BREAKING: Sharks Trade Former First-Rounder Wiesblatt to Predators

The San Jose Sharks have traded a first-round pick…2020 31st-overall pick Ozzy Wiesblatt.

The Sharks have acquired prospect Egor Afanasyev from the Nashville Predators for Wiesblatt.

Afanasyev, 23, is a 6-foot-4 winger who was selected by the Predators in the second round of the 2019 Draft. He led the Milwaukee Admirals with 27 goals and 54 points this past season. He scored five goals and four assists in 15 playoff games.

Afanasyev has skated in 19 NHL contests over parts of two seasons, scoring his first NHL goal on Apr. 10, 2023 at the Calgary Flames.

Afanasyev is an RFA.

Wiesblatt, 22, is a 5-foot-10 winger, who spent this past season with the San Jose Barracuda and the Admirals. In an unusual move, he was loaned to Milwaukee to end the season, and the Preds organization clearly liked what they saw.

He had three goals and eight assists in 34 games with the Barracuda, then one goal and five assists with the Admirals. In the post-season, he had two goals and seven assists in 15 contests for Milwaukee.

Wiesblatt is still on his entry-level contract, becoming an RFA after the 2024-25 campaign.

It’s been an up-and-down journey in the San Jose Sharks organization for Wiesblatt, but it’s good to see him on an upward trajectory once again.

Memorably, Wiesblatt, ex-San Jose Sharks’ director of scouting Doug Wilson Jr., and Wiesblatt’s family were a part of the most heartwarming moment of the 2020 Draft.