Noah Beck on Why He Signed With Sharks, What He’s Learned About Pro Hockey So Far (+)

Hopefully, the St. Louis Blues’ loss is the San Jose Sharks’ gain.

In March, the Sharks signed Noah Beck out of the Arizona State. The 6-foot-3 left-handed defenseman led Sun Devils blueliners with five goals and 28 assists and 33 points in just 37 games.

Beck, 24, was a St. Louis 2020 seventh-round pick, that the Blues chose not to keep last summer, after a challenging fourth season at Clarkson University.

“I was battling an injury from the start of the season in my hand that we didn’t really know what it was,” he revealed.

Beck joined the San Jose Barracuda at the end of the season, making his pro debut on Mar. 29 against the Abbotsford Canucks. He also practiced with them throughout their playoff run.

Next season will be a prove-it year for Beck: He’s on a one-year contract that starts in 2025-26.

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Beck last month, about his decision to sign with the San Jose Sharks, his connection with Mario Ferraro, his tough last season with Clarkson and the decision to transfer to ASU, what he’s learned about pro hockey so far, and the Blues choosing not to sign him.