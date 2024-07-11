San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Sign Emberson
The San Jose Sharks aren’t going to arbitration.
Defenseman Ty Emberson had filed for arbitration on Jul. 6, but instead of going to a hearing, the Sharks and Emberson agreed to a contract today.
Per Elliotte Friedman, Emberson has re-signed with the San Jose Sharks for one year, $950,000.
Emberson, 24, is a 6-foot-2 defensive defenseman who made his NHL debut last season with the Sharks.
Claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in training camp, the right-hander was a revelation when he played, but had trouble staying healthy, appearing in just 30 games. He put up a goal and nine assists.
“Ty is a solid stay-at-home defenseman who uses his body to be hard on pucks and out-work opponents in his own zone,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He is effective in penalty kill situations and is disciplined in his on-ice play.”
Emberson should have a good opportunity to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er this coming season.
After Mario Ferraro, Jake Walman, and Jan Rutta, the San Jose Sharks don’t have a lot of surefire everyday NHL defensemen. San Jose also isn’t deep on the right side: At the moment, Emberson, Rutta, and Matt Benning, who’s coming off a serious hip injury, are the Sharks’ only righties.
So this is Emberson’s big chance. Puckpedia notes that he will become a UFA if he doesn’t play 50 games this season.
Love that they are bringing him back. He was good when he had a chance to play and if he continues where he left off could be a dependable right defenseman for years to come. I am hoping GMMG is still going to add to the backend before training camp. Looks like Cody Ceci might be on the block. He is a six foot two over two hundred pound right handed defensive defenseman who played top four minutes for Edmonton last season and was a key piece in their playoff run. Looks like a cap casualty for a cap strapped… Read more »
I’m with you on most of this but what do you like about Ceci? I’ve never been a huge fan of his, and that Ceci-Nurse pairing was pilloried by their own fanbase, especially in the playoffs.
Ceci is awful. He better come with a significant sweetener.
So if he plays less than 50 NHL games, he’ll become a Group 6 UFA (like Jeffrey Viel a while back), but if he plays 50 or more he’ll stay an RFA come next contract?
Well then, this contract makes sense – if he’s healthy enough to keep, then you retain RFA control. If he misses more than 32 games, well, that’s probably reason enough to let him walk.
Does the games played stipulation slide if he’s injured most of the season again?
So many ways this team can go this year. It will be competitive at camp as GMMG says both for forwards and d. A few guys will probably have to go through waivers to be sent down, but let the best man win.