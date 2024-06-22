Celebrini…Underrated? Chris Peters Thinks So + Talks Other Sharks’ Draft Targets

Chris Peters joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Peters says people are underrating…Macklin Celebrini? He also thinks winning the Draft Lottery could well be the second-most important day in San Jose Sharks’ history. Chris also chats about other 2024 Draft targets for the Sharks and why he thinks Will Smith should’ve stayed in school.

But before we get to Peters (1:27:00), we discuss a busy off-season week for the Sharks.

What are our thoughts about the Ty Dellandrea trade? (2:14)

Could all the moves this week be a prelude to dealing Mikael Granlund or Nico Sturm at the Trade Deadline?

Sheng shares his four stages of Barclay Goodrow acceptance, from the San Jose Sharks claiming Goodrow to the revelation that the Sharks were on Goodrow’s No-Trade List. (14:56)

Regardless, Sheng makes the case for adding Goodrow. (35:32)

Finally, Keegan shares his personal top-32 2024 Draft rankings, highlighting his underrated favorites like Konsta Helenius, Jett Luchanko, and Andrew Basha. Who would Sheng and Keegan take at No. 14? (53:21)

Now, Chris Peters (1:27:00)!

Peters hypes up Celebrini, explaining why the soon-to-be San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 pick is underrated, and why winning the Draft Lottery could be the second-most important day in franchise history. (1:27:22)

In his most recent mock draft, Peters picked defenseman Stian Solberg for the Sharks at No. 14. We also discuss other options there like Cole Eiserman and Adam Jiricek. How did Solberg and Eiserman interview at the Combine? What if Konsta Helenius or Carter Yakemchuk drop? (1:39:31)

Peters also picked defenseman Adam Kleber at No. 33 and winger Matvei Gridin at No. 42 for the Sharks, why? Who else looks like a Mike Grier-type in the second round? (1:52:02)

Sheng asks Peters about two prospects who he’s been hearing that the San Jose Sharks are sniffing around on, center Dean Letourneau and defenseman Gabriel Eliasson. Peters says one of these prospects was described to him, light-heartedly, as “evil”. (2:02:01)

Peters also shares his thoughts about possible Sharks-type prospects after the second round, along with the goalies in this draft class. (2:05:26)

Finally, Peters opines on why Will Smith wasn’t a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist, and why he thinks Smith should’ve stayed in school another year. (2:11:48)

