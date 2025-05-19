Barracuda Analytics, Deployment & Usage for Top Sharks Prospects in 2024-25 (+)

AHL stats, at least the publicly available figures, are often skin-deep.

Go to AHL.com — you won’t even find Faceoff Winning %.

And if you want to dig deeper? Expected Goals For %? Offensive Zone Start %?

Forget about it.

But thanks to a partnership with SportContract, San Jose Hockey Now can bring you, for the first time, these essential San Jose Barracuda stats, and more.

So what was Collin Graf’s Expected Goals? Luca Cagnoni’s time on ice? Filip Bystedt’s faceoff numbers? Shakir Mukhamadullin’s deployment?

Let’s look at how some of the San Jose Sharks’ top prospects performed in the AHL, in a way that you’ve never seen.