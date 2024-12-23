Preview/Lines #37: Walman Injured, Askarov Starts, Dellandrea Admires Kunin

VANCOUVER — Jake Walman is injured.

That’s a big loss for Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks: Walman leads all San Jose Sharks defensemen with 25 points, and he’s tied for seventh in the NHL in that category.

“Guy who can break out pucks. Obviously, a really good skater to get out of our own end, defends with a purpose, helps on that power play,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Warsofsky added that Walman suffered this lower-body injury on Saturday at the Edmonton Oilers. He called it day-to-day, and for what it’s worth, San Jose Hockey Now spotted Walman doing off-ice workouts with no obvious issues in Rogers Arena.

San Jose Sharks (11-19-6)

Askarov gets the start, his first consecutive starts as #SJSharks goalie. He earned it with his 39-save performance on Saturday. "He gave us a really good chance the other night," Warsofsky said. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 23, 2024

Also!@sharkvoice told us this will be Macklin Celebrini's first-ever game at any level at his hometown Rogers Arena. So another reason for the kid to be excited about tonight! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 23, 2024

In Walman’s place, Henry Thrun will get a look at top pairing.

“He’s put his two best games together as of late, so he’ll get the first crack at that spot [with Cody Ceci], and we’ll go from there,” Warsofsky said.

PP1: Granlund-Celebrini-Wennberg-Eklund-Toffoli

PP2: Liljegren-Mukhamadullin-Smith-Kovalenko-Zetterlund — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 23, 2024

Ty Dellandrea is back in the line-up, after sitting the last three games.

“When you’re playing in a depth role, you got to find things to create consistency and energy. When you get whatever you’re given or trusted with, that you have an impact on the game,” Dellandrea said.

The 24-year-old is a coach’s favorite because of his speed and grit and attitude, but he still hasn’t found consistency at the NHL level.

The young center-winger shared a Shark who doesn’t get too up or down, that he can learn from.

“I like the way Kunny approaches the game. He’s just determined. He’s played everywhere in the line-up. Fourth line, first line, second line. He’s playing center tonight, played everywhere,” Dellandrea said of Luke Kunin. “So just whatever the situation is, he’s just gonna play hard and make the most of it. And whatever way that goes, it goes. But you know you gave your best effort and show up the next day and do the same.”

Vancouver Canucks (16-10-7)

Thatcher Demko draws the start, NHL.com has the rest of the projected Canucks lines.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks is 6 PM PT at Rogers Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.