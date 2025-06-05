Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Victor Eklund on Sibling Rivalry With William, Who’s Interviewing Him at Combine (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

BUFFALO — At 18, William Eklund was quietly confident — Victor Eklund is just confident.

The 18-year-old younger brother of the San Jose Sharks star, a likely early 2025 Draft pick, joked about being better than William at everything, the not-as-well-known way that mother Mia helped their careers, and what it meant to get the Eklunds’ hometown club Djurgardens back into the SHL.

Victor Eklund also shared that he is interviewing with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins at the Combine, among many other teams. It doesn’t appear that he’s having dinner with a team here though.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating