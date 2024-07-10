Did Barracuda Add Enough To Make Playoffs? Why Did Todd Leave? (+)

The San Jose Sharks aren’t the only team in the organization to make significant acquisitions this summer.

At the NHL level, GM Mike Grier inked sniper Tyler Toffoli, and signed top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

And in the AHL, Barracuda GM Joe Will brought in center Andrew Poturalski, and defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Jimmy Schuldt.

What do the Cuda have in Poturalski, Carlsson, and Schuldt? Barracuda bench boss John McCarthy shared his thoughts. So did two AHL executives, neither with San Jose.

Are these additions enough to make San Jose a playoff team?

Also, San Jose Hockey Now learned more about the departures of Cole Cassels and Nathan Todd.