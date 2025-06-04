SJHN Daily: Barracuda Sign 4, Jumbo & Patty Talk Mack & Will, Throwback Combine Pics

On Tuesday, the San Jose Barracuda announced they’ve signed four players to contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Forwards Donavan Houle, Anthony Vincent, and Lucas Vanroboys will be back at Tech CU Arena next season, as will defenseman Braden Haché.

Vincent is the longest-tenured of the four, as he made his Barracuda debut during the 2022-23 season. Over the course of four seasons, he’s played a total of 108 games and recorded 27 points in the American Hockey League.

Vanroboys and Houle both made a few appearances during the 2023-24 season, but are coming off of their first full season at the AHL level. Both provided depth goal-scoring for the Barracuda, scoring 11 and 10 goals respectively in their rookie campaigns. Vanroboys had more of a physical role though, finishing the season with 151 penalty minutes, leading the team in that regard.

All three have proven to be solid grinders at this level.

The youngest of the four, Haché split his time between the Barracuda and the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL, even appearing in six playoff games for the Barracuda.

