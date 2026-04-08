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Preview/Lines #77: Why Klingberg and Nedeljkovic Playing Tonight?

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

John Klingberg is back.

Klingberg, a healthy scratch since Mar. 24, will come in for Shakir Mukhamadullin, even though the San Jose Sharks won their last game, 3-2 over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Why Klingberg?

“Helps having a righty, right? So we get Mario off his off-side. That’s one thing,” Warsofsky said of the right-handed Klingberg versus the left-handed Mukhamadullin. “He can get the puck through on the offensive blueline. He can move the puck.”

So Klingberg will pair with Mario Ferraro.

As for the 24-year-old Mukhamadullin, this continues an up-and-down campaign for the young defenseman.

Warsofsky, as he sometimes does, chose not to expand on his line-up decisions, especially when they might be critical of a player.

“There’s a lot of factors into switching the line-up after a win and who and what [the match-ups are]. I’m not going to go through it all, but as coaches and as an organization, we talk about and discuss it, and that was the decision that we made,” Warsofsky said. “He’s done some good things, and he’s improved in some areas. There’s some areas we got to continue to work on, but I think he’s playing better than he was, probably, coming off the injury earlier in the year.”

Reading between the lines, Warsofsky is saying that Mukhamadullin is playing at a higher level than he was early in the season, but it’s still not high enough to be an everyday blueliner for the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose Sharks (37-32-7)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start. Presume that Yaroslav Askarov will get the start on Thursday at the Anaheim Ducks.

It was notable that Nedeljkovic got the Monday start against the Hawks, is he moving ahead of Askarov on the depth chart?

Warsofsky didn’t answer that, but did speak to what Nedeljkovic has done to earn Monday’s pivotal start and tonight’s.

“He’s won. That’s a big thing. That’s not a shot at anyone. But he’s played some really good hockey here for us, as of late. He’s competitive, he seems pretty locked in right now,” Warsofsky said. “I think he’s tracking pucks really well, he’s making the saves we need, the timely ones.”

No doubt, Nedeljkovic has outperformed Askarov since November.

Since Dec. 1, Nedeljkovic is 13-8-2 with an .895 Save % and Askarov is 12-12-2 with an .870. Nedeljkovic is also a bit of the hot hand, too, since Mar. 26, the Sharks are 5-1-1, and Nedeljkovic is 3-0-1 with a .918 Save % and Askarov is 2-1-0 with an .881 Save %.

I’ll be very curious to see who gets Saturday’s start!

Along with Klingberg, Adam Gaudette also returns to the line-up:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Sherwood
Chernyshov-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Desharnais
Ferraro-Klingberg
Dickinson-Leddy

Nedeljkovic

Klingberg will also be reinstated onto the power play:

PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Eklund-Chernyshov-Misa-Sherwood

Edmonton Oilers (39-29-10)

The Oilers played yesterday at the Utah Mammoth, running these lines in a 6-5 OT loss.

Connor Ingram figures to start against the Sharks.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch will share more line-up details at about 5:30 PM PT.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on TNT and HBO Max. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

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Lucas

Klingberg better not get more minutes than Dickinson and Leddy tonight.

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Andrew Maloata

He shouldn’t even be in the lineup but there’s the wonderful randomness of this coaching staff. What a joke.

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Rothgar

It’s Warso daily reminder of his immunity to logic.

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WW

Not sure specifically what Warsofsky is going for, but I doubt it is random. He wants a right shot D. Maybe that’s specific to how Connor Ingrahm plays or matching up vs Oilers skaters.

I’m not saying he is right on this particular decision. But unless you have spent the same time studying video of opposing teams, opposing goalies, etc and learning matchups., I don’t think you’re gonna know more than Warsofsky and his staff.

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SnarkFan

😁

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Jerzy

Hmmm…a lot of undeserved credit for Warso and his staff. Only after he’s fire there will be many people posting “see, that’s what I was saying all year, etc.” That’s exactly what I was trying to tell everyone….etc. etc.”

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SnarkFan

https://youtu.be/uq-v1TTUyhM?si=piHzafd_lqQ_owi0

lol! Ok buddy. Have another drink.🥴

Last edited 1 hour ago by SnarkFan
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kads

We do have to take recent evidence that the team can make smart decisions about this stuff, because nobody had “Nick Leddy is now our best blue liner” on their Bingo card.

Maybe he is healthy and is playing well in practice. We have no idea until we see him play, but the staff has earned the benefit of the doubt.

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Jerzy

We don’t know any of it but I think that Celly’s word and opinions carry a lot of weight around the team, so maybe, just maybe, isn’t it possible that after Celly and Leddy got really close that Leddy began playing?

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SnarkFan

No. And let’s be crystal clear, it’s you specifically, who doesn’t know any of it. Only a naive person with no capacity for critical thought would conclude that’s how a professional sports team is run.

i swear this seems like a burner account for Jeff when he’s shitfaced.

Last edited 1 hour ago by SnarkFan
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Jeff

Jeff doesn’t drink. We might be able to attribute it to deranged brain cells due to his advanced age and the heat of Thailand, though.

1
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SnarkFan

Hmmm… could be just trying to throw us off the trail. 😜

Good for you, me either. 🙂

Last edited 25 minutes ago by SnarkFan
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Jaws

Me neither. ETOH brought out my “mean streak” I stopped many years ago.
So glad I did 👍

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Mac Dawg

“better not”, or else what, you’ll go off on a tirade? It seems like all you do is complain about lineup decisions. Even before and after the last win, you were whining about Dellandrea playing. Today it’s Klingberg. I can’t stand Klingberg, but I find whiny fans to be very annoying.

I’m just grateful to watch some Sharks hockey!!! There’s potentially only a week or two left, and then we’ll have to wait until next season to see our favorite team. I hope you can enjoy the ending to this magical year!

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SnarkFan

🤣 🤣 🫶

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SnarkFan

Cue the meltdown…

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Finny Damphousse

Aw fuck

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WW

Rolling with Ned is pretty logical when things are this close and there are so few games left. Plus, if this team does squeeze into the playoffs, I think you probably need to pick a goalie and roll with him anyway. Ullmark/Swayman was probably the best tandem in recent history, and I think Boston suffered with trying to rotate the two in the playoffs.

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SnarkFan

If they do make it I’ll be shocked if they don’t lock into one until he gets shelled. Sharks vs Calgary in 95(?) they alternated between Irbe and Flaherty and pulled off the upset.

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Rothgar

For the last 6 games I’d like to see the Goalies deployed thusly:

Ned vs ED, Asky vs ANA, Asky vs VAN, Ned vs NSH, Asky vs CHI & Ned vs WPG.

Each gets 3 games but Ned gets the tougher opponent in ED, NSH & WPG, while Asky gets the so-called “easier” ones in ANA, VAN & CHI.

Sound deployment or should the Sharks just ride Ned into the dirt?

How would ya’ll did it?

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Mac Dawg

I think I’d give Ned 4 games, and Asky 2 games. So the same as you, except Ned plays against Vancouver

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SnarkFan

Ned, meet dirt.

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oldstylin

Ride Ned into the dirt. He’s been the better goalie. This is no time for go back to Asky cause he’s the future. He had a bad game Saturday and for such a cocky guy, his refusal to want to discuss it is a bad sign.

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Mac Dawg

What the helly? Askarov isn’t cocky. Did you see how dejected and self critical his expression was during the post game interview? Also, he isn’t super confident in his English, so I think he was biting his tongue. There’s a saying, if you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all.

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thundershark

Either biting his tongue, or just struggling with the “translate question from English to Russian –> figure out reply –> translate response from Russian to English” all while he’s uphappy and probably worn out.

My brother’s German wife and I spoke at length about her early days of learning English and the mental gymnastics it took to switch languages in her head during every conversation. It took years before she stopped mentally translating between languages.

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SnarkFan

Brutal. I can’t even imagine the struggle.

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Jerzy

I’ve been saying for some time now that one should exxpect more from the goalie that’s marked and advertised as Sharks “future”. Over the last 3-4 months Askarov didn’t make any progress in the areas outlined to him by coaches. He still allows a bunch of easy goals between the legs, etc. and quite frequently has an attitude about it. Not good but it’s kind of common about Russian players. This may also be the problem with Mukh whom some consider uncoachable. These players often follow what they learned back in Russia and think they know it best because of… Read more »

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Mac Dawg

Da hell are you talking about? When has Askarov ever had an attitude about his easy goals?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mac Dawg
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SnarkFan

Sure. In his rookie season he should be in his final form, fully developed. 🙄Dude please put your phone away. FFS…

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SnarkFan

I don’t see him as cocky in the least. That’s a crazy take.

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Mr. T

I’ve been pro-Muk at various points, but I am OK with this. First off, I don’t believe in adhering to narratives that are set in stone. The Klingberg narrative got out of control, and if they lose, some section of reddit will post the same Klingber-hating narratives after the game. Klingberg was truly horrific at the start of the season during the long losing streak. But since then he’s been as good as some of the other guys. Muk was probably really above Leddy, but Leddy has rebounded. I agree Muk has improved and all in all has played pretty… Read more »

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Terry

I would not be shocked if Muk headed back to Russia for next season. I have no idea how he is reacting to what seems like random benching. For young guy it is all about confidence and the only way to maintain it is playing after a pretty good game. By-the-way I hope Klingberg plays his hockey in Russia next year, he has been brutal this season.

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Jerzy

Klingberg is Swedish, so he has many options of which KHL would be the last one. Swedes prefer Swedish or German and Swiss league over KHL.

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SnarkFan

Holy shit. A coherent comment. 😮

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SnarkFan

This narrative is completely fan driven. I’m guessing by young people who haven’t actually had to work for things in their life yet.

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Rothgar

“In recent games he’s just immediately firing the puck off the boards or rimming it around hard the other way, in a panic on too many plays.”

Mukh is learning this from his D-partner Mario, it’s the only move Mar knows…

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SnarkFan

You’re not wrong.

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Finny Damphousse

I think the time to bench him was 1 or 2 games before last. His last game was very good. And Edmonton seems to bring the best out of him. It’s probably that Klinger is finally healthy enough to come in.

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Zeke

Beat the Oilers — the worse their record, the potentially higher pick we get.

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Rothgar

Absolutely! I’m sure Mack & the Boys are using this very reason as the added motivation they need to secure 2 points tonight! /s

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SnarkFan

I would be shocked if they even knew the Sharks own the Oil 1st.

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