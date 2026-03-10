Preview/Lines #62: Why Recall Leddy? Dellandrea Update

BUFFALO — Ryan Warsofsky has too many NHL forwards.

That’s a good problem to have, but as long as the San Jose Sharks stay healthy, that means two forwards a night will have to sit.

Since the Olympic break, it’s been a revolving door between Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves, Philipp Kurashev, and Adam Gaudette.

And Warsofsky could have another forward joining the team soon, Ty Dellandrea.

Dellandrea suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 6, and the center-winger is still considered week-to-week.

But?

“He’s inching closer to possibly joining us for practice,” Warsofsky said, sharing that it was a possibility for Dellandrea to join the Sharks on their five-game road trip.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Reaves and Regenda will sit out. For Regenda, it’s his fourth-straight healthy scratch.

“Like I said to Reg, he’s got to be ready, and when his number is called, to be ready to play,” Warsofsky said. “Same conversation with Reavo and everyone else in that room.”

During the Trade Deadline, GM Mike Grier was conservative, a good thing for a San Jose Sharks squad that may not be quite ready for primetime.

But he could be criticized for not clearing this forward glut, which could have paved the way for arguably NHL-ready Igor Chernyshov to impact the line-up.

For now, Chernyshov is probably best served being a go-to guy in the AHL, instead of in and out of an NHL line-up.

San Jose Sharks (30-25-6)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Kurashev-Wennberg-Sherwood

Eklund-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

As for the power play?

PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg

PP2: Klingberg-Kurashev-Eklund-Sherwood-Misa

The Sharks recalled veteran Nick Leddy to be their No. 7 defenseman. Why Leddy instead of prospects Luca Cagnoni or Nolan Allan?

In the same vein of Chernyshov, Warsofsky noted, “I just want those guys to continue to play.”

Cagnoni and Allan are better served with regular AHL playing time, probably aren’t as NHL-ready as Chernyshov either, and Leddy has a Stanley Cup and 1000-plus regular season games to draw on as a depth defender.

“He’s been a really good pro for us, really good in the room to help our young guys,” Warsofsky said. “He’s been around, seen a lot of different hockey, and he’s earned to be in that room, really.”

Buffalo Sabres (39-19-6)

Per Heather Engel of NHL.com:

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Josh Doan

Zach Benson — Sam Carrick — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Zach Metsa — Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff on Sharks star Macklin Celebrini: "He scares me." — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) March 10, 2026

#Sabres set to host Macklin Celebrini and the @SanJoseSharks tonight. Here's what HC Lindy Ruff had to say about the young superstar ahead of their game⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NVYxoyXGob — Gretchen Beyer (@gretchenbeyerr) March 10, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres is at 4 PM PT at KeyBank Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.