SJHN Daily: Central Scouting Final Rankings, Cuda Playoff Match-Up Set, Sharks No. 9 in Lottery

Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg lead the North American and International NHL Central Scouting final rankings.

McKenna, who totaled 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games with Penn State, is ranked ahead of defensemen Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Keaton Verhoeff, and Daxon Rudolph respectively. The second-highest ranked North American forward is Brantford’s Caleb Malholtra.

Ivar Stenberg’s season included World Junior gold and a Swedish Hockey League season with stats in the same realm as Henrik Sedin. He tops the international skaters list followed by Latvian defenseman Alberts Smits.#NHLDraft Rankings: https://t.co/wn3T4uG0f9 pic.twitter.com/PIXmTWSqEb — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 16, 2026

Stenberg put up the most points in an SHL draft year since the Sedin twins in 1998-99. He was ranked just ahead of defensive prospect Alberts Smits, who suited up for Latvia at the Winter Olympics.

The San Jose Sharks are No. 9 in the 2026 Draft Lottery; the lottery will be on May 5. San Jose has a 5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

The Sharks also have the Edmonton Oilers’ first-round pick. The Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the playoffs.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

How has Will Smith improved this season?

Eric Pohlkamp signed his entry-level-contract!

Former Chicago Steel general manager knew Macklin Celebrini was special.

Pavol Regenda talks free agency and lacking playing time.

John Klingberg still wants to play.

Macklin Celebrini passes Joe Thornton for the most single-season points in franchise history.

William Eklund discusses his brother’s NHL debut:

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Steph Curry, George Kittle among Bay Area athletes to praise Celebrini for breaking Thornton’s franchise record.

The @SanJoseSharks have re-assigned F Igor Chernyshov and D Luca Cagnoni have been re-assigned to the #SJBarracuda pic.twitter.com/Iq274aKh9Y — x – SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 17, 2026

The San Jose Barracuda will be facing the Henderson Silver Knights in a best-of-3 first round in the playoffs. They’re pretty banged up right now, though, and have lost 10 of their last 11.

Per @NickNollen,

– Oliver Wahlstrom will miss his second game, lower body inj.

– Colin White will not play due to a personal matter

– Lucas Carlsson & Mattias Havelid still not available

– Nolan Allan did not make the trip, not expected to play this weekend #SJBarracuda — Madison Montez (@MadsinSports) April 18, 2026

Assessing Yaroslav Askarov’s first full NHL season.

A lot to like from Luca Cagnoni last night!! Here are some of little things that impressed me in his game last night versus Nashville. I know he played 6 NHL games already so relax #thebite pic.twitter.com/tKhd9IuunG — jason demers (@jasondemers5) April 15, 2026

AROUND THE NHL…

Jonathan Quick played his last NHL game.

Sidney Crosby talks rivalry with Philadelphia Flyers.

The complete first-round playoff schedule is here.

Kyle Davidson extended as Chicago Blackhawks’ general manager.

Boston Bruins to face Buffalo Sabres in first round.

Rick Bowness will return as Columbus Blue Jackets head coach.

"I can't really predict the future." Auston Matthews speaks on his future in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/i3FHZtKfx9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 16, 2026

Has Dougie Hamilton played his last game with the New Jersey Devils?

Will Patrick Kane return to the Detroit Red Wings?

Equipment mishap led to funny warmups at ECHL game.