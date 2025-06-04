San Jose Sharks
Eklund, Sharks Hoping To Hammer Out Extension Before Start of Season
BUFFALO — San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier and William Eklund’s agent Todd Diamond were seen meeting at the NHL Draft Combine this morning.
It’s San Jose Hockey Now’s understanding that Eklund’s contract situation was discussed. The 2021 No. 7 pick, coming off a career-high 58-point campaign, has another year left on his ELC. But he’s eligible for an extension this Jul. 1.
It sounds like both sides are motivated to get something done before the beginning of the season. While the parameters of a potential extension aren’t clear, it’s something that both sides want. The Sharks and Eklund have the option of putting off an extension until next summer, but this is a good sign of the two sides’ commitment to each other.
“William is happy in San Jose and excited for the future of the club,” Diamond said. “He got his cast off yesterday and is able to slowly start training for the 2025-26 season.”
William Eklund suffered a scary-looking wrist injury in early May, in a World Championships lead-up game. But he’s well on his way to a full recovery.
An extension should mean that Eklund is part of the San Jose Sharks’ next step, moving past the rebuild and out of the basement. The Sharks have been the worst team in the NHL in Eklund’s first two full seasons in the league, but between Eklund, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Sam Dickinson, Yaroslav Askarov, and more exciting young players, San Jose should be playing more competitive hockey, and soon.
Eklund, a playmaking winger, set career highs with 17 goals, 41 assists, and 58 points this past season. Just 22, the crafty and competitive Eklund’s best years should be ahead of him. And it looks like, at least for the foreseeable future, that it’ll be with the San Jose Sharks.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Please just do the 8 years and not a bridge deal.
Agreed. There’s significant value in knowing the cost of a core piece for the next 7-8 years. It makes the picture clearer, which makes it much easier to responsibly add big pieces from the outside without potentially torpedoing future salary structure. Signing him to a bridge deal could set him up for a bigger payday at the exact same time that Smith and Celebrini are getting theirs, it’s a significant risk. I’d like to see a minimum of five years, preferably seven or eight.
Also if Grier can swing it, it would be ideal if any trade protection included in the extension doesn’t kick in until year two. Give the Sharks two more seasons to evaluate before the anchor drops.
That Coronato deal with the Flames is a strikingly good template and he only got a 10-team no-trade in the last two years of his 7-year deal.
A quick sampling of some others, doesn’t seem like NTC for guys on these deals kicking in early is much of a thing.
I admittedly don’t know how it works in real life, but in the NHL video game you can’t put trade/movement protections on players during their RFA seasons. Is that actually a thing in real life?
That appears to be correct.
Players can’t get NTC or NMC until they have played 7 seasons or are 27, so Sharks can’t give it to him for a while, even if they wanted to.
Yes, and also learn from Toronto’s mistake with Mitch Marner. Don’t give a RFA a full NMC. In fact, ideally, don’t give anybody a full NMC. Obviously, some players can demand it because of their market value. But long contract + NMC usually leads to regrets. We’ve already seen it here, too.
Sweet!
With Brock Nelson extending in Colorado, the top half of the free agency market is threatening to absolutely evaporate. If Ehler’s re-signs in Winnipeg (they tend to keep their own guys because they can’t attract outside UFAs), the market for legit top six forwards under 30 is Marner and Boeser. That’s a small meal for a very crowded and very hungry table. I think we’ll see Grier try to swing some real deal roster construction trades before July 1. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see an uptick in teams trading for negotiating rights for some of the more desirable… Read more »
Vibes seem to be that Ehlers is leaving.
What if McJesus wins the cup and decides he wants to finish his career in the California sun? Next year is his last year, that would be crazy if he became available and we have the chips that we have. It’s not out of the question.
We could probably get him for 2/20, too
It’s not super likely, but this is why I say fans shouldn’t demand Grier spend cap space first chance like he’s got money burning a hole through his pocket. People who want to spend money on Marner now might miss out on bidding for McDavid, maybe Auston Matthews 3 years from now when it may be time for this team to seriously contend.
I wish that were even possible… It’s been 6 years since Panarin and 7 since Tavares. These opportunities do not come along often. I’m curious what ends up getting done with Eklund. If it’s basically the same as Coronato, I can live with it and it should be tradeable for the next 4 years
It’s completely up to him and that’s why it’s possible. Is there any escalators or whatever they call it if the oilers win the cup for the Walman trade ?