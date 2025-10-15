San Jose Sharks
Sharks Blown Away by Hurricanes, Lose Misa’s NHL Debut 5-1
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Carolina Hurricanes into SAP Center.
It was Michael Misa’s NHL debut, and William Eklund scored, but the Sharks lost 5-1.
Period 1
Extra Celebrini effort draws a penalty.
3 in: Misa forecheck, puck win, finds Orlov walking down slot for a good chance.
8 in: Nice puck exchange, Nedeljkovic to Orlov to Ferraro to Wennberg and entry other way. Started with Ned stopping up the rim. He is a good puckhandler!
Not every puck exchange is going to be clean, but the San Jose Sharks have managed tonight so far after an ugly effort versus the Ducks. Centers seem to be lower, doing better job of being exit option.
9 left: Whoa, Skinner with the edge work, beats Gostisbehere for the breakaway, draws penalty. Shaq “I apologize, I wasn’t familiar with your game” meme.
8 left: Oh man, Smith heeled it. Wide-open on side, Smith shot it toward Bussi’s chest. Wasn’t a slam dunk for Smith, but he wanted to get the puck toward the corners, for sure. Celebrini saw it, Canes had overcommitted on Eklund in corner, puck squirted to Celebrini, saw Toffoli down by net for 2-on-0 with Smith.
3 left: Big Nedelkjovic save on short-handed Aho breakaway. San Jose Sharks’ top power play unit had been moving puck great, but Klingberg fell as puck was coming back, Smith took a slashing to try to stop Aho.
Smart hold by Nedeljkovic as Canes’ PP about to start, Canes let up, waiting for whistle, then Ned drops it to his guy, easy clear to start PP.
I know the raw shot attempt stats are lopsided, but I think the Sharks have done a good job of protecting Nedeljkovic from Grade A’s, for the most part. A little power play luck, and they’d be up. Breakouts have been more fluent, but Canes are everywhere.
Period 2
Walker goal: Long shot, Orlov was going to go to the box defending Aho, traffic, Ned has trouble pickinbg it up.
3 in: Dickinson has to be firm with that drop-off bounce pass, instead of going to a Shark, a Cane picks it up and stuffs it on net. Puck poise, execute.
4 in: Orlov gorgeous stretch pass to Wennberg, clean breakaway, Bussi stop!
Eklund goal: Leddy backcheck on Aho, puck squirts to Toffoli, who hits Eklund with a pass, his shot evades Bussi. Earlier, Canes had a clean exit, but Liljegren stepped up, Sharks had possession for a bit. Lost it, but little good plays build on top of each other.
5 in: Like that Orlov NZ step-up, recognizes Sharks could be in trouble, kills the play with an aggressive read.
7 in: Goodrow shortie breakaway, Sharks’ third break this period.
9 left: Funny watching Svechnikov try to prevent Celebrini from building up speed in DZ with puck, and just give up because Macklin too strong and Svech wants to avoid a penalty. Mark of Celebrini’s unstoppability.
Carrier goal: Dickinson jumps up in OZ, okay, Gaudette covering. Gaudette, however, misses on a puck at point, and Carolina off. But then, Ferraro contending with 2-on-1, Dickinson slows down and doesn’t fill in the middle of the ice and cover Nikishin. Not sure why not. Puck off the post, Dickinson has the puck in blue paint, Carrier knocks it in. Need a little more awareness in that situation, urgency. The last thing by Carrier, that’s bang-bang, I’m less on Dickinson there, but it’s a poor read on 2-on-1, I think. Ferraro has the passer, Dickinson should be hustling on the receiver Nikishin.
San Jose Sharks not weathering momentum well so far this season. Since Carrier goal, Canes have last eight shots.
3 left: Like just because a lot of offense this period has been created off the stretch pass, doesn’t mean you can’t play meat and potatoes, simple, get the puck deep to try to regain momentum. Orlov, who I’ve mostly liked tonight, tries for a long bounce stretch pass, sniffed out with ease by canes, turnover.
Robinson goal: That’s a -1 on the whole line, but not sure why Robinson slipped past Dickinson for breakaway. Gaudette actually had a Grade-A earlier, fourth line was doing good work.
Period 3
Gostisbehere goal: Don’t love that Klingberg pinch, idea is fine, but he doesn’t kill the play, puck geta ahead on rush. Gostisbehere simply beats Misa up the ice. Not full blame on Misa, Gostisbehere is aggressive, was already ahead of him. But he’s young.
Blake goal: The San Jose Sharks look dead in the water. Ned’s been pretty good today, but don’t love that one.
Dickinson penalty: This has been a welcome to the NHL game for Dickinson. He was getting a tripping call, did receive a right-at-the-whistle, slightly late hit by Nikishin.
Since midway through the 2nd period, #SJSharks have had 1 shot on goal. Since the Carrier go-ahead goal to make it 2-1,14:14 into 2nd, Sharks have bene outshot 18-1
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025
I pity anyone who was at this game. Mack had some of his signature moments but is not at 100%. Dickinson had a rough one, the GWG was extremely on him. Eklund has been bold and brassy so far this season and I’m here for it. Misa needs to play 70 games, not because he was amazing, but because he was solid enough that win or lose he should get the reps in at this level. Klingberg does not appear to have it, Leddy had a good one. Every Cane just looked like 1.2x their Shark counterpart. Get Graf and… Read more »
Klingberg needs a night off for sure. Mukhamadullin sitting back to backs is hard to understand.
I thought Misa was pretty good too. You could see he was playing the ol’ 200 foot game. Had a nice stick tie up on somebody in the slot in the second period. I saw some other good backchecking.
Dickinson got a chance to learn some good lessons tonight. I want to see what he looks like playing his fifth and sixth games.
All of Dickinson’s mistakes were exactly the kind we want him making, which is good. He doesn’t look overwhelmed, just green. Agreed on Misa. Curious to see what the forward lines would look like with Reaves in the press box for a game.
Great way to put it.
I made a similar comment about Dickinson in the preseason.
These are the sort of mistakes that he can figure out. He’s about a 1/2 step away from being able to make plays that take some of those goals off the board. The speed of the game is a bit much — which isn’t a surprise.
Yeah his effort and battle are useful traits now. Probably be a dozen games or more before he’s comfortable enough to start contributing offense. Definitely keep him up and play him.
Misa had a few moments where he held the puck too long with out trying to evade and got it just taken away like he was a bronze leaguer. I’m sure he’ll be fine but he’s gotta play like everyone out there is stronger than he is.
The beatings will continue…
What a beatdown by the Canes. Rookie G, no Slavin and Canes dominate. Who saw this coming? EVERYONE!
Going back to the end of last season, it is now up to a 14 game losing streak. Yikes!
To be fair that Rookie is nearly 30 and has been playing in the minors forever. Doesn’t make much difference but it’s not like it was the goalie equivalent of Misa.
It’s almost like breaking up your entire top nine to keep a mediocre fourth line intact is a bad idea.
So far this season, there have been more lessons for Warso than the players. Hope he’s paying attention.
Not sure if he is paying attention.
Dickinson looks like he might need some time on the Cuda as well as Misa. Both don’t strike me as NHL ready. In fact, the offense is so out of sync that some, if not all of the blame, lies squarely on Warsofsky and his inability to get the lines in tune. So far, his coaching is not working. Carolina is a tough team with excellent puck control and relentless pressure. Get ready for some more heartache, fans.
Dude… we’ve been over this repeatedly. Dicky and Misa can’t go to the Cuda.
What did we have ,1 shot on goal in 3rd? Goaltending has been awful ,only 3 games ,but really see this team again starting off year around 0-7-3…
Ned has been fine. Asky needs work.
I had sold my pair of tickets like a week ago but I used account credit to buy a spare and go alone tonight. The third period incident where Dickinson got roughed by Nikishin was right in front of me.
You should have seen the “Idontgiveafuck” on the faces of Gaudette and Klingberg as they came in to “respond”. That scrum lasted three seconds. LOL.
What do you mean by their response?
Headline: Good team beats not good team. Misa and Dickinson looked like the young rookies that they are. They’ll learn, but games like this one are times when I think they’d have benefitted from that NCAA season (knowing Misa was eligible and Dickinson wasn’t). Some PP success would have made the game feel differently, but there was no question about just how much better Carolina is. Part of this is a team with a lot of continuity playing a team with not a lot. Zero 3rd period shots? Jeez. Agree with the Fin Coe observation, Macklin isn’t up to speed… Read more »
Sharks went from the 12th spot on Tankathon (likely the highest they’ll be this season) to #4 & are one of 3 teams to not have a win so far. Isles & Sabres are the other 2 teams winless this season.
It’s that lame-ass new goal song that has cursed the Sharks.
I bet the Sharks get more Road wins than at Home just because they don’t have to hear that awful song when they score.
Mac was flying out there lol, he just hasn’t learned that to be an elite player you have to grind it out and sustain zone time and not try to score a highlight reel goal on the rush every time one and done.
i can’t believe warslopsky took Graff out against this team. He’s our best defender, best penalty killer and arguably our smartest player. How on gods green earth did he think that was the move? What is he teaching these guys? We have no structure, everyone is running around doing their own thing avoiding contact and a forcheck at all cost. Ya the Canes are really good but we had no fucking plan except to turn the puck over at our own blue line ad nauseam and refuse to grind because that would be so lame and antiquated to hit and… Read more »
6:15 left in the 2nd, shots are 16-20 and the score is 1 to 1. Sharks played a great game up to that point. They only manage 1 more shot the rest of the way. WTF?
Curious seeing how this comments section is doing a 180 against Warsofsky. There was a lot of blind faith around the time of IIHF Worlds. Now 3 games in…
I’m not. I’m not going the chicken littles after 3 games. I’ve already stated that the team is likely to struggle for at least the first 10 while they integrate all the new guys, vets and youth. I can be patient but apparently I’m in the minority.
I will withhold my judgement till we have some more games down the road, but I am starting to have a more scrutinizing eye towards Warso going forward. Breaking up lines that were consistently creating offence was certainly an odd choice, and I don’t know why Muk is still sitting when the vets are playing sloppy hockey. The whole “earn it” thing is such hogwash and I wish they didn’t try to pretend that was a thing around here. The truth is if you’re a vet you can play however shitty you want and you’re guaranteed a lineup spot.
It’s 3 games…
It just looks so disorganized as if they didn’t have advanced scouts giving them intel and Warso didn’t implement a plan of attack or defense lol, to stick to and hang in there against a good team for 60 minutes and see how it turns out. Florida put it on tape how to beat them 4 months ago. Did the coaching staff watch any film and formulate a game plan and strategy? I would love to know.
Games played with Sharks in tonight’s line-up (including tonight’s game) Gaudette: 3 Reaves: 3 Kurashev: 3 Misa: 1 Dickinson: 2 Orlov: 3 Leddy: 3 Klingberg: 3 Skinner: 3 Ned: 2 That’s 1/2 the skaters and the netminder This game is what happens when there’s not much continuity playing against a team with a lot of continuity. Sharks also had 4 players in the line-up 20 and under. There will be issues. There should be issues!! Time and patience. Warso didn’t suddenly forget how to coach. He’s got a lot to sort through and 3 games aren’t going to give him… Read more »
Yup. Completely rational, well reasoned look at why the team might be struggling. All the arm chair coaches know better though.
Kurashev – Celebrini – Smith Eklund – Wennberg – Toffoli Skinner – Misa – Graf Goodrow – Ostapchuk – Reaves Mukh – Liljegren Ferraro – Klingberg/Orlov Dickinson – Desharnais Feeling like it was abject idiocy to break up the top 2 lines putting up consistent scoring chances. Graf can help Misa and Skinner. Klingberg has fallen off a cliff and I feel like Orlov’s effort has been bad. Desharnais is hungry and will battle in the crease. Our best 2 defensemen this year pair together. Ostapchuk is just better than Gaudette. Gaudette is probably better than Reaves and Goodrow but… Read more »
UpChuck is NOT better than Gaudette at this point. Orlov has been fine. Deharnais is not the answer, he’s a last resort. Team was fine thru nearly 2 periods then the wheels came off. Need to trouble shoot that before anything else.