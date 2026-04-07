The Power of Belief & Why It’s Back in Sharks’ Room

The San Jose Sharks have rediscovered something long-lost.

They believe that they can win every game. That doesn’t sound like much, but when you’ve missed the playoffs for six-straight seasons and were the worst team in the NHL for the last two years, that’s an essential step toward returning to a championship standard.

“That’s the biggest thing that I’ve taken so far from this year,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We’ve come a long way from day one, where we wanted to just hang in games, and sometimes not get blown out. To the point where the expectation is for us to win the game [now]. That’s a big jump, in my opinion, of where we’ve come this year.”

“I’ve been in locker rooms where you go into a game and you’re like, ‘What are we gonna do? How are we gonna do this?’” Alex Nedeljkovic said. “It’s a hard one to get out of.”

Believing you can win every game doesn’t come from any one place, think of it as a circle feeding on each other, until you’re on top of the mountain with a Stanley Cup.

“When someone believes in something and they believe in each other, that’s when you make moves, that’s when you make strides, and that’s where you see a lot of success come from,” Warsofsky said. “That’s what’s so powerful.”

Three reasons stand out for the San Jose Sharks believing, once again.