SJHN Daily: Celebrini Comes to Crosby’s Defense, Afanasyev Signing With Sharks?

The San Jose Sharks are rumored to be adding another young piece to their roster.

The Sharks acquired Egor Afanasyev last summer, when they traded former first-round draft pick Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Nashville Predators. Rather than signing with the Sharks, the Russian forward opted to return to his homeland and signed with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League. 11 months later though, things have seemingly changed:

Per Artur Khairullin, Yegor Afanasyev will sign with @SanJoseSharks for the 2025-26 season.

His KHL contract was mutually terminated with CSKA. — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 15, 2025

This past June, scouts spoke to San Jose Hockey Now about what the now 24-year-old can contribute at the NHL level. Egor Afanasyev hasn’t scored much with the Nashville Predators, recording a single point, a goal, in 19 games. He was dominant in his final season in the American Hockey League though, with 54 points in 56 games for the Milwaukee Admirals, and there’s thought that the 6-foot-4 winger can help the Sharks’ bottom-six.

During his most recent season in the KHL, he scored seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 53 games during the regular season.

Throne defended. ✅🏆 Congrats to #SJSharks prospects Kasper Halttunen and Sam Dickinson on back-to-back OHL Championships!#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/XFtYjJznUf — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 16, 2025

