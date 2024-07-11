BREAKING: Sharks Sign Emberson

The San Jose Sharks aren’t going to arbitration.

Defenseman Ty Emberson had filed for arbitration on Jul. 6, but instead of going to a hearing, the Sharks and Emberson agreed to a contract today.

Per Elliotte Friedman, Emberson has re-signed with the San Jose Sharks for one year, $950,000.

Emberson, 24, is a 6-foot-2 defensive defenseman who made his NHL debut last season with the Sharks.

Claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in training camp, the right-hander was a revelation when he played, but had trouble staying healthy, appearing in just 30 games. He put up a goal and nine assists.

“Ty is a solid stay-at-home defenseman who uses his body to be hard on pucks and out-work opponents in his own zone,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He is effective in penalty kill situations and is disciplined in his on-ice play.”

Emberson should have a good opportunity to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er this coming season.

After Mario Ferraro, Jake Walman, and Jan Rutta, the San Jose Sharks don’t have a lot of surefire everyday NHL defensemen. San Jose also isn’t deep on the right side: At the moment, Emberson, Rutta, and Matt Benning, who’s coming off a serious hip injury, are the Sharks’ only righties.

So this is Emberson’s big chance. Puckpedia notes that he will become a UFA if he doesn’t play 50 games this season.