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SJHN Daily: Dellandrea Signs Extension, Smith Didn’t Like Sharks As a Kid
Ty Dellandrea is sticking with the San Jose Sharks for another two years.
The pending RFA and the Sharks announced they signed a two-year contract extension for the forward, with a $1.625 million AAV. That AAV rises $325,000 from his current deal which began in the 2024-25 season.
Dellandrea – who made a step up in his play this season – has been injured since Jan. 6, when he ran into a goalpost during the San Jose Sharks’ home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Coach Ryan Warsofsky said earlier in the week that Dellandrea is considered week-to-week, but getting closer to a return to practice. When he does return, he’ll join the logjam of Sharks forwards looking for minutes.
At the time he suffered an injury that has held him out of the lineup on Jan. 6, Dellandrea led Sharks forwards in FOW% (52.3; min. 200 FO) and ranked second among the group in hits (117), blocked shots (36) and SH TOI (115:05) over 42 games. https://t.co/DR7RDWDQRN
— San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 13, 2026
At San Jose Hockey Now…
The Macklin Celebrini vs. Matthew Schaefer debate, answered by over two-dozen NHL scouts, coaches, and executives.
The making of Collin Graf, told in childhood pictures and stories.
The San Jose Sharks signed another EBUG.
William Eklund scored a potential goal of the year candidate.
Other Sharks News…
Brodie Brazil broke down the Sharks’ win in Boston.
Fun Will Smith interview in his hometown paper! He reveals that he wasn’t a fan of the San Jose Sharks as a kid.
Who’s the cute leprechaun celebrating his 9th birthday at the Boston Garden on St. Patrick’s Day 2014? Oh ya it’s the @SanJoseSharks Will Smith! @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2HhbCDtF9v
— Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice) March 12, 2026
All eyes were on William Eklund’s highlight-reel goal.
What does signing Kiefer Sherwood say about the Sharks’ rebuild?
In last night's win, the #SJSharks set a team record for most points from players 23 years of age or younger in a season (264), surpassing the previous high of 261 in 1995-96.#TheFutureisTeal pic.twitter.com/RHVnTMTmSk
— San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 13, 2026
272 post game passes issued. Season high.
— Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice) March 13, 2026
Around the NHL…
A 2026 NHL Mock Draft from Steven Ellis.
Sidney Crosby sprained his MCL at the Olympics, revealed Mitch Marner.
Radko Gudas will have a phone hearing for his hit on Auston Matthews.
The Florida Panthers haven’t been the same since Seth Jones’ injury.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the NHL are embracing former coach Brad Larsen after his wife’s death.
The Colorado Avalanche signed a free agent defenseman out of college.
Artemi Panarin about to return to Madison Square Garden.
The NHL rescinded a major penalty on Nathan MacKinnon.
Some NCAA free agents to keep an eye on.
The NHL is headed to Düsseldorf! 🇩🇪
For the first time in 15 years, regular season NHL hockey will return to Germany!
The 2026 #NHLGlobalSeries will feature the @NHLBlackhawks and @Senators on December 18 & 20. pic.twitter.com/ztdI3rbGVf
— NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2026
We're just over a month out from the end of the regular season… 🤯
How are you liking these potential #StanleyCup Playoffs matchups? pic.twitter.com/1QfP7dPWSA
— NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2026
Matthew Tkachuk of the @FlaPanthers tells FOX News Media’s “Hang Out with Sean Hannity Podcast” that he and his wife Ellie are expecting their first child.
No gender reveal. "I mean, at some point, [I] would definitely have to have a boy," he says.
Episode drops this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/dt1JQTIzEe
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 11, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
couldve lived without the tkachuck bit.
Agreed, I don’t find my life improved by news broken on Sean fucking Hannity
I’m sure it was a scintillating conversation filled with startling revelations
Forwards of interest for the Sharks for 2026-27 — on the roster now or could be next season from within the Sharks system (in no particular order)
Macklin, Smith, Graf
Misa, Chernyshov, Toffoli
Wennberg, Gaudette, Kurashev
Dellandrea, Goodrow, Sherwood
Eklund, Ostapchuk, Regenda
Reaves
Bystedt, Lund, Musty
That’s 19 forwards.
UFAs are Reaves and Regenda,
RFAs are Kurashev, Graf and Ostapchuk
Don’t think they make the Sharks next season: Cardwell, Halttunen and others on the ‘Cuda
Going to assume Reaves, Regenda and Kurashev aren’t coming back and Musty, Bystedt, and Lund will have to fight their way onto the roster. Could also see some of the forwards traded in the offseason as well. Obviously I wouldn’t be the first to speculate that Eklund and Bystedt might be the primary candidates to fetch the nicest returns along with possibly 1st round picks depending on the quality of the returns
I think a team like the Sharks that either misses the postseason or sneaks in as a wildcard, should be looking to add better players, either from the Cuda or the outside. So it would seem they’ll need to clear an out some space to that. I wonder if they’d consider buying-out the last year of Goodrow’s contract. Not so much because of the money but to free up a roster spot. You mentioned Kurashev, who I agree likely leaves. The other possible odd men out among those under contract would seem to be Gaudette. Assuming he plays some down… Read more »
I don’t get why you think Kurashev doesn’t come back. He’s had a decent season, they own his rights. Why let him go for nothing? I like him. Guadettes on an expiring contract next season so could easily be moved as well.
I wanna see Warso give this lineup a try:
1. Smith – Celebrini – Toffoli
2A. Regenda – Misa – Chernyshov
2B. Eklund – Wennberg – Musty
4. Ostapchuk – Dellandrea – Sherwood
1. Orlov – Muhkamadulin
2. Dickinson – Vincent Desharnais
3. Ferraro – Cagnoni
Nedelkovic – Askarov
That 3rd pairing scares me a lot. Looks like 3 3rd pairings, honestly
accurate
Yeah that’s fair. Hopefully the Sharks can get some better defenseman soon.
I think it hurts Cele to have 2 slow skaters on his line. Toff shouldn’t play with him anymore IMO. Ferraro is highly unlikely to be a Shark next season. Deharnais is not a 2nd pair D. That better not be the d-core they have next season. They need upgrades in the worst way.
Matthews is out for the year after the Gudas hit. Anyone want to venture a guess how long that suspension is going to be? I’m guessing it’s long and that could affect the Ducks and Sharks’ season.
Damn I hate the Ducks
Dang.
One way to undermine your league is to have mediocre players injure your league’s marquee players.
He injured Crosby in the Olympics too
Good grief. haven’t seen either play so I really can’t comment.
But yeah, you don’t want your stars — really any of your players — getting injured. In any league. Injuries are part of sports and hockey has a lot of dangers. Minimize the ones you can.
For Gudas to injure Sid and Mathews in the space of just a few weeks — can’t imagine the league is happy with him. Though DoPS is run by former Duck trash George Parros, so who knows what they’ll say.
George Parris is the head of DoPS? That’s like making Keith Richards your Drug Czar!
They’re both bad hits. Gudas should be suspended for a long time. He’s a repeat offender who injured 2 of the marquee players in the league.
Well it won’t be longer than 5 games. His hearing was over the phone which means the suspension can’t be more than 5 games.
Idiots
That’s pretty much a copy of Hertl injury, knee-on-knee, full MCL tear.
Exactly what this BS reminded me of. Dustin Brown sucks
Probably ACL too. They almost always go together. He might try and play with a brace if it were just MCL. Jumbo and Patty both did.
why doesn’t he talk like Jimmy Vesey if he’s Boston?
I am not sure I feel positively about Deli’s signing. What does he bring other than energy? He’s neither tall, nor massive enough to deliver big hits, and he usually doesn’t hit the net. We have plenty of centers now and Gauds is a better player.So what will Deli’s role be next year?
Dellandrea reliably brings faceoff wins, successful penalty kills, and hits. He’s only 25, I think he’ll a fourth line center on a Sharks team that will make the playoffs.
The Sharks have locked in the centers:
1. Celebrini
2. Misa
3. Wennberg
4. Dellandrea
I just read an article saying that the Sharks commiting to this core of centers could indicate that Bysted is probably not going to be with the org much longer. I think that’s not necessarily the case, because Dellandrea’s contract is very moveable if Bysted is able to userp him
If Dellandrea is their 4th line center, and Bystad waiting to make the jump to the sharks, that Zetterland for Ostapchuk trade looks like a wasted opportunity they could have gotten defensive player and its why i still say Grier whiffed big time last year. Maybe spending the two 2nd rounders on Sherwood is also making a good bottom 6 marginally better at the cost of getting a top min Defensive player which they need at least two more of.
If there was a solid top 4 Dman available for Zetterlund, sure. They got a 2nd and Ostapchuk for him, and I just think the price for a good Dman would have been a fair amount more, and that tells me nobody was available. Could be wrong, but I don’t think Grier would have passed up that chance
Ostapchuk has been a good acquisition, and he’ll still be valuable if he plays as a 4th line winger with faceoff capabilities. I don’t think its really that relevant what Ostapchuk’s trade pedigree is, and I don’t think Warso should/would be concerned with making Grier’s moves look good. But in defense of the Zetterlund trade, if Grier identified Zetts as not part of the future, then trading him away for a someone that does fit into the lot term vision was a smart move. I do wish Grier would of either resigned Zetterlund, so the Sharks could keep Zetterlund+Eklund together,… Read more »
Not getting a good D-man for Zetts…
I’m assuming Ostapchuk gets some kind of affordable extension, too. That would make 6 capable centers (Gaudette) next year. Bystedt is going to have to work to get a spot on a line. That’s a good thing, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if he is dealt.
Isn’t he 6’2-3″? He skates very well too. He’s the best FO guy in the org.