Kunin on Getting To Know Will Smith, Wife Sophia’s Decision To Retire

Sophia Kunin’s husband needs to win a title.

Luke Kunin’s wife, Sophia, secured the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League title with Minnesota this past season.

26-year-old Luke still has plenty of time to match the just-retired Sophia: “We’re a pretty competitive family. You never want to be the one on the losing end of things. She won a championship. So, definitely, I want to win something as well.”

He likely won’t win one this season after extending for a year with the last-place San Jose Sharks, signing a one-year, $2.75 million AAV.

Things, however, are looking up for San Jose after getting 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, turning Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall Will Smith pro, and upping the team’s compete with the additions of Barclay Goodrow and company.

The center-winger is a part of that compete, taking on a mentorship role with the Sharks last season. He put up 11 goals and 18 points in 77 games last season, and was named alternate captain mid-season.

Kunin noted that new head coach Ryan Warsofsky didn’t confirm whether he’d continue as an alternate captain, but there’s no doubt that he’s a big part of Sharks’ leadership.

Kunin spoke about his wife’s success, spending time with Smith on Team USA during the World Championships, and the San Jose Sharks’ summer moves.

Kunin, on returning to San Joe:

I’m very excited. Being there two years, kind of battling and seeing what we’ve gone through, we’re on the rise for sure. With the talent that we’ve drafted and the prospects and the players that we brought in. The relationship I have with [Warsofsky] and the coaching staff, knowing how excited and the energy that he has for this team moving forward, I couldn’t be more excited. I’m really looking forward to getting there and get going.

Kunin, on the Sharks’ offseason moves:

You gotta have competitive guys. I think. You watch the Stanley Cup playoffs, you look at teams that win, you obviously have to have the talent, but you’ve got to be the most competitive team. Have that playoff-style hockey. I’m excited and happy with all the moves that were made. The guys that we brought in should help a lot.

Kunin, on his impression of Will Smith at World Championships:

First and foremost, you can tell just how creative a kid he is. You can tell he was raised right and fun to be around. A smile on his face every time he’s at the rink. You see him in practice and the things that he can do, his talent, and it just makes you excited to have him on our team and play with him this year. It was fun to see… Didn’t get to spend much time with him before that, so it was nice.

Kunin, on what Smith asked him about:

A little bit of everything: asking about San Jose, asking about the rink, asking about… where the best places to live are, restaurants… He wanted to know about it, and that was awesome for myself to see how excited he was about it.

Luke, on his wife Sophia winning the first PWHL title:

It’s been pretty crazy. I was fortunate enough to go to World Championships, and after that I was still able to catch the PWHL playoffs. To watch them win, it was pretty special. Something really special to be a part of, obviously missing a lot of her games over the years. So, it was cool that I could be there for her and her team and for her last game ever — to win a championship in the inaugural season was pretty amazing. Great memories that we’ll both cherish.

Luke, on Sophia’s decision to retire:

At the end of the day, it’s her choice. We had some talks even before the season that this was potentially going to be here last year. Being married and wanting to spend more time together than apart like we have the last few years, hopefully have a family, and be together — that’s kind of what went into that. Her decision. [She] loves the game, loves everything about it, loved her time playing and Minnesota and how the league went, and it was — I guess — her time.

Luke, on Sophia being able to hold her championship over him:

Absolutely. We’re a pretty competitive family. You never want to be the one on the losing end of things. She won a championship. So, definitely, I want to win something as well.