Schaefer Talks Dinner With Sharks, Misa Thinks He’s Ready for NHL

Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa, probably the two most-likely San Jose Sharks’ picks at No. 2, took the stage together at the Draft Combine in Buffalo.

Schaefer is the favorite for No. 1 to the New York Islanders, while Misa appears to be the betting favorite at No. 2 for the Sharks.

Ahead of Combine fitness tests and drills tomorrow, defenseman Schaefer reflected on loss in his personal life and injury status. He also talked about having dinner with the San Jose Sharks and his impressions of the franchise.

Misa talked about playing more center this season and his NHL-readiness.

Schaefer, on loss of Erie Otters’ general manager Jim Waters in December:

I’ve been through a lot. Lost my billet mom, lost my mom, and lost Jim Waters: all people that were really important in my life. My first year I got drafted to Erie, they made it super special for me. Meeting Jim Waters and Sheila Waters; they welcomed me in right away, and my parents felt really good leaving me two-and-a-half-hours away from home. First time I lived away from home and played hockey away from home, so they made it a lot easier of a transition for me. I miss Jim a lot, but I know he’s looking down on me.

Schaefer, on missing much of the season due to injury and his current status:

A hockey player always loves playing hockey. [A player] doesn’t like watching and not being able to do a lot of things. I’ve been through a lot of in my life and I’d rather an injury than losing someone I love. There’s a lot worse things that can happen than injuries. I’m pretty positive with my mindset and I’m driven to want to come back. Injuries, they’re not fun, but I’m driven to get better and come back even stronger…

I’m fully healed. I won’t be doing bench press and pull ups because I haven’t been doing that, but I’m fully healed.

Schaefer, on who he has had dinner with this week:

I’m a talker. I love all these interviews and stuff, keeps me busy. I love meeting new people. I went out to dinner with the Islanders on Monday, and I went out with San Jose on Wednesday. Two great organizations, super easy. Got to know them over the week. Pretty easy going out with them. It was a good conversation. You just gotta be yourself, so it was really good.

Schaefer, on meeting with the San Jose Sharks:

Like I said, every team I met with, every organization has been top class. The NHL has no bad teams. All the organizations are very high class. The Sharks were amazing. I got to meet Mike Grier over the season, and I got to meet their full staff yesterday. So, we had a great time, great time chatting. It was a great dinner.

Schaefer, on Misa potentially going first-overall:

[Misa] has done so many great things. Watching him this year, I was not playing as much, so I got to watch a little bit more. You get to know him. Great guy, on and off the ice. Obviously you battle, but it’s good competition. Off the ice, we’re pretty close. We’ve become really close… You want the best for him.

Misa, on Schaefer potentially going first-overall:

I’ve got to know [Schaefer] over the last couple years. Seeing what he’s done in hockey is pretty special. Representing so many Team Canada’s as well. I think for both of us, ultimately, when the draft does come, whoever does end up there, it’s gonna be a happy feeling for both of us.

Misa, on players he models his game after:

For me, it’s Kirill Kaprizov and [Nikita] Kucherov. Those two guys, I do know they are both wingers, but what they do on the ice I can relate to in a lot of ways. The way they drive themselves offensively, their playmaking ability. Stuff when I when I watch them, I can hopefully see myself like in the future.

Misa, on playing center this season and in the future:

Growing up in minor hockey, I was always primarily a center. Like I said, my first two years we had a number of good centers on Saginaw that were a lot older. So I had to make that jump to wing. But coming back to this year, it’s what I plan to do for my draft year, go back to center… I just feel a lot more confident down the middle. That’s primarily where my roots were at.

Misa, on making the NHL next year:

I feel like I am ready to make that jump next year. That’s ultimately my goal to make the NHL next year. Gaining that center experience that I had this year definitely helped my game. Just become that more reliable 200-foot player defensively as well. So overall, I am ready to make that next step.

Misa, on entering the OHL with exceptional status:

Since I applied for it, that whole process, there’s been expectations pressure on me since I’ve entered the OHL. It’s something I’ve had to kind of just embrace and take it. But for me, it’s more [about] focusing on the hockey and how I can’t get better as a player, and not so much [worrying] about the outside noise.