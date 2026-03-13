SJHN Daily: Dellandrea Signs Extension, Smith Didn’t Like Sharks As a Kid

Ty Dellandrea is sticking with the San Jose Sharks for another two years.

The pending RFA and the Sharks announced they signed a two-year contract extension for the forward, with a $1.625 million AAV. That AAV rises $325,000 from his current deal which began in the 2024-25 season.

Dellandrea – who made a step up in his play this season – has been injured since Jan. 6, when he ran into a goalpost during the San Jose Sharks’ home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Coach Ryan Warsofsky said earlier in the week that Dellandrea is considered week-to-week, but getting closer to a return to practice. When he does return, he’ll join the logjam of Sharks forwards looking for minutes.

At the time he suffered an injury that has held him out of the lineup on Jan. 6, Dellandrea led Sharks forwards in FOW% (52.3; min. 200 FO) and ranked second among the group in hits (117), blocked shots (36) and SH TOI (115:05) over 42 games. https://t.co/DR7RDWDQRN — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 13, 2026

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The Macklin Celebrini vs. Matthew Schaefer debate, answered by over two-dozen NHL scouts, coaches, and executives.

The making of Collin Graf, told in childhood pictures and stories.

The San Jose Sharks signed another EBUG.

William Eklund scored a potential goal of the year candidate.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil broke down the Sharks’ win in Boston.

Fun Will Smith interview in his hometown paper! He reveals that he wasn’t a fan of the San Jose Sharks as a kid.

Who’s the cute leprechaun celebrating his 9th birthday at the Boston Garden on St. Patrick’s Day 2014? Oh ya it’s the @SanJoseSharks Will Smith! @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2HhbCDtF9v — Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice) March 12, 2026

All eyes were on William Eklund’s highlight-reel goal.

What does signing Kiefer Sherwood say about the Sharks’ rebuild?

In last night's win, the #SJSharks set a team record for most points from players 23 years of age or younger in a season (264), surpassing the previous high of 261 in 1995-96.#TheFutureisTeal pic.twitter.com/RHVnTMTmSk — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 13, 2026

272 post game passes issued. Season high. — Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice) March 13, 2026

Around the NHL…

A 2026 NHL Mock Draft from Steven Ellis.

Sidney Crosby sprained his MCL at the Olympics, revealed Mitch Marner.

Radko Gudas will have a phone hearing for his hit on Auston Matthews.

The Florida Panthers haven’t been the same since Seth Jones’ injury.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the NHL are embracing former coach Brad Larsen after his wife’s death.

The Colorado Avalanche signed a free agent defenseman out of college.

Artemi Panarin about to return to Madison Square Garden.

The NHL rescinded a major penalty on Nathan MacKinnon.

Some NCAA free agents to keep an eye on.

The NHL is headed to Düsseldorf! 🇩🇪 For the first time in 15 years, regular season NHL hockey will return to Germany! The 2026 #NHLGlobalSeries will feature the @NHLBlackhawks and @Senators on December 18 & 20. pic.twitter.com/ztdI3rbGVf — NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2026

We're just over a month out from the end of the regular season… 🤯 How are you liking these potential #StanleyCup Playoffs matchups? pic.twitter.com/1QfP7dPWSA — NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2026