SJHN Daily: Jumbo Watches Giants, Sturm Is Bruins Head Coach, Quinn Returns to Rangers

A former San Jose Sharks star is stepping into the Boston Bruins head coaching job.

Switching coasts, Marco Sturm is set to take on his first NHL head coach role. He previously served as the coach of the Ontario Reign in the AHL and as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings. He also interviewed to be Sharks bench boss last summer, before San Jose choose Ryan Warsofsky.

Sturm played for the San Jose Sharks from 1997 to 2005, when he was sent to the Boston Bruins in the Joe Thornton trade. The German winger buried 273 points through 553 games in a Sharks uniform.

Now, Sturm will be the 30th head coach in Boston Bruins history, at the helm of a team that missed the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons this year.

Hearing Marco Sturm is set to become the next Boston Bruins head coach — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 28, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Victor Eklund spoke hilariously about his brother, William, and the upcoming draft.

Michael Misa was “thrilled” with how dinner with the San Jose Sharks at the Combine went.

Michael Misa says he's had or will have dinner with 4 teams, #SJSharks, New York Islanders, Utah Mammoth & Nashville Predators — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 5, 2025

William Eklund and the Sharks are hoping to get an extension in place before the season starts.

The San Jose Barracuda announced they’ve resigned four players.

Other Sharks News…

Joe Thornton was spotted at a San Francisco Giants game!

Jumbo is in the building supporting the Giants 🥹 pic.twitter.com/l0av4dKdTf — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) June 5, 2025

Brodie Brazil interviewed Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen following their Memorial Cup win with the London Knights.

The San Jose Barracuda announced their 2025-2026 season home opener will be on Oct. 11.

The #SJSharks boast one of the best prospect pools in the NHL. How do their prospects rank?

🦈 Who are Honorable Mentions, and who makes the cut?

🦈 Musty vs Chernyshov?

🦈 Dickinson or Askarov as the top prospect? 📺 https://t.co/HfpjLVTEgS

🎧 https://t.co/xsVablxd64 pic.twitter.com/eTKo7kWcSA — Locked on 2nd Overall Pick (@LockedOnSharks) June 6, 2025

2025 NHL PROSPECTS REPORT: #2 San Jose Sharks Last place never looked this fun. Despite just 20 wins, the Sharks' young core — Celebrini, Smith, Eklund & more — made noise in 2024-25. And the pipeline’s still stacked. Sam Dickinson now leads the charge after another title run… pic.twitter.com/nZI5luJ6sJ — McKeen's Hockey (@mckeenshockey) June 5, 2025

Around the NHL…

Meredith Gaudreau presented Sean Monahan with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

David Quinn is following new head coach Mike Sullivan to the New York Rangers as an assistant coach. The ex-San Jose Sharks bench boss was Rangers head coach from 2018 to 2021.

The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jake Walman is playing a crucial role with Oilers in the Final.

Could Jason Robertson be traded? And is he a fit for the Philadelphia Flyers? Or the Detroit Red Wings?

ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie ranked the top-64 draft prospects.

Top Draft prospect Cameron Reid trains with Joe Thornton.

The NHL has released all-time Combine fitness test results.