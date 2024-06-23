Connect with us

Scout, Exec on Afanasyev’s NHL Potential, Wiesblatt’s Growth (+)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Milwaukee Admirals

This could be a trade of two prospects who both need fresh starts.

The San Jose Sharks sent 2020 first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Nashville Predators for 2019 second-round pick Egor Afanasyev.

Wiesblatt, 22, has one more year on his entry-level contract. The 5-foot-10 winger has struggled with injuries, inconsistent play, and irregular usage in the San Jose Sharks organization, but found a new lease on life after the Sharks loaned him to Nashville’s AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals at the end of this past season.

Afanasyev, 23, is an RFA, a 6-foot-4 winger who led the Admirals with 27 goals and 54 points this year. He’s played 19 NHL games over parts of two seasons.

San Jose Hockey Now reached out an NHL executive and a scout to get their thoughts about Afanasyev and Wiesblatt.

