San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #62: Why Recall Leddy? Dellandrea Update
BUFFALO — Ryan Warsofsky has too many NHL forwards.
That’s a good problem to have, but as long as the San Jose Sharks stay healthy, that means two forwards a night will have to sit.
Since the Olympic break, it’s been a revolving door between Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves, Philipp Kurashev, and Adam Gaudette.
And Warsofsky could have another forward joining the team soon, Ty Dellandrea.
Dellandrea suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 6, and the center-winger is still considered week-to-week.
But?
“He’s inching closer to possibly joining us for practice,” Warsofsky said, sharing that it was a possibility for Dellandrea to join the Sharks on their five-game road trip.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Reaves and Regenda will sit out. For Regenda, it’s his fourth-straight healthy scratch.
“Like I said to Reg, he’s got to be ready, and when his number is called, to be ready to play,” Warsofsky said. “Same conversation with Reavo and everyone else in that room.”
During the Trade Deadline, GM Mike Grier was conservative, a good thing for a San Jose Sharks squad that may not be quite ready for primetime.
But he could be criticized for not clearing this forward glut, which could have paved the way for arguably NHL-ready Igor Chernyshov to impact the line-up.
For now, Chernyshov is probably best served being a go-to guy in the AHL, instead of in and out of an NHL line-up.
San Jose Sharks (30-25-6)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Kurashev-Wennberg-Sherwood
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
Askarov
As for the power play?
PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Kurashev-Eklund-Sherwood-Misa
The Sharks recalled veteran Nick Leddy to be their No. 7 defenseman. Why Leddy instead of prospects Luca Cagnoni or Nolan Allan?
In the same vein of Chernyshov, Warsofsky noted, “I just want those guys to continue to play.”
Cagnoni and Allan are better served with regular AHL playing time, probably aren’t as NHL-ready as Chernyshov either, and Leddy has a Stanley Cup and 1000-plus regular season games to draw on as a depth defender.
“He’s been a really good pro for us, really good in the room to help our young guys,” Warsofsky said. “He’s been around, seen a lot of different hockey, and he’s earned to be in that room, really.”
Buffalo Sabres (39-19-6)
Per Heather Engel of NHL.com:
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Josh Doan
Zach Benson — Sam Carrick — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Zach Metsa — Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Sabres coach Lindy Ruff on Sharks star Macklin Celebrini: "He scares me."
— Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) March 10, 2026
#Sabres set to host Macklin Celebrini and the @SanJoseSharks tonight. Here's what HC Lindy Ruff had to say about the young superstar ahead of their game⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NVYxoyXGob
— Gretchen Beyer (@gretchenbeyerr) March 10, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres is at 4 PM PT at KeyBank Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I wonder if MG didn’t sell of as aggressively because he can move players like Regenda and Kurashev and even Dellandrea in the offseason, and they are good additional pieces in a trade for a D. Not the main pieces, but depth.
Regenda and Dellandrea will hit free agency though. Kurashev will be an RFA so team control but still not actually signed.
On PuckPedia it says Dellandrea is RFA.
I see so many positives to Regenda’s game, I just can’t comprehend why he’s not a regular in the lineup. But I guess I’ll just add that to the list of things that wre beyond my understanding.
Agree. If you really are trying to win now you have Regenda, and probably Cherny in the lineup. You most certainly have Neg over Asky. I love Asky as much as the next guy. But you can’t deny he is not making saves that NHL goalies make. There are high shots, notably wrist shots from top of the circles or slot, that just routinely sail by him. He only had to face like 1 or maybe a few last game, and the 1 just flew right by him, yet again. He will have a 5 goals against game soon enough.… Read more »
Agree. Especially since he’s been money on the PP. But in the bigger picture, he’s a net big front presence on a team with less net front presence than needed.