Misa Talks Dinner With Sharks, Why He’d Be Excited To Get Drafted by San Jose

6 hours ago

Credit: OHL/Saginaw Spirit

BUFFALO — Michael Misa had steak and a sundae with the San Jose Sharks.

The possible No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft, if defenseman Matthew Schaefer goes to the New York Islanders as expected, had dinner with Sharks management at Buffalo Chophouse, a Draft Combine go-to restaurant for entertaining top prospects.

Misa shared that he also broke bread with the Islanders, Utah Mammoth, and Nashville Predators this week.

On Thursday, the star Saginaw Spirit center told San Jose Hockey Now about dinner with the San Jose Sharks, what playing with top Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov in Saginaw was like, and what’s the most exciting thing about potentially going to San Jose.

Sheng Peng: So how was dinner with the San Jose Sharks?

Michael Misa: It was unbelievable. Very top-class organization. They’re all super-welcoming. Really, really nice people. I was thrilled with that.

It was more just casual. It didn’t feel like an interview at all. I think we talked about everything, movies, sports, school. It was great.

Read the Full Interview at NBC Sports Bay Area

Pall Mall

He’s a decent player but Mrtka is what we need. Get it done Mike, make us proud.

Ty Comes

Sure

Gary To

Wow you are getting to them even before they become a shark! Good work and good interview Sheng, appreciate it!

kads

Do we know who else the team has met with?

Ty Comes

Seems like a really great kid

jrauh

Really? Nice enough but it’s just a standard interview, no great reveals or insight.

