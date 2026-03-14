Kyle Chauvette: From Econ Final to Sharks EBUG

Kyle Chauvette’s college season ended Wednesday with the University of New Hampshire. His professional career began on Thursday with the San Jose Sharks.

Chauvette was signed to an amateur tryout agreement on Thursday, after Yaroslav Askarov sustained a lower-body injury in the morning. This led to a quick turnaround for the 24-year-old, whose UNH Wildcats were eliminated by the Northeastern University Huskies in the Hockey East Playoffs on Wednesday.

Senior goaltender, Kyle Chauvette, from @UNHMHOCKEY is backing up tonight. pic.twitter.com/UWLFvAxhvW — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 12, 2026

“My agent called me up and asked if I want to come back up to Boston for San Jose,” Chauvette said. “I had an [econ final]. We had a team meeting at 3:00, and so I had to rush out, go to the rink, pack up my gear, and I was off to Boston.”

Despite the short notice and the hour’s drive, his parents, sister, and girlfriend were able to attend. Chauvette is a New Hampshire-native and grew up a Boston Bruins fan.

He played three seasons for Union College before transferring to UNH. This season, he held a .902 save-percentage and a career-best 2.63 GAA in 34 games. He hopes to join an ECHL club and extend his hockey career into the professional ranks.

“You never know when you get an opportunity like this,” he said.

This is the second emergency backup goalie the San Jose Sharks have needed this season. When Askarov was a late scratch with illness in Philadelphia on Dec. 9, 39-year-old hydrologist Justin Kowalkoski was the backup. Both complimented how Alex Nedeljkovic helped them through the emotional whirlwind.

“Everything he does is just professional,” Chauvette said of Nedeljkovic. “In the short time I was with him, I learned so much from him. He was great to me. It’s amazing to learn how he’s so focused, but at the same time, he can be relaxed. [He can] just have fun and still enjoy the game.”

Chauvette takes some shots! pic.twitter.com/mYGciHWY4w — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 12, 2026

The Sharks sent Chauvette home with some of the team’s warm-up gear. He should also receive his jersey soon.

“Most of the game, it didn’t feel real,” Chauvette said. “But it was awesome. Great to get to experience that and be out there with some of those guys.”

What will he remember most from this experience?

“Stepping out onto that ice for warm-ups was just really cool,” Chauvette said. “It’s amazing. You’re watching a game and you see how big the rink is, but when you’re actually out there, it’s massive. That was pretty cool.”