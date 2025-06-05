Victor Eklund on Sibling Rivalry With William, Who’s Interviewing Him at Combine (+)

BUFFALO — At 18, William Eklund was quietly confident — Victor Eklund is just confident.

The 18-year-old younger brother of the San Jose Sharks star, a likely early 2025 Draft pick, joked about being better than William at everything, the not-as-well-known way that mother Mia helped their careers, and what it meant to get the Eklunds’ hometown club Djurgardens back into the SHL.

Victor Eklund also shared that he is interviewing with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins at the Combine, among many other teams. It doesn’t appear that he’s having dinner with a team here though.