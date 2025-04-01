Get a Free Celebrini Card on National Hockey Card Day + Special SJHN Offer!

Want a free Macklin Celebrini hockey card?

It’s 2025 National Hockey Card Day on Apr. 5, and you can get a commemorative Upper Deck card of the San Jose Sharks star at participating card stores all over the United States and Canada.

San Jose Hockey Now is proud to team up with three local shops, Stevens Creek Sports Cards in San Jose, South Bay Sports Cards in Sunnyvale, and Peninsula Sports Cards in Belmont, for a special offer just for SJHN readers.

Just say “San Jose Hockey Now” and get 10 percent off any purchase at those three stores on Apr. 5.

That’ll help you spend the $10 on any Upper Deck products on Apr. 5 that you’ll need to get the bonus Celebrini Rookie Moments card. The limited edition card is available while supplies last.

I’ll also be at the Stevens Creek Sports Card location from 3:30 to 4:30 PM on Apr. 5, breaking open a box of cards. Come say hi!

On Apr. 5, you’ll also get a free 2025 National Hockey Card Day hockey card pack, no purchase necessary, at Stevens Creek Sports Cards, South Bay Sports Cards, Peninsula Sports Cards, or any other participating National Hockey Card Day shop.

This Upper Deck set, created specially for National Hockey Card Day, will give you a chance for more Celebrini cards, and other San Jose Sharks like Will Smith and SJ Sharkie, among other NHL stars and rookies and mascots.

Here’s the full 2025 National Hockey Card Day checklist.

Get full info about 2025 National Hockey Card Day here, including other participating stores all over the United States and Canada.

Now’s a great time to visit your local card shop, especially if you’re a San Jose Sharks fan.

2024-25 Upper Deck Series II, featuring the much-coveted Celebrini Young Guns rookie card, has just been released. The set also features a limited Celebrini/Smith Teammates card, and a cool William Eklund/Fabian Zetterlund insert.

Stevens Creek Sports Cards, South Bay Sports Cards, and Peninsula Sports Cards all have Series II boxes and packs…remember to say “San Jose Hockey Now” on Apr. 5!