Eklund Leaves Game, Sharks Lose Celebrini’s Vancouver Homecoming 4-3

VANCOUVER — The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

This is Macklin Celebrini’s first NHL game in his hometown Vancouver.

William Eklund and Cody Ceci scored, but the Sharks lost 4-3.

Period 1

Celebrini in the starting line-up, on the ice for "O Canada" in his hometown debut, a moment that he's surely dreamed of — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 24, 2024

Liljegren penalty: Not the start that the San Jose Sharks wanted, but thanks for the chance to watch if Pettersson will pass to Miller lol. Good kill.

5 in: Eklund slinky behind the net to avoid Juulsen’s check.

8 in: Early returns, but team looks on their toes so far.

10 in: Fantastic, challenging hard D-to-D pass from Smith to Ceci, through sticks. Small play in big picture, but that’s a pass that can’t be too soft (interception) or too hard (Ceci can’t handle).

Myers crunches Eklund coming down on PP, Eklund wasn’t looking. But then Eklund draws an extra penalty.

Eklund penalty: Eklund gets the best revenge, burying on the Granlund pass, one-timer 5-on-3.

9 left: Kovalenko shoots it right on PP entry. Wonder if the Sharks are telling him to shoot more. PP2 with Eklund lacks a clear puck carrier up the ice.

7 left: Zetterlund takes it right to net from the corner. I always support that with him.Take down some pins, bowling ball!

Boeser goal: Ferraro’s got to do a better job on Boeser’s stick. Understand Hughes is so dangerous, but Zetterlund is watching him too. Unless he has different instructions, lock up your man, don’t do your teammate’s job and yours at the same time.

Goodrow 10-9 over Myers? Though watching replay, 6-foot-2 Goodrow launched a flurry of punches, not sure if any reached 6-foot-8 Myers. Anyway, that’s all hear by Goodrow.

Goodrow getting into it with giant Tyler Myers after Myers smoked Eklund. Good on Goodrow. Seems like Sharks have learned from the Stenlund board on Celebrini vs. Utah — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 24, 2024

6 left: Mukhamadullin open-ice hit on maybe Di Giuseppe trying to exit. Whoa! Sharks will like that. Physical game tonight.

4 left: Good trackback by Sturm after his entry pass to Zetterlund turnover.

Kunin penalty: Good defensive effort on DeBrusk, but too much. Huge kill here with 1:31 left in period, Sharks should have the lead, but don’t, would be a downer to be down going into room after this period.

1 left: Miller missed coming down slow, off Pettersson pass. Roof would’ve come off place if that went in. Sharks kill most of it there.

Very solid period by the San Jose Sharks, but maybe one where they feel like they should’ve come out with the lead. Celebrini, maybe a little nervous, wasn’t at his sharpest so far. Perhaps biggest wasted opportunity was the leftover PP time after Eklund two-man advantage goal, Smith turnover, Granlund carelessness, Eklund skates into a teammate, some of the lowlights in that Keystone Kops sequence. Regardless, good period against a good team. Per NST, Sharks 11-7 Corsi, 6-2 Shots, 3-2 High-Danger at 5-on-5.

Period 2

William Eklund is questionable to return to tonight’s game — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 24, 2024

2 in: Interesting sequence from Mukhamadullin. Loses it behind Askarov to forechecking Suter, but just as importantly, he stops Suter from doing anything with it. Then shakes Heinen on exit from behind the net.

3 in: That’s a high-skill, off the wall, past the defender watching for low to high pass from Toffoli to Thrun.

Dellandrea separates Pettersson from puck one-on-one on forecheck. Love.

4 in: Both Kovalenko then Zetterlund blow attempts to exit with Hughes lurking in OZ. That can’t happen. Especially with Hughes out there, you can’t give that guy multiple chances to roll around in zone.

8 in: Desharnais tries to push Celebrini as Demko covers, Toffoli gets in there.

Heinen 10-9 over Dellandrea, after Dellandrea crushes Blueger. Like from all sides. Clean, punishing hit from Dellandrea, think Blueger just had puck, Heinen standing up for his guy. Ref does give Heinen a misconduct, trying to take control of the game. On replay…Blueger not that close to the puck, that was interference all day and Sunday. Get Dellandrea’s intention, he expected Blueger to get it, no quarter. Sharks will take the even-up here. Tocchet is pissed, I get it.

9 left: “What is he doing?” heard in pressbox as Askarov goes out to play that with lots of Canucks around him. Think we’re set for maybe a decade of that when Askarov goes to play the puck.

Rutta penalty: You can get a penalty for removing the helmet?

7 left: Hughes so confident with the puck on the PP.

6 left: Toffoli just chill on that exit pass to Wennberg. That’s a big thing those two have added to the Sharks, calm under pressure with puck.

4 left: Goodrow plays Hughes well on that shift, takes it from him on the forecheck too. I get the consternation about him in the top-nine, on a better team, he’s a very good defensive fourth-line forward. I still see that. Playing up is a little bit on the Sharks’ depth. But just that shift, really like from him.

Sherwood goal: That’s tough, Sharks really had been playing well. Think Thrun stick might have made it flutter a little? If it’s clean, great shot, but Askarov will want that back? First maybe bad goal from him except stickhandling related.

Pettersson goal: Celebrini turnover on entry. Looks like he was trying to force a very hard-to-execute pass to trailer Smith. Garland and Askarov’s stick tie up, surprised that didn’t go back. That was the difference for me, that should’ve gone back for that.

Ferraro penalty: San Jose Sharks falling apart. Miller splits the defense on PP for breakaway. That can’t happen.

Pettersson goal: What a shot by Pettersson on 5-on-3. Well, adversity. How will Sharks react? Not good so far. Sharks have to go back to how they were playing before Sherwood goal. There was a lot of winning hockey there, not anymore. Sharks are the get-right game for Canucks.

Period 3

Eklund not on the bench to start third, Zetterlund promoted to top PP unit. He’s done tonight.

1 in: Probably too little, too late, but the Sharks sensational on this power play. No goals though.

Ceci goal: Credit to the Sharks, they’re still playing. Ceci blast from point, may have hit Canuck. Vancouver ripe for a collapse, judging by the craziness here in recent days.

6 in: Nice backhand cross-slot pass from Kovalenko to Goodrow.

8 in: Forbort wants a call as Kunin takes it from him on forecheck. Sharks pile it on in OZ, good shift.

9 in: Mukhamadullin enters himself, NZ in, like his confidence with puck tonight.

10 in: Big save by Demko off Celebrini one-timer. Celebrini frustrated, tough night overall for him.

Kunin goal: Too little, too late, but another Celebrini assist, and hey, Kunin double-digit goals.