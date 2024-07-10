Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Did Barracuda Add Enough To Make Playoffs? Why Did Todd Leave? (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Coachella Valley Firebirds

The San Jose Sharks aren’t the only team in the organization to make significant acquisitions this summer.

At the NHL level, GM Mike Grier inked sniper Tyler Toffoli, and signed top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

And in the AHL, Barracuda GM Joe Will brought in center Andrew Poturalski, and defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Jimmy Schuldt.

What do the Cuda have in Poturalski, Carlsson, and Schuldt? Barracuda bench boss John McCarthy shared his thoughts. So did two AHL executives, neither with San Jose.

Are these additions enough to make San Jose a playoff team?

Also, San Jose Hockey Now learned more about the departures of Cole Cassels and Nathan Todd.

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta