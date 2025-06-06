Misa Talks Dinner With Sharks, Why He’d Be Excited To Get Drafted by San Jose

BUFFALO — Michael Misa had steak and a sundae with the San Jose Sharks.

The possible No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft, if defenseman Matthew Schaefer goes to the New York Islanders as expected, had dinner with Sharks management at Buffalo Chophouse, a Draft Combine go-to restaurant for entertaining top prospects.

Misa shared that he also broke bread with the Islanders, Utah Mammoth, and Nashville Predators this week.

On Thursday, the star Saginaw Spirit center told San Jose Hockey Now about dinner with the San Jose Sharks, what playing with top Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov in Saginaw was like, and what’s the most exciting thing about potentially going to San Jose.

Sheng Peng: So how was dinner with the San Jose Sharks?

Michael Misa: It was unbelievable. Very top-class organization. They’re all super-welcoming. Really, really nice people. I was thrilled with that.

It was more just casual. It didn’t feel like an interview at all. I think we talked about everything, movies, sports, school. It was great.