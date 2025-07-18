Links
SJHN Daily: Sharks Make Sense for Price? Orlov on Unhappiness in Carolina + Rookie Faceoff Schedule
It looks like the San Jose Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff schedule is set.
According to John Hoven, the Sharks are scheduled to play two games at Great Park Ice in Irvine, where the Anaheim Ducks practice.
9/12/25: Sharks vs. Ducks, 6 PM
9/13/25: Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 1 PM
Expect top San Jose Sharks prospects like Sam Dickinson, Igor Chernyshov, Quentin Musty, and Joshua Ravensbergen to participate. Best guess right now, Michael Misa will too, though if he opts for college, NCAA prospects are not allowed to play in this tourney…we’ll see Misa’s status then.
Get more details about the event here!
At San Jose Hockey Now…
NHL scouts speak candidly about Jeff Skinner and Ryan Reaves.
William Eklund‘s agent shares more details about the extension.
Other Sharks News…
Get to know the natty champ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Eui219TWaB
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 18, 2025
Dmitry Orlov shares what made him unhappy with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Most wholesome dream dinner guest 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WSB6LX0EFN
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 17, 2025
Buy a Josh Ravensbergen bobblehead from the Prince George Cougars!
Joonas Donskoi getting back on the ice & sporting his #SJSharks socks. 🥹🦈 pic.twitter.com/I6tQJNdnYd
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) July 18, 2025
Around the NHL…
Yegor Chinakov wants a trade:
Yegor Chinakhov:
I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location.
Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/DQ1qU2oHFb
— Shumi Babaev Agency (@BabayevShumi) July 17, 2025
Leave Sidney Crosby alone!
Dakota Joshua has been traded.
Jaroslav Halak has officially retired.
Lukas Dostal has inked a five-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks.
Are the San Jose Sharks a candidate to take on Carey Price‘s contract? Marc Dumont spells out why it might make sense.
Who are the Detroit Red Wings‘ top-10 prospects?
The Stanley Cup goes to a bar! Go-to Florida Panthers fans hangout spot gets a day.
Is this Anze Kopitar’s last season?
Not expecting Kopitar to sign an extension of any sort. Enjoy his final season in the NHL.
— The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) July 18, 2025
Gerard Gallant is going to the KHL:
per @MikhailZislis Kunlun Red Star and Gerard Gallant agreed to terms. Nothing confirmed yet. https://t.co/3DImHGoKIW
— KHL & EURO 🏒 TALK (@vorkywh24) July 12, 2025
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sharks would be wise to take on Price’s contract, Sept 1 would be a fine day to do that.
Maybe a 4th rounder, hard to imagine anything more.
But it is possible the Sharks might want to drop/trade some players that would put them below the cap floor. Don’t want that to happen, and the Price deal gives the team operating room so that they can move on multiple $2-4mil players (Mario, Liljegren, Skinner, Leddy et al) and remain above the cap floor.
The Sharks would still have to pay Price $2M. There is no way they are going to do that for a 4th rounder. Maybe the ability to trade those other guys makes it more palatable, but even then, they wouldn’t want Price on the books until probably past January, when it is less valuable to Montreal. Honestly I think Habs media and fans are deluding themselves into thinking this is really great for other teams and they are going to get out of it cheaply. I will be extremely disappointed if Grier takes that deal after Sept 1. Let the… Read more »
Not sure but I thought there was a site that had a dollar value on draft picks? Seems like a 4th is pretty close for 2mil? Especially with the cap rising.
It’s not just $2M, it’s absorbing $10M in cap hit and only a few teams can do that and maybe only 3 tops would want to. Off the top of my head, there’s just no way a 4th round pick could be worth $2M. The chance of getting an NHLer is too low and there’s free NHL talent on waivers.
there is not anywhere close to a chance that MTL would pay a 1st round pick to move this contract. Those were the prices paid back when the cap was flat and very few teams could absorb that hit. There are currently 9 teams with over 10M in cap space, and there are a few more teams with less than 10M in cap space that would just put Price on LTIR and still be clear. If san jose can pick up a 4th round pick and the only real cost is 2M, why not? why let Anaheim or Chicago pick… Read more »
Should the Sharks be interested in Chinakhov? Former 1st rounder. Decent size kid. Has been able to score when not injured. I just don’t know enough about his overall game or the reasons for him wanting out.
Sharks should be interested in any young kid with talent as long as the cost isnt prohibitive.
Yeah, let’s get another Russian who had “misunderstandings with the coach” last year.
At least this one comes with a pedigree and size. Like I said, if the price is right.
We might have a better Russian ecosystem for a kid like this to thrive with Orlov, Mukh and Asky
That’s the point of my question. Does this kid have an attitude? Or, like Orlov, is he a good dude that wasn’t in the right situation? I don’t know enough about it. Wonder if Sheng has a source in Columbus who could provide some insight.