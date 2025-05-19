Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Barracuda Analytics, Deployment & Usage for Top Sharks Prospects in 2024-25 (+)

Published

10 hours ago

on

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

AHL stats, at least the publicly available figures, are often skin-deep.

Go to AHL.com — you won’t even find Faceoff Winning %.

And if you want to dig deeper? Expected Goals For %? Offensive Zone Start %?

Forget about it.

But thanks to a partnership with SportContract, San Jose Hockey Now can bring you, for the first time, these essential San Jose Barracuda stats, and more.

So what was Collin Graf’s Expected Goals? Luca Cagnoni’s time on ice? Filip Bystedt’s faceoff numbers? Shakir Mukhamadullin’s deployment?

Let’s look at how some of the San Jose Sharks’ top prospects performed in the AHL, in a way that you’ve never seen.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating