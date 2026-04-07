Sharks Keep Pace in West, Professional 3-2 Win Over Hawks

San Jose Sharks welcome the Chicago Blackhawks into SAP Center.

William Eklund and Kiefer Sherwood and Will Smith scored, and the Sharks won it 3-2.

Period 1

4 in: Celebrini bullies Frondell for the puck, welcome to the league, rook. Then a ridiculous backwards loft area pass from this blueline to other blueline that lands perfectly in slot for a Graf breakaway chance. I can’t believe he did that on purpose, that’s too ridiculous, too perfect.

However, Celebrini follows that with a 3-on-2 mistake, good vision by Mukhamadullin to take advantage of whatever happened to Hawks defensively, maybe a bad line change, Graf and Smith are marked, and an open Celebrini insists on trying to get it through to Smith. That wasn’t one to force there IMO. He actually might need to work on being more selfish. Celebrini bangs his stick on glass when play ends.

Donato goal: Just after PP ended. Incredible Bedard pass that Nazar actually fumbles. But he gets a shot off, rebound, and Donato kills the Sharks again. What did Bob Boughner do to him lol? The Nazar fumble might have helped the Hawks, because I bet it threw Nedeljkovic’s rebound control off.

Donato has 12 points in 7 games against the Sharks since joining the Hawks — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) April 7, 2026

San Jose Sharks feel like they’re trying to score three goals on one shift. Calm down, mark your man defensively. Sharks haven’t had a shot in like 10 minutes. Couple sloppy defensive shifts there.

6 left: Sherwood with blast off OZ faceoff win, Knight save, Sherwood feels due. He and line has been playing good hockey, all in all.

2 left: Nice vision by Toffoli high, almost hits Wennberg net front for a brilliant PP set-up. Good example of pace he plays at, sees Wennberg, rifles the puck down. Otherwise, disappointing power play. But Sharks did find their 5-on-5 game with about seven minutes to go. Keep that going, should be in good shape.

Interesting 6-on-5 line construction with 0.9 seconds to go, Desharnais lone defenseman out there with Celebrini, Wennberg, Smith, Toffoli, and Sherwood. Desharnais was lined up as a forward though, and he goes right to the net off the draw.

Period 2

1 in: Dickinson gets low, prevents a Frondell pass to Bertuzzi in front. Clutch defense in a vulnerable spot.

Misa no-goal: That was a kick. But like the NZ defense there, attentive Chernyshov stick gets it into zone when Hawks trying to break out. Then Chernyshov attacks and I like him throwing the rebound, from behind the goal line, at Knight, chaos!

4 in: Power play, again, doesn’t create enough momentum.

5 in: Strong fourth-line shift, Sharks are rolling 5-on-5, got to keep it up.

Eklund goal: Big Willy style! Eklund manufactures a goal out of thin air, pressure high on Kaiser, jumps a Kaiser pass to Bedard at the point, races out on breakaway, and most importantly, finishes. That’s the Eklund that I saw in October and for some of post-Olympic break, even if production not there as much. Tenacious on the puck, which absolutely can make up for some of the size concerns with him.

9 in: Bedard a one-man offensive machine on that shift, takes advantage of being open man in down-low 3-on-2. Big Ned stops.

10 in: Brilliant Smith pass, back turned up the ice, gets it and knows where Celebrini is, backs right into Hawks D to help himself protect the puck, a clear 2-on-1 opens up for Mack and Graf. Celebrini selfish this time, good, fires it, big Knight stop.

8 left: Sensational third line shift, see that Misa and Chernyshov magic. Save for one Bedard shift, I think, Sharks have played an excellent second.

7 left: Orlov with poor and then great execution. A simple D-to-D pass to Desharnais, got to re-watch, but just not in a place that Desharnais can handle, leads to a Bedard chance. But in OZ, Orlov attacking low, finds Celebrini in the slot for a Grade-A.

6 left: Goodrow and Dellandrea 2-on-1, San Jose Sharks getting a lot of outnumbered attacks through area lob passes.

Sherwood goal: Chief Kief snaps a nine-game goal-less drought, he just sets up in slot off draw, Eklund finds him, Hawks fell asleep on Sherwood, and you see how good a shot that Sherwood has. First Sherwood goal since Mar. 17. If second line keeps scoring, Wennberg was on a heater, Sharks will make it to the playoffs.

Orlov penalty: Huge kill coming up with two minutes to go. San Jose Sharks have earned a lead in this period, shame to lose it on special teams to close period.

Subtle PK change, Wennberg-Goodrow first forwards out, followed by Dellandrea-Graf — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 7, 2026

2 left: Hawks’ top PP slicing up Sharks’ PK, big Ferraro block and Nedeljkovic saves, get a stoppage. Huge kill by the Sharks, with help from a post, Chicago got seven shots on that power play.

Period 3

Smith goal: What a pass by Graf. We, including myself, underrate Graf’s skill at times. Long run, I still see Chernyshov a better fit for this line, but man, great pass. Great job by Smith to beat Teravainen to the net. And Celebrini, as he does so well, a NZ clear lands on his stick, and his ability to go from defense to offense is world-class.

Nazar goal: Remenda says it was Donato dive, can see it. Massive Ferraro block on that PK, but Sharks can’t get it out. Wennberg had a chance, but his clear was weak, didn’t get out.

9 in: Celebrini’s ability to navigate through traffic in OZ just jaw-dropping. He absolutely controls that shift, leads to Graf just missing on another Smith Grade-A chance.

2 left: Orlov turnover, whoa. Big Ned save there. He’s been, honestly, like that Days Between Accidents at Work Sign, recently. Zero, of course. So good most of the year, hopefully, he can find his consistency soon again, the team needs it.