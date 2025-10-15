Sharks Blown Away by Hurricanes, Lose Misa’s NHL Debut 5-1

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Carolina Hurricanes into SAP Center.

It was Michael Misa’s NHL debut, and William Eklund scored, but the Sharks lost 5-1.

Period 1

Extra Celebrini effort draws a penalty.

3 in: Misa forecheck, puck win, finds Orlov walking down slot for a good chance.

8 in: Nice puck exchange, Nedeljkovic to Orlov to Ferraro to Wennberg and entry other way. Started with Ned stopping up the rim. He is a good puckhandler!

Not every puck exchange is going to be clean, but the San Jose Sharks have managed tonight so far after an ugly effort versus the Ducks. Centers seem to be lower, doing better job of being exit option.

9 left: Whoa, Skinner with the edge work, beats Gostisbehere for the breakaway, draws penalty. Shaq “I apologize, I wasn’t familiar with your game” meme.

8 left: Oh man, Smith heeled it. Wide-open on side, Smith shot it toward Bussi’s chest. Wasn’t a slam dunk for Smith, but he wanted to get the puck toward the corners, for sure. Celebrini saw it, Canes had overcommitted on Eklund in corner, puck squirted to Celebrini, saw Toffoli down by net for 2-on-0 with Smith.

3 left: Big Nedelkjovic save on short-handed Aho breakaway. San Jose Sharks’ top power play unit had been moving puck great, but Klingberg fell as puck was coming back, Smith took a slashing to try to stop Aho.

Smart hold by Nedeljkovic as Canes’ PP about to start, Canes let up, waiting for whistle, then Ned drops it to his guy, easy clear to start PP.

I know the raw shot attempt stats are lopsided, but I think the Sharks have done a good job of protecting Nedeljkovic from Grade A’s, for the most part. A little power play luck, and they’d be up. Breakouts have been more fluent, but Canes are everywhere.

Period 2

Walker goal: Long shot, Orlov was going to go to the box defending Aho, traffic, Ned has trouble pickinbg it up.

3 in: Dickinson has to be firm with that drop-off bounce pass, instead of going to a Shark, a Cane picks it up and stuffs it on net. Puck poise, execute.

4 in: Orlov gorgeous stretch pass to Wennberg, clean breakaway, Bussi stop!

Eklund goal: Leddy backcheck on Aho, puck squirts to Toffoli, who hits Eklund with a pass, his shot evades Bussi. Earlier, Canes had a clean exit, but Liljegren stepped up, Sharks had possession for a bit. Lost it, but little good plays build on top of each other.

5 in: Like that Orlov NZ step-up, recognizes Sharks could be in trouble, kills the play with an aggressive read.

7 in: Goodrow shortie breakaway, Sharks’ third break this period.

9 left: Funny watching Svechnikov try to prevent Celebrini from building up speed in DZ with puck, and just give up because Macklin too strong and Svech wants to avoid a penalty. Mark of Celebrini’s unstoppability.

Carrier goal: Dickinson jumps up in OZ, okay, Gaudette covering. Gaudette, however, misses on a puck at point, and Carolina off. But then, Ferraro contending with 2-on-1, Dickinson slows down and doesn’t fill in the middle of the ice and cover Nikishin. Not sure why not. Puck off the post, Dickinson has the puck in blue paint, Carrier knocks it in. Need a little more awareness in that situation, urgency. The last thing by Carrier, that’s bang-bang, I’m less on Dickinson there, but it’s a poor read on 2-on-1, I think. Ferraro has the passer, Dickinson should be hustling on the receiver Nikishin.

San Jose Sharks not weathering momentum well so far this season. Since Carrier goal, Canes have last eight shots.

3 left: Like just because a lot of offense this period has been created off the stretch pass, doesn’t mean you can’t play meat and potatoes, simple, get the puck deep to try to regain momentum. Orlov, who I’ve mostly liked tonight, tries for a long bounce stretch pass, sniffed out with ease by canes, turnover.

Robinson goal: That’s a -1 on the whole line, but not sure why Robinson slipped past Dickinson for breakaway. Gaudette actually had a Grade-A earlier, fourth line was doing good work.

Period 3

Gostisbehere goal: Don’t love that Klingberg pinch, idea is fine, but he doesn’t kill the play, puck geta ahead on rush. Gostisbehere simply beats Misa up the ice. Not full blame on Misa, Gostisbehere is aggressive, was already ahead of him. But he’s young.

Blake goal: The San Jose Sharks look dead in the water. Ned’s been pretty good today, but don’t love that one.

Dickinson penalty: This has been a welcome to the NHL game for Dickinson. He was getting a tripping call, did receive a right-at-the-whistle, slightly late hit by Nikishin.