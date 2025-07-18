SJHN Daily: Sharks Make Sense for Price? Orlov on Unhappiness in Carolina + Rookie Faceoff Schedule

It looks like the San Jose Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff schedule is set.

According to John Hoven, the Sharks are scheduled to play two games at Great Park Ice in Irvine, where the Anaheim Ducks practice.

9/12/25: Sharks vs. Ducks, 6 PM

9/13/25: Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 1 PM

Expect top San Jose Sharks prospects like Sam Dickinson, Igor Chernyshov, Quentin Musty, and Joshua Ravensbergen to participate. Best guess right now, Michael Misa will too, though if he opts for college, NCAA prospects are not allowed to play in this tourney…we’ll see Misa’s status then.

Get more details about the event here!

Get to know the natty champ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Eui219TWaB — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 18, 2025

Dmitry Orlov shares what made him unhappy with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Most wholesome dream dinner guest 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WSB6LX0EFN — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 17, 2025

Buy a Josh Ravensbergen bobblehead from the Prince George Cougars!

Joonas Donskoi getting back on the ice & sporting his #SJSharks socks. 🥹🩵🦈 pic.twitter.com/I6tQJNdnYd — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) July 18, 2025

Yegor Chinakov wants a trade:

Yegor Chinakhov:

I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location.

Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/DQ1qU2oHFb — Shumi Babaev Agency (@BabayevShumi) July 17, 2025

Leave Sidney Crosby alone!

Dakota Joshua has been traded.

Jaroslav Halak has officially retired.

Lukas Dostal has inked a five-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

Are the San Jose Sharks a candidate to take on Carey Price‘s contract? Marc Dumont spells out why it might make sense.

Who are the Detroit Red Wings‘ top-10 prospects?

The Stanley Cup goes to a bar! Go-to Florida Panthers fans hangout spot gets a day.

Is this Anze Kopitar’s last season?

Not expecting Kopitar to sign an extension of any sort. Enjoy his final season in the NHL. — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) July 18, 2025

Gerard Gallant is going to the KHL: