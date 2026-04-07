San Jose Sharks
The Power of Belief & Why It’s Back in Sharks’ Room
The San Jose Sharks have rediscovered something long-lost.
They believe that they can win every game. That doesn’t sound like much, but when you’ve missed the playoffs for six-straight seasons and were the worst team in the NHL for the last two years, that’s an essential step toward returning to a championship standard.
“That’s the biggest thing that I’ve taken so far from this year,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We’ve come a long way from day one, where we wanted to just hang in games, and sometimes not get blown out. To the point where the expectation is for us to win the game [now]. That’s a big jump, in my opinion, of where we’ve come this year.”
“I’ve been in locker rooms where you go into a game and you’re like, ‘What are we gonna do? How are we gonna do this?’” Alex Nedeljkovic said. “It’s a hard one to get out of.”
Believing you can win every game doesn’t come from any one place, think of it as a circle feeding on each other, until you’re on top of the mountain with a Stanley Cup.
“When someone believes in something and they believe in each other, that’s when you make moves, that’s when you make strides, and that’s where you see a lot of success come from,” Warsofsky said. “That’s what’s so powerful.”
Three reasons stand out for the San Jose Sharks believing, once again.
Read the full story at NBC Sports Bay Area
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Even if the Sharks don’t make the playoffs, they are on a really strong trend.
5on5 per 60 numbers
23/24 – 1.98 xGF, 3.19 xGA, 38.4 xGF%
24/25 – 2.12 xGF, 2.91 xGA, 42.2 xGF%
25/26 – 2.40 xGF, 2.75 xGA, 46.6 xGF%
All-strengths per 60 numbers
23/24 – 2.26 xGF, 3.87 xGA, 36.9 xGF%
24/25 – 2.51 xGF, 3.58 xGA, 41.2 xGF%
25/26 – 2.89 xGF, 3.30 xGA, 46.6 xGF%
At the top of the division, Vegas gets a win, EDM losses in OT to Utah while the struggling Ducks get crushed by NSH. EDM’s draft spot — which Sharks own — could still vary a good bit — assuming they don’t get to the conference final and Sharks will be picking very late in rd 1 StL loses in regulation, which is probably enough to call it a season for the Blues. The Utah win brings them pretty close to locking up the WC1 spot. The Devils lose in the East — really the only team there whose record… Read more »
Love those quotes from Ned. You have to wonder at a human level if deep down there’s some jealousy involved with Celebrini’s ascension to superstardom.
But I do 100% believe these guys are close, play for each other and that does matter in the standings. Not only has MG/Warso helped rebuild the talent and develop these guys, they have done a great job in the culture department too.
How can you not root for this team?