-on-4.
5 left: Goodrow beats man off faceoff to clear it out, then Wennberg one-on-one takes it from Sharangovich. Good PK’ing there.
2 left: Wennberg shows his arsenal of skills there, anticipates the pass then takes it from Lomberg high. Then receives a return pass in his feet but kicks it to himself, protects the puck, and draws a trip on Lomberg.
Pospisil penalty: I try to look at officiating without teal-tinted lenses, but that was a garbage call from the refs. Pospisil boards Ferraro, real dirty, and Desharnais pulls Pospisil. 100 times out of 100 times, Desharnais does the right thing for his team, and sure, give him a penalty, but there’s no reasonable world that evens up to Pospisil’s board. And yet it does for the refs here. Way to empower a noted on-the-edge player like Pospisil to keep doing what he does. A two-minute 5-on-3 becomes a 5-on-4 because of what, game management? Terrible call.
Regardless, San Jose Sharks have to play better. They’re keeping Calgary around, which is their fault.
Period 2
Gaudette goal: All starts with a perfect Klingberg exit pass to Misa. It’s routine for Klingberg, but not everybody can do that, right in Misa’s wheelhouse in stride. Then Eklund takes it to the net, he gets three tries to connect with Gaudette, and it finally works. Good response to a different kind of adversity for Sharks.
6 left: Sharks had quieted Calgary offensively so far, but breakdown there gave the Flames a Grade-A, they lose the forward coming out of the corner, who gives it cross-slot diagonal to Whitecloud coming down slot. Honestly lucky it was Whitecloud who got the puck there, and not a more offensive d-man.
Gridin goal: Gridin finds soft space away from Orlov to hammer that cross-slot one-timer. Misa had lost back-to-back DZ faceoffs.
7 left: Vet defense by Desharnais, as rush pass comes to Kadri, Desharnais times it and comes down hard on Kadri’s stick.
Orlov penalty: Sequence began with Sharks’ faceoff win, Ostapchuk, but Dickinson tries a spin blind backhand pass to his forward up, misses and picked off. Fourth line put into spin cycle, and penalty results. Dickinson can’t do that, that’s some works in the juniors stuff.
6 left: Huge Nedeljkovic stop on I think Frost PP deflection in front, all alone. Best Shark so far tonight.
After a decent start to the period, San Jose not taking control. Not much pop on the forecheck so far tonight. Careless with puck. Still tied at two apiece, but unremarkable effort so far.
4 left: Celebrini, on the rush, Sharks get blown off-sides. He’s frustrated, he fires puck hard off boards.
2 left: Perfect line drive pass from Celebrini to Smith for cross-slot one-timer, but Smith doesn’t get all of it.
Ferraro penalty: Sharks just trying to hand the game to the Flames. Just really unremarkable hockey that they’re playing.
Period 3
2 in: Strong Misa shift, pounces on Zary on forecheck, then opens up for one-timer off Eklund pass. Quick and determined on that shift.
4 in: Bahl punishing Smith, Smith gets up slow. Celebrini gives him a shot skating by, then Goodrow gets on the ice, tries to get Bahl to drop…and Ostapchuk takes the roughing on Bahl. Goodrow gets a 10 for misconduct, probably for jawing at the refs. Okay. Here’s criticize Bahl for shying away from the fight, but Sharks have to settle down now. This game is too important.
6 in: Celebrini on the kill! He and Eklund combine for a chance, after Desharnais kills the play.
Farabee goal: Too easy. 4-on-4, so lots of space, but easy entry, no resistance in front, technically a shortie.
Orlov-Misa-Eklund-Kurashev-Graf is PP2.
8 in: Not a good backhand pass by Eklund in NZ, leads to Kadri high and wide. That could’ve been the game.
9 left: Should’ve been the game there. Klingberg pinches with no support, clear-cut 2-on-1, Klapka fires it into Nedeljkovic. Huge save, obviously, too. But San Jose just hasn’t been able to find their game tonight.
Whitecloud penalty: Great job by Toffoli to draw the penalty. Simple dump and drive to forecheck. Huge spot for PP.
7 left: Smith laces one-timer, but huge Wolf save.
1 left: No better chance than that, Kurashev to the front, Celebrini all alone for one-timer, Wolf!
Might be worst loss of season in some ways. So much at stake, not much of a response.
I don’t want to use illness as an excuse but I could swear I just saw half a dozen or more upper respiratory infections evolve simultaneously over the course of this match!?
Yeah it’s going around.
That was like watching the flu come to life and play hockey.
Weakest effort I’ve seen all season. Pathetic. We should make them take a bus back to San Jose from Calgary.
Clever. Greyhound is the proper reward for that outing.
It’s hard for us fans to know how much illness affects the players. The Sharks looked discombobulated and without any real emotion. Mack looks like he’s hit a wall. He shoots indiscriminately and is not playing with much puck control. I miss Cherny on his line. Smith is still playing sharply as well as Gaudette. Our defense is in shambles. Klingberg looks weak most of the time. Playoffs could be fading away from us. Let’s hope Sherwood brings us some much needed energy and grit.
Calgary plays like a playoff team just without the skill. That’s now 2 of the 3 games against them this year where they completely controlled the play of the game. This team clearly struggles against the heavy playoff style game which makes sense because it’s full of either young players or over the hill old players.
I agree. It won’t be long before some of our young players reach their sweet spot. Not many players in their prime. Lots of turnover in coming in the off season as well. I remind myself constantly that we’re ahead of schedule.
Yeah already know what gonna say so I’m not even gonna say it
….?
Something something too many minutes for Klinger something. Played out record.
God damn it. That was rough to see the Sharks play so sloppy. Gotta let out a a heavy sigh, shake your head, and let it go.
I gotta bust out the hockey cliches of not getting too high or low, and just focus on the next game. It’s a long season, nights like this are gonna happen, etc…
Wellllll…. shit.
Sums it up
very unfortunate , 2 points lost
My immediate over reaction…more minutes for Misa and Sam, dump some baggage and get Cherny back up. Give Regenda the chance he’s earned. Cranky
The issue is you just can’t. Smith, Graf, Toffoli, Regenda, Eklund, Gaudette, Sherwood, Chernyshov is 8 wingers for 6 spots because the Sharks love the Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves 4th line for whatever reason and don’t want to touch it.
I know, why I said it was an over reaction. Having said that, we need to move some players out.
Like that whole line?
Someone can sit. Gotta send UpChuck down if they have to.
That would go against everything the coach has said. He’s been very open in how much he likes the 4th line. I don’t get it. I think it stinks but I’m not the coach.
The coach makes mistakes. Is there any doubt of that?
Despite being young, Warsofsky is a very old school hockey guy in outlook. He wants a gritty “character” line and wants veterans like Reaves and Goodrow in the lineup.
I think there’s some credence to wanting grit and veteran leadership on a young team like this, but I think the goal ultimately is to find more skilled versions of those guys.
My opinion is Misa, Sam and Cherny need to play, steadily. They’re ready. Baptism by fire, baby!
Misa has definitely looked better than ever and we are seeing some good results. That 4th line must go if they want to really propel this team to the next level.
I see your point and kind of agree with the 4th line assessment. But it’s a tough one since each player has a role on this team. Ostapchuk could be send down, and play Reaves as they did in the beginning-every other game or so, not every game. Also, for some reason the coach loves this 4th line-Why??
I understand in theory what the 4th line is supposed to be doing but they are just really bad it. They go around and throw hits but so many of the hits are after the puck is already gone so instead of turning the forechecking into turnover and offensive zone time it just takes them out of the play already going the other way. Today the 4th line had 0 shots to 6 against and 2 shot attempts to 9 against.
I think it’s part of the growing pain of a rebuild. You want guys like Goodrow and Reaves for their physicality, character, and experience…but you really want faster and slightly younger versions of themselves.
I think part of the thinking behind acquiring Sherwood is you want to start upgrading your “grit and character” guys.
It’s because who are you going to slot into that role that plays the game they play? Regenda isn’t a useful 4th liner, neither is PK etc. etc.
The 4th line isn’t a weakness so why does it matter?
The 4th line is a weakness. They get consistently out played every single night. 33% GF, 38% xGF, 41% SF, 45% FF, 44% CF. I don’t see why Regenda and Gaudette couldn’t play on the 4th line. Regenda plays a very north-south game. Goes to the corners and throws the body. Gaudette is much the same. A Regenda-Ostapchuk-Gaudette 4th line would probably be substantially better than the current 4th line. I’m sorry but the 4th line chasing play and hitting people isn’t actually doing anything to help the team. The whole “Reaves is a deterrence to keep other teams from… Read more »
At least Regenda and Chernyshov are harder to play against than Kurashev aka turnover machine.
Today’s game was an opportunity to turn the Disappointment of ED into Determination in CAL, but that didn’t happen. CAL out-played & out-worked SJS most of the game.
Low energy effort led to reg L, 1-1-1 on the 5 game roadtrip. CHI is an absolute MUST win game if SJS wants to stay in the race.
I’m waiting for the Celebrini-Bedard match-up!
9 games From Flrida to D.C. Michigan Illinois were playing on fumes!! All teams go thru this however right know lots of little mental mistakes just plain out of gas hockey!! Hopefully no serious injuries an be ready to ramp it up starting end of February!! Go Sharks. !
Every team has a bad streak. Look at the Avalanche the last 2-3 games which they lost but they finally demonstrated their true value today and won 5:0 on the road!
So … I’ll go there.
Last 48 hours, lost a 3 goal lead in the 3rd period and lost to EDM. Lost to Calgary, one of the league’s bottom dwellers. What looked like 4 points turned into 1.
Lost Iorio, too.
One of the rougher 48 hours this season.
Lotta talking up here about Klingberg and how he is better than Iorio. Klingberg was a big part of the reason the Sharks lost. if its Iorio in there and not Klingberg, I think they win this game.
Grier tried his best bringing in new dmen. Klingberg looks weak as a defender but can still put the puck in the net. Do we need that or is defense still the prime area of skill that we lack? Leddy is gone. We blew it with Iorio. What were they thinking? Orlov seems to have hit a wall lately. Is the never-ending tinkering with where he plays causing this? I’ve definitely lost some confidence in the team this past week. It’s a long season and maybe it was just too optimistic of me to think we had turned the corner… Read more »
I think the truth is somewhere in the middle. The team is fighting a virus. Steals happen. Warsy is a good coach still. Klinberg hurts this team more than Iorio ever did.
That’s harsh!
Even before the game started I was skeptical about inserting 2 players after long injury and layoff. Sharks have played several games with identical roster, so 2 new players affected the chemistry of other players. Inserting one player, instead of 2 players, would be a better idea. It did show during the game with number of turnovers by Kurashev who looked lost and not ready to play today. Kurashev, outside of slightly above average speed, does not contribute a lot to the team and is very easy to play against as it did show against hard playing Flames. That’s 2… Read more »
That was a chickenshit call. The refs need to be held accountable to the media postgame. That could have been a turning point, and should have been, if not for that chickenshit call.
You have two referees and two linesman confer and still get it wrong?
At least the Cuda got organizational revenge on the Calgary Wranglers this weekend. Swept the 2 game weekend series 5-1 & 7-2. Cuda firmly in 4th place in the AHL Pacific.
Bystedt, Igor & Lund looking pretty good as a top line.