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SJHN Daily: Central Scouting Final Rankings, Cuda Playoff Match-Up Set, Sharks No. 9 in Lottery

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Credit: Penn State

Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg lead the North American and International NHL Central Scouting final rankings.

McKenna, who totaled 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games with Penn State, is ranked ahead of defensemen Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Keaton Verhoeff, and Daxon Rudolph respectively. The second-highest ranked North American forward is Brantford’s Caleb Malholtra.

Stenberg put up the most points in an SHL draft year since the Sedin twins in 1998-99. He was ranked just ahead of defensive prospect Alberts Smits, who suited up for Latvia at the Winter Olympics.

The San Jose Sharks are No. 9 in the 2026 Draft Lottery; the lottery will be on May 5. San Jose has a 5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

The Sharks also have the Edmonton Oilers’ first-round pick. The Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the playoffs.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

How has Will Smith improved this season?

Eric Pohlkamp signed his entry-level-contract!

Former Chicago Steel general manager knew Macklin Celebrini was special.

Pavol Regenda talks free agency and lacking playing time.

John Klingberg still wants to play.

Macklin Celebrini passes Joe Thornton for the most single-season points in franchise history.

William Eklund discusses his brother’s NHL debut:

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Steph Curry, George Kittle among Bay Area athletes to praise Celebrini for breaking Thornton’s franchise record.

The San Jose Barracuda will be facing the Henderson Silver Knights in a best-of-3 first round in the playoffs. They’re pretty banged up right now, though, and have lost 10 of their last 11.

Assessing Yaroslav Askarov’s first full NHL season.

AROUND THE NHL…

Jonathan Quick played his last NHL game.

Sidney Crosby talks rivalry with Philadelphia Flyers.

The complete first-round playoff schedule is here.

Kyle Davidson extended as Chicago Blackhawks’ general manager.

Boston Bruins to face Buffalo Sabres in first round.

Rick Bowness will return as Columbus Blue Jackets head coach.

Has Dougie Hamilton played his last game with the New Jersey Devils?

Will Patrick Kane return to the Detroit Red Wings?

Equipment mishap led to funny warmups at ECHL game.

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