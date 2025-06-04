Eklund, Sharks Hoping To Hammer Out Extension Before Start of Season

BUFFALO — San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier and William Eklund’s agent Todd Diamond were seen meeting at the NHL Draft Combine this morning.

It’s San Jose Hockey Now’s understanding that Eklund’s contract situation was discussed. The 2021 No. 7 pick, coming off a career-high 58-point campaign, has another year left on his ELC. But he’s eligible for an extension this Jul. 1.

It sounds like both sides are motivated to get something done before the beginning of the season. While the parameters of a potential extension aren’t clear, it’s something that both sides want. The Sharks and Eklund have the option of putting off an extension until next summer, but this is a good sign of the two sides’ commitment to each other.

“William is happy in San Jose and excited for the future of the club,” Diamond said. “He got his cast off yesterday and is able to slowly start training for the 2025-26 season.”

William Eklund suffered a scary-looking wrist injury in early May, in a World Championships lead-up game. But he’s well on his way to a full recovery.

An extension should mean that Eklund is part of the San Jose Sharks’ next step, moving past the rebuild and out of the basement. The Sharks have been the worst team in the NHL in Eklund’s first two full seasons in the league, but between Eklund, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Sam Dickinson, Yaroslav Askarov, and more exciting young players, San Jose should be playing more competitive hockey, and soon.

Eklund, a playmaking winger, set career highs with 17 goals, 41 assists, and 58 points this past season. Just 22, the crafty and competitive Eklund’s best years should be ahead of him. And it looks like, at least for the foreseeable future, that it’ll be with the San Jose Sharks.