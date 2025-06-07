Victor Eklund on William Eklund’s Impact on Him, Frondell Plans To Play for Djurgårdens Next Year

What does William Eklund’s brother think he does better than the current NHL’er?

Victor Eklund, younger brother of San Jose Sharks winger William, took questions with Djurgardens teammate Anton Frondell as part of the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine. While both are projected a little lower than the Sharks’ second-overall pick in most mock drafts, they are worthy consolation prizes for any team selecting in the top 10.

Both players will return to Djurgårdens next season after the team was promoted to the SHL last season. Frondell talked about preparing for his first SHL season, while Eklund shared a hilarious story about facing Frondell in youth hockey.

Eklund, on playing with Frondell:

It’s been pretty easy to play with him. We didn’t get to do it in the start of the season, but we had to tell the coach that we need to play and we did it. I think we did pretty well. Anton is a tank. He’s got a shot like a missile. He’s just a really great player. So it’s been pretty easy.

Eklund, on a player he compares himself to:

I’ll probably say Travis Konecny. Definitely plays with a lot of energy, trying to get under the skin of the opponents. Just plays pretty physical, like I do.

Eklund, on his history with Frondell:

We actually played against each other when we [were] young… When we were 10-years-old, I remember playing him, and he actually made a move on me. [Put] the puck between my legs. I just can’t forget that. He says he doesn’t remember that. [But,] I know. So we’ve been playing against each other, but we really got to know each other when both of us started playing for Djurgarden.

Eklund, on repeatedly asking his coach to put the two of them on a line together:

Because I know we played really good together. I just knew from the beginning that if we get the opportunity, we’ll take it and we’ll be the best line. I think we did pretty good. Coach probably got sick of me asking, so they finally put us together.

Frondell, on that move:

I actually do remember. (laughs)

Eklund, on what he does better than his brother and what advice he’s been given:

(jokingly) Everything.

I feel like I’m more physical than him, but he’s just really good at everything he does. That’s probably one thing, the only thing, I’m better than him at.

Just kind of how to be a pro, in my age, the age of 18. He helps me a lot [with] how you eat right, how you sleep right, and how you work out right. So I guess that’s been pretty easy for me to have him helping me out. Just a really great role model.

Frondell, on playing alongside Eklund:

Victor is easy to play with. I don’t think I’ve played with so much energy. He wins every battle. Even when we play against men, Victor wins all the pucks battles. It’s easy for me finding [him in an] open spot. Most of the time I got the puck right on [my] tape, so it’s easy for me too. We like playing with each other.

Frondell, on a player he compares himself to:

I will see him play tonight: [Aleksander] Barkov, in Florida. Captain, good size, strong, good hockey sense, smart player that likes to compete. I would say Barkov, I play like him.

Frondell, on helping promote Djurgarden to the SHL:

I grew up in Stockholm. It’s where I live, where I [have] always lived. Since I was born, I was a fan of Djurgardens. So today, playing for them is really cool, and being a part of the team who won the Allsvenskan and went up to [the] SHL is a cool experience.

Frondell, on what he’s worked on so far this offseason:

Everything. Back in Sweden, you have your shooting coach, you have your skating coach, different skills. You have off-ice for [strength] in the gym. It’s important to do everything, because now also playing [in the] SHL is a better league. Playing [against] better players, probably stronger too. So just keep getting stronger and [get] better at everything on the ice.