San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Former First-Rounder Wiesblatt to Predators
The San Jose Sharks have traded a first-round pick…2020 31st-overall pick Ozzy Wiesblatt.
The Sharks have acquired prospect Egor Afanasyev from the Nashville Predators for Wiesblatt.
Afanasyev, 23, is a 6-foot-4 winger who was selected by the Predators in the second round of the 2019 Draft. He led the Milwaukee Admirals with 27 goals and 54 points this past season. He scored five goals and four assists in 15 playoff games.
Afanasyev has skated in 19 NHL contests over parts of two seasons, scoring his first NHL goal on Apr. 10, 2023 at the Calgary Flames.
Afanasyev is an RFA.
Wiesblatt, 22, is a 5-foot-10 winger, who spent this past season with the San Jose Barracuda and the Admirals. In an unusual move, he was loaned to Milwaukee to end the season, and the Preds organization clearly liked what they saw.
He had three goals and eight assists in 34 games with the Barracuda, then one goal and five assists with the Admirals. In the post-season, he had two goals and seven assists in 15 contests for Milwaukee.
Wiesblatt is still on his entry-level contract, becoming an RFA after the 2024-25 campaign.
It’s been an up-and-down journey in the San Jose Sharks organization for Wiesblatt, but it’s good to see him on an upward trajectory once again.
Memorably, Wiesblatt, ex-San Jose Sharks’ director of scouting Doug Wilson Jr., and Wiesblatt’s family were a part of the most heartwarming moment of the 2020 Draft.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Preds fans don’t seem super pumped about this, which feels like a good sign. At worst, this makes the Barracuda bigger and more skilled up front. Always sorry not to see things work out with a former first rounder, but it’s not like we aren’t used to it.
Definitely seems like we won this trade. Best player on Preds AHL team. Bigger than Ozzy and much better stats.
Would be hard to send Afanasyev to the Cuda, however, because he’d have to pass through waivers. That’s one reason the Preds traded him. Sharks have to sign him as an RFA too. I read that if Afanasyev doesn’t make the NHL he wants to go to the KHL instead of the AHL.
Should be a lot of competition at left wing at training camp: Bords, Gush, Afanasyev, maybe Kostin and Goodrow.
Interesting. Throw Dellandrea into that group, too. That would seem to spell the end for Zadina, if there were any doubt left.
Bummer. I like Zadina. I hope he gets another contract. He could benefit with some Cuda time to get his confidence up. I’m betting they could sneak him through waivers.
Sounds like Sharks have another winger they think they can use at the NHL level though which is good. Hope he works out.
I wanted Zadina to work out too, just not sure what his next step is after a “growth” season with the worst team in the league. Sure, he picked up a B game but even if the Sharks don’t tender him, who gives him another chance?
I think a few teams would sign him to a min contract. He still has that 1st round pick pedigree that teams love. I don’t think the Sharks were the only team trying to sign him last summer. I still think they’ll tender him and if he doesn’t make the Sharks just send him down and not be heart broken if someone grabs him. He’s at the age still where he can have a great summer training and come back a better player.
Some of those guys can play off wing, especially the Europeans. I still think Bords never makes it to Sharks camp. I think he gets traded at the draft. Don’t see gushin as a real threat to make the Sharks until he bulks up. He’s just not big or fast enough to play in the NHL yet IMO. Personally I would trade him. I don’t see a future top 9 winger on a cup winner when I watch him.
Not sure why they’d trade Bordeleau after he finally showed some real improvement at the NHL level. He doesn’t have much trade value, but still has plenty of upside. I doubt Grier will make any decisions about A or B level prospects until training camp at the earliest.
Slowly but surely that 2020 all F draft class is being proven to be all busts. Bords & Gush are at best career AHLers.
Glad GMMG was able to get the better return and the more NHL ready player.
Bords still can be a good NHL-er so as Gush next year is huge for them time will tell.
Gush and Afanasyev both scored exactly the same in the AHL last year: 54 points in 56 games. Should be a good competition. Although Gush is 5’8″ and Afanasyev is 6’4″…
Time will tell.
I’m Afana this trade! 😀
You must be a Dad. 👏 🤣
Good luck Ozzy. Maybe a change will help him. Whether Afanasyev signs or not, Ozzy had no value and had no chance to make the Sharks.
2 things come to mind. First off, Ozzy was playing with the Preds AHL team so they got to see him up close and obviously liked what they saw. Apparently he took a major step there. But perhaps more importantly — he took that step away from the ‘Cuda. Something Sharks management should notice. Are the ‘Cuda really developing players effectively? Second, the Sharks need to trade for Atkinson or Skinner and do the buyout. You can’t get them to come to San Jose unless there’s the commitment that they won’t need to play for the Sharks at this point… Read more »
Read the next article. The scout said he thought he was already taking that step with the Cuda. He likely finally gelled about half way through the season and just continued progressing in the playoffs where a player like him generally excels. No reason to shit on the Cuda dude. McCarthy deserves full marks for what Ozzy became as far as what a coach can do. Cuda developed Bords to be a bare minimum player getting another NHL shot & by all accounts turned Shakir from what many thought was a reach 1st rounder into a potential top 4 D.… Read more »
About your 2nd point, you sure do love to spend Hasso’s money. If I’m Hasso & my GM wants to do a trade then buyout, that GM better have a rock solid fiscal plan as to why I should pay a player for YEARS to NOT be on my team. The ROI better be off the charts.
When it’s your a$$ & money, you can do that. Hasso didn’t get rich by being stupid with his money.
First off, I can’t recall a single game, ever, where I was cheering for the owner. Second, you don’t do a buyout without getting a return on that investment. Buyouts for the sake of spending is silly. But as in investment, it can make sense. I’ve contended from the beginning (circa 2021 offseason) the Sharks best move was to rebuild. If that cost some money, so be it. The sooner the team becomes a Cup competitor, the sooner the return on the money spent. Two Cup Final games (35k tix at $400 per) is $14million in revenues. More season tix,… Read more »
It’s not impossible but I just don’t see them taking that route to get to the cap floor. I think Grier genuinely wants the team to be noticeable better next season. only a week or so until we see what he’s got planned for this team. Exciting!!
Not sure Philly would do, maybe, I think they out performed expectations. If mitchkov does come over this year, from a GM perspective I might sit tight one more draft, see how he goes, then start pushing. But could be he comes because he is being told they are now on playoff push. Then yeah Philly would be in… Buffalo is believable, think they are maybe ready to start spending and going for it. Usually, I think your Ideas are out there, like fine mental gymnastics but no chance of happening. If MGGM has built enough of a good reputation,… Read more »
Couple points. Was thinking the deal gets the Sharks upgrading from 14 to 11 with Skinner, then something more. Say we give up this year’s 4th get their second and a 2027 top-5 protected 1st. There’s a lot of $$ saved, especially in year 3 ($6mil cap hit!!) Skinner’s buyout is expensive. 6 years (ugh) and $18mil overall. The first 3 years are not too bad because the Sharks won’t be pushing the cap that hard anyway (not with Smith and Macklin needing their next deals). Years 4-6 are $2.4mil per year. Not thrilled with that, but if you get… Read more »
I think the way it works is the GM gets a budget, and does what he wants with the budget. I doubt he needs approval from this from Hasso, and even if he does, it’s not a lot of money for Hasso.
This is a good strategy. I had not thought of buyout. If it was that simple, I wonder what is taking them so long to pull it off.