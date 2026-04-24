Desharnais Pays Tribute to Sharks Staff, Talks Mentoring Dickinson & Misa

When you put on a San Jose Sharks jersey, “you’re part of the family.”

That’s what Vincent Desharnais said in his exit interview last week.

Desharnais credited his teammates for the way they all became tight this year, but also the Sharks staff, many of whom have have been in the organization for decades.

“When you have all those guys that have been around and they take so much pride in being part of the Sharks, so much pride of every day putting on a shirt with a Sharks logo on it, it just brings a vibe, a mentality,” Desharnais said, spotlighting vice president Rosemary Tebaldi and retiring equipment manager Mike Aldrich, to name two. “Everyone is being treated equally. Whether you’re old or young, you’ve been [here] for 10 years or two games, you’re part of the family, and everyone’s going to treat you properly.”

In a 50-game stretch before he became a member of the San Jose Sharks, he played for three different teams. Now he’s played 60 games as a Shark, and he said he’s grateful for the people that quickly welcomed him to San Jose.

Most of those games came this season for the 6-foot-7 defender, who stepped into key roles on the Sharks’ penalty kill and as a mentor to Sam Dickinson.

Pending UFA Desharnais spoke on his next contract, favorite memories, Macklin Celebrini, and more.

On what the pending UFA wants in his next contract…

Definitely a few years would be nice. I’ve been in this league for 200-plus games, and I think I’ve proven this year that I have a role, and I can bring something to the table on a daily basis. Like I’ve mentioned this season, I have an agent. I pay him a percentage of my contract for that reason for those years, so we’ll see in the next month or so with Mike (Grier). I’m sure we’ll talk, we’ll see what comes up. But at the end of the day it’s a business, right? And I’ve been on the back-end of that multiple times.

We’ll see what happens, but obviously I like San Jose, and after the year I had, I really enjoyed my time here.

On his best memory from the season…

I would have to say the one I scored. (laughs) There’s only one, that’s a pretty easy one. But I would say that that game was definitely a lot of fun. First game back in two months too, I was pretty hungry.

But I would say the long road trips were just so much fun, whether it was Mar (Mario Ferraro) just doing something stupid on the plane, and that’s what it was. There’s so many guys, like you have Klingy (John Klingberg) who’s an absolute clown, and you have some younger guys, Mack, Smitty (Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith) that they’re always trying to make guys laugh.

Towards the second half of the season, where you had Dickie (Sam Dickinson) that was starting to get more and more comfortable, he was jumping in there.

On taking Dickinson and Luca Cagnoni under his wing…

It’s something that I really enjoy doing. I’ve done that in the past in the AHL a little bit. Obviously doing it in this league is a little bit different. But it’s something I have in me, I think it takes a little bit of leadership. I want to see people around me do well.

When you have skill sets like them, I told Dickie that, I don’t know how many times at the start of the season, “Your skill-set, I can’t even compare myself to you.” At 19, to be able to to be in this league and to play and have the role that he had this year is incredible. So if I could just help him, give him a little bit of maturity and a little bit of tips to help his game and to help him becoming the best pro that he can it’s awesome.

And Mis (Michael Misa) coming to me and trying to ask me to go for lunch and to go to just talk. I love that he felt safe enough, he felt that he could trust me and spend time with me. It’s a role that I appreciate having, like a big brother role. I’ve always been the little brother being picked on. So it’s nice being able to pick on younger guys. (laughs)

On watching Macklin Celebrini, compared to seeing Connor McDavid in Edmonton…

The first year I got called up in Edmonton, I think that’s the year that Connor got 150 points or something, so that’s tough to beat from there. But if one guy can do it, it could be Mack and for him, at 19 to get 115 points, and to beat Jumbo Joe’s record, and to do it on a team that didn’t even make playoffs. It’s gonna be exciting to see next few years, because this team is going to be a playoff team, and the boat is turned around, and he’s one of the main reasons why.

On Mario Ferraro this season…

For him to play 82 this season with his body banged up…We’d always talk about it. We got to always try to push each other. And being together on the kill and going through ups and downs, and always talking to each other on the plane, trying to find solutions. He’s another player that I really hope can come back here.

He’s one of the guys that he’s a big part of this team, and he’s one of the big reasons why this team is turning around. His work ethic and his love for the game – you can ask anyone on this team, there’s not two Mario Ferraros. If for some reason, we don’t play on the same team next season, I’m definitely going to miss him for sure.

See the full interview here